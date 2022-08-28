Sports
US Open: Kyle Edmund returns to Grand Slam tennis after knee injury
|Location: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 29 August-11 September
|Coverage: Daily radio commentary on BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentary and match reports on the website and app
Returning to the tennis world has given Kyle Edmund that kind of weird feeling you get when you haven’t been somewhere for a while.
You know it. It’s like being the new kid at school again.
Edmund, 27, was away from the ATP Tour for nearly two years due to a serious knee injury that left him wondering if he would ever return.
Three surgeries later, and after hours of rehab and soul searching, the 2018 Australian Open semi-finalist is gearing up for his Grand Slam singles comeback when the US Open kicks off Monday.
“It kind of feels like I’m starting my career all over again,” said Edmund, who will be playing Norwegian fifth seed Casper Ruud around 6:00 PM BST after entering the main draw thanks to a protected injury rankings.
“For the first few weeks I played tournaments, it felt strange to be in the venues and just doing the tournament again.
“Like, the little things of waking up on game days, getting on the bus, exercising, eating, – the routine. All those things I’ve done my entire career and not since; it took some getting used to again.
“Of course it’s been positive and it’s nice to be here again. When you’ve been away from it for so long, you realize what you had and what you didn’t have.”
What Edmund did have a few years ago was a place in the top 20 in the world and the status of Britain’s leading men’s player.
The momentous build-up to Melbourne’s semi-finals, including the win over then number three Grigor Dimitrov, before being defeated by eventual runner-up Marin Cilic, catapulted him up the rankings and thrust the reserved Yorkshireman into the limelight where he never settled. seemed completely at ease with it.
The plan was clearly not to disappear from the public eye for much of what are often a player’s peak years.
Despite fears of whether his body would allow him to return, and the drying up of regular income, Edmund has finally been able to be reflective.
“I would say that being outdoors has taught me things about myself. And I’ve never been in that position. You learn things about yourself, how you react in certain situations,” he said.
“The feelings I had of being upset and frustrated, being down and worrying, I never felt that on the track.
“So I’ve told myself that when I’m in a match I will never feel this bad or angry or frustrated. It feels like the fights you had then will never make you feel so bad on track.”
“Playing Ruud is tough, but I’m not going to make it difficult for myself”
Edmund had had pain in his left knee for several years, with a scan in 2018 revealing fluid behind the bone.
After playing through it and resisting surgery, he decided he needed to go under the knife and have his first surgery in November 2020.
Two more surgeries were needed to “clear out” the knee, one in March last year, which left him out of action for the entire 2021 season, and another in May when he began to feel discomfort on the practice pitch.
There was a surprise return to court in July when he played in Wimbledon mixed doubles alongside compatriot Olivia Nicholls before going solo again in a Challenger event in Winnipeg.
Edmund returned to the main ATP Tour in Washington, losing in the second round to Dan Evans, who said it was “not easy” to see his British Davis Cup teammate go through such a tough experience.
“I know it was difficult for him, but I think when you get to the other side there are positives,” Evans mused. “He’s playing on the tour again and if he can keep fit, this is his level.”
Edmund says his knee has “held up pretty well” since returning to competitive action and the early stages of his comeback have been “generally positive”, while acknowledging that he will need to be patient with – hopefully – many years ahead of him. to regain its old level.
“It went up and down – some weeks felt really good, some weeks not so good. But I was able to play the games,” he said.
“There hasn’t been much where I’ve had to stop, but I just had to sort it out in terms of my load. I think that’s kind of expected after such a long timeout.
“It will be difficult to play against Casper, but there will be a lot of positives that I can hopefully get out of it. I can learn what my true level is because he is now at the top of the game.”
“Right now it’s so early to come back, it’s important that I don’t make it hard for myself to get completely absorbed in it, but see it for what it is and the steps I’ve taken to get back.” .”
