James Anderson pips Glenn McGrath for No.1 spot in pacer with most wickets in int’l cricket





James Anderson is now the world’s highest wicket taker among fast bowlers. Photo: AP ESSENTIALS James Anderson is number 1 among the pacesetters with the most wickets in international cricket.

The pacemaker with the highest number of Test wickets has now eliminated a total of 951 batters.

He defeated Glenn McGrath and now ranks fourth in the all-time wicket-takers list. England defeated South Africa in an at bat and 85 runs in the second Test, which was played at Old Trafford in Manchester. After suffering a shocking defeat in the first Test, which was played at Lord’s, England bounced back to tie the score in the three-game series. The hosts far outperformed what they did at the Home of Cricket last week and showed why they are the most in-form team in Test cricket at the moment. Since the top management change, England have now won five of the last six tests and all five victories have been achieved in dominant fashion. For the Poms in this game, the pacers came up for the occasion, and James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson played a big part. The trio shared 15 wickets, with veteran Anderson leading the way with three wickets in each inning. The 40-year-old was the commander in chief and it was because of his clinical achievements that the hosts won the test in three days. With his great show at his home base in Manchester, Anderson also made history by becoming the top wicket taker among the fast bowlers in international cricket. The right arm pacer now has 951 wickets to his name combined in all three formats, which is two more than previous record holder Glenn McGrath of Australia. Anderson has knocked out 664 batters in 174 Tests, 269 in 194 ODIs and has 18 wickets to his name from 19 T20I matches. The combined total is 951 and this is the highest total of a fast bowler in international cricket. Related news Ben Stokes records England’s series-leveling win over South Africa James Anderson Becomes First Player to Make 100 Test Appearances at Home Historic moment in international cricket as James Anderson overtakes Glenn McGrath for the leading wicket branch. to become t.co/jidKoYcOmy — ANI (@ANI) Aug 27, 2022 James Anderson passes Glenn McGrath The most prolific fast bowler in the history of international cricket. t.co/tJsWF3OyUw — ANI (@ANI) Aug 27, 2022 McGrath, who is now in second position, has retired 949 batters in a total of 376 games during his playing career. He has 563 wickets to his name from 124 Tests, 381 from 250 ODIs and 5 wickets from 2 T20Is. In the overall list, Anderson is now the fourth leading wicket taker in international cricket. Sri Lankan legend Muttaih Muralitharan, who is the top wicket taker in both Test (800) and ODI (534) formats, tops the list with 1,347 wickets from 495 matches followed by Shane Warne (1001 wickets from 339 matches) and Indias Anil Kumble, who retired 956 batters in 403 games. Anderson, who is at 951, will have a chance to overtake India’s top wicket-taker in Tests and ODIs in the next Test against South Africa, which will be played at Kennington Oval from 8 September. BJP chief JP Nadda meets cricketer Mithali Raj in Hyderabad | Latest news

