Michigan football wins without playing

The best thing about studying abroad in college is the chance to reinvent yourself while learning about a foreign culture.

At least that was the plan for Nebraska and coach Scott Frost, who rose to fame in 2021 with eight losses from one possession, right?

Head to Dublin for a quick slice of Northwestern, the victim of Big Red’s most recent win 329 days ago on October 2, 2021, have a quick pint or eight in the pub (especially when everything was free) then fly back to Lincoln for a triumphant four-match homestand to show off your worldly knowledge and/or pretend you’ve read James Joyces Ulysses.

The Huskers of Corn even went out and got a whole new wardrobe. Well, the uniforms were still white and red, not even a green/white/orange accent like the Wildcats helmets, but Frost dressed up the program with a new offensive coordinator (Mark Whipple, fresh off leading Pitt’s attack). to the Peach Bowl then resigns), a new special teams coordinator (Bill Busch, a defensive analyst for Nebraska’s squad last year who had to take nearly 30 points per game in six straight defeats to close out the season) and a new quarterback (Casey Thompson , who lost for six touchdowns in a Texas game against Kansas). All that was missing was one of those Boston-style scaly hats and a fake Irish song.

And hey, it all worked. After trailing three at halftime, the Huskers clicked with two quick touchdown drives for an 11-point lead. TWO PROPERTY! less than three minutes into the third quarter. Ulysses began to understand.

And then Frost drew, well, a bad idea at the time and a worse idea afterwards: this onside kick from sophomore Brendan Franke, who traveled 30 feet.

Be sure to watch that clip with sound down to 14 seconds and Fox analyst Brock Huards perfectly EEEUUUUGGHHH as he watches the replay of the onside kick followed by, I don’t know about that. Scott Frost’s tenure as Huskers coach summed it up there.

The Wildcats turned it into a four-point game five games later. There was an ugly foul and crap on both sides for a few more rides, that’s always there when Northwestern is involved; they have actually read Ulysses, you know? before the Wildcats took back the lead and went on to lead the Huskers of Corn until they barely managed to destroy a bag of Pop Secret. And the Big Ten Football Misery Index was active for 2022.

I made that call, so that’s on me, Frost later told reporters. At that point in the game I thought the momentum was on our side. I thought if we got it, we could end the game.

You can’t really foresee them scoring 14 in a row and us sputtering after playing well to start the second half offensively. Again, those are apologies. If I had to do it over, I wouldn’t call.

Forget what Huard said: I wouldn’t call, it also seems like a nice summary of Frost’s time leading the Huskers of Corn (and Disappointment). All those new faces, and one more loss of one possession to show for it.

Of course, not all of Big Tens’ new additions have had disastrous results yet. A quick look at some of the bigger ones this summer:

UCLA & USC: Okay, okay, they won’t arrive until 2024. Just to see if everyone was paying attention. Still, the Bruins and Trojans seem to be getting into a Big Ten mentality. UCLA already has a Mid-American Conference squad scheduled, which opens Saturday with Bowling Green. (Just look at those clips from the Falcons visit to Minneapolis last season, huh?) USC is closing its 2022 schedule with perennial conference plague Notre Dame, well after they opened this week with Rice, which is Texan for Akron , were pretty sure. (And hey, the Trojans will have some Spartans on their 2023 slate, hosting the state of San Jose in September.)

Millie Bobby Brown: But enough example of the Big Ten going to Hollywood (or maybe vice versa), if the Netflix star you probably know her as Eleven enrolled at Purdue this year to study human services. Well, Purdue’s online arm, at least; think she had enough to do with underground passages on Stranger Things to actually avoid to go to West Lafayette and deal with all the tunnels there.

In any case, she’s already in the top five most famous Purdues alumni, behind Neil Armstrong, John Wooden, and Drew Brees, but ahead of Orville Redenbacher, George Peppard, Jaden Ivey, and that bass drum that can’t fit in Notre Dames stadium.Money: Some big paydays are coming, thanks to the conferences with new deals with CBS, Fox and NBC $7 billion spread over seven years. That equates to somewhere in the $60 million-70 million range, even after cutting Cali schools in 2024. It also starts in 2023; a good thing, as the Bruins and Trojans will likely be stuck in I-5 traffic until 2025. We haven’t quite done the math yet, but that could even be enough spare change for Nebraska to cover Frosts’ eventual buyout (which drops from $15 million to $7.5 million on October 1, not that we’re breaking the calendar. were checking).

