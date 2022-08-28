Top 10 Indian Elite Athletes Emerging From Khelo India Games

These athletes owe their attendance to the most important government sports initiative.

Khelo India, the country’s national sports development program, continues to nurture new talent in priority sports disciplines at many levels while also providing Rs 5 lakh per year in financial support for the next eight years.

In addition to nurturing the youthful talent pool indicated below, the Khelo India initiative ensures a veritable feast from which we can select the best. So, here we bring you the top 10 promising athletes that emerged from Khelo India Games and also who we believe will be the star athletes of tomorrow:

10. Abhinav Shaw (shooting)

Last January, Abhinav Shaw and Mehuli Ghosh won the mixed team 10m air rifle at the Khelo India Youth Games. This makes him the youngest gold medalist at the Khelo Games. Abhinav has never competed internationally before and is now preparing for the India trials (youth, junior and senior categories). The young shooter has nevertheless achieved national fame.

Born in 2008, not long after India won its first individual gold medal in shooting at the Olympics, Abhinav Shaw is named after Abhinav Bindra, the country’s best rifle shooter. He was not aware that his job had already been determined at birth. Rupesh Kumar Shaw named his son Abhinav after Indian gunman Abhinav Bindra and forced him to seek a career as a gunman.

He has been training under Joydeep Karmakar for three years. In addition to his gold medal from the previous year, he holds two national titles in 10m air rifle, including gold in the junior and young mixed team competition alongside Mehuli Ghosh in November 2018.

9. Philip Maheswaran Tabitha (Athletics)

Tabitha paid tribute to the nation by winning gold at the third Asian Youth Athletics Championships in Hong Kong a year ago. In 13.86 seconds, the youth finished first in the 100 meter hurdles race. Tabitha was first invited at the age of sixteen to represent her country in one of the most renowned continental competitions, after three years of consistent national success.

Tabitha always competed in all competitions, but her coach persuaded her to focus on the competitions where she excelled: hurdles and long jump. She was selected for the Asian Youth Athletics Championship for her exceptional performance at Khelo India.

Tabitha, aged sixteen, was the only medalist in the Asian Youth Athletics Championships when India’s senior team won two gold medals in the Asian Athletics Championships. Tabitha won gold in the 100m hurdles with a personal best of 13.86 seconds and gold in the long jump with a jump of 5.80m.

8. Swadesh Mondal (Swimming)

At the 2018 National Aquatic Championship, Swadesh Mondal, a teenage swimmer from Delhi, won gold medals and set national records in all five events in which he competed. At the most recent Khelo India Youth Games in Pune, he won a gold medal for the relay. . Swadesh had no intention of becoming a professional swimmer at first, but he fell in love with the sport almost immediately and has never looked back. In 2014, he won three gold medals in his first state-level competition and in 2015 he won his first national medal.

7. Vikas Yadav (javelin throw)

Vikas began practicing with makeshift spears made of wood and aluminum, which often shattered on impact with the ground. However, the 17-year-old was not beaten by the odds.

He won gold at the KISG with a 75.02m throw, which brings him one step closer to realizing his dream of representing India at the 2018 Youth Olympics.

Vikas, from the village of Kaulapur in the Badohi district of Uttar Pradesh, had humble beginnings in the sport. “My parents and older brother were always there for me. Collector Singh, my first coach, was also very helpful. He bought me my first pair of spikes,” he explained.

Vikas’ story changed when his current coach, Rakesh Rawat, noticed him. “This KISG gold is my response to the critics,” explains Vikas.

6. Pooja (shot put)

Pooja from Haryana took gold in the shot put (12.88 m) and girls discus (41.01 m) at the KISG, following in the footsteps of other state champion female throwers.

Her javelin-throwing sister inspired this ninth grade student at Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Charkhi, Haryana. Unlike her sister, she started by discussing throwing before moving on to shot put. Sandra Perkovic, two-time Olympic and world champion, inspires Pooja. She has the ambition to be just like the 27-year-old Croat.

5. Komalika Bari (Archery)

This year, 17-year-old Komalika Bari became India’s third female world champion at the World Youth and Cadet Archery Championships in Spain. In 2006, Paltan Hansda from Jharkhand was the first to accomplish this feat. After Deepika Kumari’s victory in 2009, Komalika became India’s third under-18 world champion in recurve.

She made her international debut at the South Asian Championship earlier this year and has since been included in the Indian team for elite tournaments such as World Cups in Turkey and Germany, World Championships in the Netherlands and the Olympic test event in Tokyo.

4. Manush Shah (table tennis)

Manush Shah of Gujarat won the under-21 table tennis tournament at the Khelo India Youth Games. He won a silver medal (in cadet boys) at the International Table Tennis Federation-hosted 2016 India Junior and Cadet Open Table Tennis Championships (ITTF). He has also been nominated for India’s sub-junior table tennis team for the 22nd Asian Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championship.

3. Anshu Malik (wrestling)

The 21-year-old wrestler holds two medals from the Asian Cadet Championship. In addition, she is the junior Asian weight class champion with 57 kg. Despite the abundance of male and female role models for Indian youth wrestlers, Malik has always been drawn to the mythical greats of the Japanese pantheon.

Malik approached the wrestling mat in an Indian way, even though most of her role models are from different countries. Her uncle Pawan competed in India at the SAFF Games while her father Dharamvir wrestled for the CRPF before retiring to support their daughter. Anshu Malik recently defeated Pooja Dhanda, a World Championship medalist, to earn a spot on the Indian team for Saturday’s Asian Championships.

2. Manu Bhaker (Shoot)

Breaking two long-standing national records in less than a month is impressive for someone who has only been shooting for a little over two years. However, when asked about it, Manu Bhaker, 20, laughs it off. “It just so happens” (records are broken). I don’t think about them. “People later tell me I broke a record,” Manu said after winning gold in the 10-meter air pistol. Not only did she win gold, but she also broke two junior national records in less than an hour.

Prior to the shooting, she was a national-level participant in various sports, which is a little-known fact. Manu qualified for all ISSF World Cups at the senior and junior level in 2018, as well as the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.

1. Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Weightlifting)

The latest sensation from Mizoram’s CWG 2022 has to be featured on this list. 19-year-old Jeremy is one of the most promising prospects. Mizoram’s weightlifter started 2019 with a silver medal after lifting 131 kilograms in the snatch and 157 kilograms in the clean and jerk at the EGAT Trophy. At the Asian Championships, he broke both the youth world record and the Asian record by lifting a total of 297 kilograms, of which 134 kilograms in the snatch and 162 kilograms in the clean and jerk.

In 2020, he also won silver medals at the Asian Youth Championship and Asian Junior Championship. He finished ninth in Group B with a lift of 296 kg, but left the World Cup empty-handed. He also won a gold medal in the CWG 2022 to add to his credit.

For more updates, follow Khel NowonFacebook,Twitter,andInstagramand join our community atTelegram.