Sports
no. 4 Maryland hockey vs. Stanford preview
The Stanford Cardinal will travel to the East Coast for a Monday afternoon matchup with the No. 4 Maryland Terrapins at the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex.
The Terps (1-0) dismantled Drexel in the season opener on August 26 with a score of 7-1, their biggest margin of victory since 2006. Sophomore forward Hope Rose scored three goals in the game, showing her dynamic talent and why she is one of the best players in the Big Ten.
Maryland freshman midfielder Sophie Klautz scored two goals in her debut for the Terps, adding to an already top-rated Maryland attack. Klautz flashed the potential to be a complicated part of a team that narrowly missed the national championship game a season ago.
Stanford (1-0) defeated Holy Cross, 2-1, in overtime on a goal by senior striker Lynn Vanderstichele to take his first win of the 2022 season. The Cardinal took 15 shots in addition to six of their opponents.
Vandersticheles’ winning goal helped the Cardinal win their first season opener since 2020.
Maryland has a perfect 6-0 record against Stanford, the latest being a 3-2 win on August 26, 2012. Both teams defeated their first opponents this year on both sides of the stick with nine combined goals and 40 shots. while conceding only two goals.
The Terps will try to go 2-0 for the first time since 2019, while Stanford would like to end its journey with an upset win.
Now let’s look at the cardinal.
Stanford Cardinal (1-0, 0-0 America East)
2021: 4-9 (3-5 America East)
The Stanford Cardinal is led by sophomore head coach Roz Ellis after she spent three seasons (2018-21) as an assistant coach for Iowa.
During a successful career at her alma mater, Ellis helped the Hawkeyes to three NCAA Tournament appearances and an Elite Eight in 2021.
Ellis is a young coach with the necessary experience to lead a program to championship battle. The player who went on to coach was a star in college, where she contributed to an Iowa defense that won three consecutive Big Ten tournaments and the school’s first semifinal since 1999.
Ellis has an extensive defensive background traveling with her to the West Coast, where her club managed to stop the attack from the Holy Cross in the first game of the 2022 season.
Players to know
Haley Mossmer, Junior Striker, No. 12 The California native returns for her junior season after leading Stanford with eight goals last season. Mossmer is an aggressive attacker who is always looking for shots at the cage. Keepers are always looking for number 12 because she will attack the cage early and often to give offense to Stanford. While Mossmer was quiet in the 2-1 win over Holy Cross, she is always a threat to score with her speed and ability to shoot from multiple angles.
Lynn Vanderstichele, Senior Striker, No. 7 Vanderstichele scored the exciting goal and gave Stanford the win over Holy Cross in the season opener. She also registered three shots and one shot on target in the home game. The England native scored four goals and 23 shots in 13 games last season. She is one of Stanford’s key employees and has shown that she can play when the game is at stake.
Rose Winter, Senior Defender, No. 8 Winter scored a first quarter goal against Holy Cross to put Stanford first on the board. She only scored one goal last season, as she is already on track to surpass her previous total. Winter’s defenses are her calling card, but she’s more than capable of taking the offensive.
power
Defense. The Stanfords defense was stingy in the season opener on August 26. The cardinal gave no goal until the third trimester, which keeps the Holy Cross scoreless for more than 45 minutes. Stanford only allowed six shots, while the Holy Cross total doubled by 15. The Ellis team consistently has athletes sprint for the ball and try to smother ball carriers to force a turnover. Stanford has shown a tendency to play hard on his opponents, even when his attack doesn’t hit all the cylinders.
Weakness
To score. Scoring and generating consistent fouls has proven to be a concern for the Cardinal. While Stanford has shown glimpses of defensive brilliance, there have been mistakes from the America East team struggling to generate consistent strikes. The Cardinal took 15 shots against Holy Cross, but only scored two goals. Stanford’s schedule includes several offenses that have shown the ability to score in bunches. Last season they averaged a minuscule 1.54 goals per game. In eight of their games last season, they scored one goal or less.
Three things to watch
1. The Terps looks set to go 2-0 for the first time since 2019. Maryland will look for a 2-0 start before heading to Massachusetts for the Big Ten/ACC Cup. The Terps topped the Big Ten with six unanswered goals, three from Rose and two from Klautz. The last time the Terps jumped to an undefeated record after two games was in 2019, when they defeated Richmond and New Hampshire. The Terps defeated both opponents with a score of 10-1. With ranked matchups ahead, securing early season wins could pay dividends for the Terps.
2. The Marylands defense showed flashes of dominance and this could be the calling card early in the season. Graduate goalkeeper Christina Calandra got the nod to the Terps in the season opener and she put in an impressive performance in her first career start. Calandra orchestrated the defenses with constant communication, providing Maryland with a steadfast weapon for its last line of defense. The speed and speed of Marylands athletes forces turns and keeps ball carriers in one part of the court to prevent penetration. Junior defender Rayne Wright is one of the best in the Big Ten, with the agility and lateral agility to smother the other team at the top of the corner.
3. What does Klautz do for an encore? Klautz made an impressive introduction to the Terps fans with two goals in the 7-1 win over Drexel. The freshman looked confident and comfortable as she weaved defenders in and out on her way to scoring opportunities. With Klautz and Rose, Maryland could potentially have one of the highest-grossing duos in the country.