But while the folks in Lincoln are figuring that out, let’s run through the misery index, from least miserable to most in this two-game week:

14. Northwest: W, 31-28, over Nebraska

file: 1-0, 1-0 Big Ten. Last week: N/A

The Wildcats had a lot of household names that stood out, including QB Ryan Hilinski (who somehow still misspelled his name in a Fox image) and RB Evan Hill, but while we were on the subject of newcomers, how about from punter Luke Akers (son of longtime NFL kicker Davy).

The UCLA transfer dropped four of his six punters within 20, failed to touchback, and kicked off the Wildcats interception by pinning Nebraska on his 4 with just over two minutes remaining. Oh, and he celebrated with a Conor McGregor Walk to the sidelines. Punter swag to suit the leaders of the Big Ten (at least a week).

13. Illinois: W, 38-6, over Wyoming

file: 1-0, 0-0. Last week: N/A

Someone named Tommy DeVito started as a quarterback for the Illini, completing 27 of 37 attempts for 194 yards and two TDs. The alleged Syracuse transfer, who played in New Jersey high school before spending four years in the ACC, beat out last year’s New Jersey transfer ex-Rutgers QB Art Sitkowski for the runway.

Two Jersey prep stars in sleepy Champaign? Is the FBI Using Illinois Football as a Landfill for Its Witness Protection Program? We assume there are more anonymous jobs than Illini QB, but we can’t think of any at the moment. Don’t be surprised if the Illini Jerry Sobotka trots out below center in 2023.

12. Michigan: DNP

file: 0-0, 0-0. Last week: N/A

No on-field action for the Wolverines, but count Jim Harbaugh and his squad as winners because they don’t have to answer the question, who’s the starting QB? until at least Sept. 12, thanks to Coach Harbs’ surprise announcement Saturday that incumbent starter Cade McNamara would kick off the opener against Colorado State, followed by sophomore JJ McCarthy who got the nod against Hawaii on Sept. 10. It’s probably as fair a test for both QBs in a competitive environment as Harbs can muster, though competitive may be an exaggeration as McCarthy has to face a defense that gave up 601 yards and 63 points to freakin Vanderbilt late Saturday night.

11. Purdue: DNP

file: 0-0, 0-0. Last week: N/A

Millie Bobby Brown: Oddly enough, she’s only the second-best 11 in school history, ahead of Lions backup QB David Blough, but behind former Rams QB (and talk show host) Jim Everett.

T-4. Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin: DNP

file: 0-0, 0-0. Last week: N/A

The Spartans added the son of Lions great Barry Sanders as a walk-on this week. Granted, it was coach Tom Izzo who added Nick Sanders, formerly of Birmingham Detroit Country Day, to the basketball roster, but we didn’t want to leave Michigan State out of the talk of big newcomers.

3. Indiana: DNP

file: 0-0, 0-0. Last week: N/A

Forewarned is armed up front, but the Hoosiers who came off a winless conference last season are unlikely to enjoy the no-huddle pace that Illinois’ new assault coordinator, Barry Lunney Jr., brought from Texas-San Antonio. De Illini played 81 games on Saturday, after an average of less than 66 per game last season.

2. Rutgers: DNP

file: 0-0, 0-0. Last week: N/A

No, they weren’t playing either. And yet somehow they have suffered the costliest loss in weeks as Scarlet Knights players have earned a $450,000 tab on the university’s DoorDash account over the past 14 months. That included some questionable DashPass orders in Illinois, New Mexico, Connecticut, West Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Maryland and Michigan, according to northjersey.com. At least three of those states aren’t even in the Big Ten footprint, we think. (Who can tell these days? Were still checking for New Mexico, in case UCLA pulls out.)

But again, this is arguably Rutgers’ most successful use of a pass in at least a decade.

1. Nebraska: L, 31-28, to Northwest

file: 0-1, 0-1. Last week: N/A

Getting your linemen to puke 15-20 times might not be the best pre-season training strategy, especially if it’s already making your fanbase a little nauseous before September even starts.

