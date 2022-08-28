Fourth Quarter Surge Pushes UM to Win at No. 20 Wake Forest





Next game: Central Michigan 9/4/2022 | 1:00 pm 04 sep. (Sun) / 1:00 PM Central Michigan 3 Michigan scored twice in the fourth quarter, beating host No. 20 Wake Forest in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge final.

Abby Tamer scored twice, while Alana Richardson scored the game winner on a breakaway at 52:08.

Anna Spieker and Caylie McMahon combined for three saves in the Wolverine cage. Website: Winston Salem, North Carolina (Kentner Stadium)

Event: ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Score: #3 Michigan 3, #20 Wake Forest 1

Facts: UM (1-1), WFU (0-2)

Next UM event: Sunday, Sept. 4 — at Central Michigan (Phyllis Ocker Field), 1 p.m. WINSTON-SALEM, NC — The #3-ranked University of Michigan hockey team used a rise in the fourth quarter, scoring two goals in the final eight minutes of the game to beat #20 Wake Forest 3-1 for the first win of the game. 2022 season. Michigan struck quickly in the game and largely controlled play, but before the second quarter, when Wake made his goal six minutes before halftime. sophomore Abby Tamer scored twice, boosting her season tally to three goals during the season, while sophomore Alana Richardson counted the game-winning marker at the 52:08 mark. Tamer and Richardson both scored on breakaways in the fourth quarter. Richardson scored the lead goal after a long run all alone from midfield, pulling the Demon Deacon goalkeeper out of the cage and beating her to the right. Tamer added insurance less than four minutes later, at 55:41, and ran past a Wake defender on the 25 before burying the reverse shot to the right side of the cage. Tamer, who also scored UM’s goal against UNC on Friday (August 26), opened the scoring at 4:05 in the first penalty corner of the game. Junior Anouk Veen drove a hard charge to the right post, where Tamer tipped it past the Wake goalkeeper. The Demon Deacons scored the equalizer with Michigan on a player at 24:05 in the second quarter, drove it into the circle from the right and got a stick at it to spin it high over the fifth-year senior goalkeeper Anna Spieker . Michigan defeated the Demon Deacons 12-8, while penalty corners were even 3-3. Spieker and sophomores/freshmen Caylie McMahon played a half each for the second consecutive game and combined for three saves, while Wake’s Ellie Todd stopped five of eight UM shots on target. The Wolverines kick off their 2022 slate at Phyllis Ocker Field next Sunday (Sept. 4) against in-state foe Central Michigan. Admission is free for all regular season home games.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mgoblue.com/news/2022/8/28/field-hockey-fourth-quarter-surge-pushes-u-m-to-win-at-no-20-wake-forest.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos