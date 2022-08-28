Six scores a goal in women’s football beats Baylor

Six different players scored a goal for No. 1 North Carolina on Sunday when the Tar Heels defeated Baylor 6-0 at Mike Myers Stadium on the University of Texas campus.

Junior Avery Patterson scored her fourth goal of the season, sophomore Emily Murphy her second, with junior Sam Meza and sophomore Emily Colton achieving their first goals of the year. freshman Tori Dellaperuta and Kate Fasse each scored the first goal of her career.

After a scoreless first half against Texas on Thursday, the Tar Heels (4-0-0) scored three goals in the opening half on Sunday and added three more after halftime.

Patterson scored 4:46 in the game, the fastest goal of the year for the Tar Heels, to open the scoring. Colton scored in the 20e minute and Murphy in the 34eminute to give UNC a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Carolina quickly added to the tally at the start of the second half, with Faasse scoring just over five minutes into the frame.

Faasse then assisted on Meza’s goal in the 57theminutes before Dellaperuta capped the score in the 69e minute.

It was the first time Carolina had allowed six players to score a goal in a game since 2019 against UNLV.

The Tar Heels recorded a season high for shots (27) and shots on target (16), while holding Baylor (1-2-1) to 12 attempts with six on target.

Freshman’s Red Shirt Emmie Allen recorded two saves for UNC in the first half and senior Marz Josephson made four saves in the second half.

Baylor goalkeeper Lauren Traywick made a career-high nine saves.

The Tar Heels return to the field in Missouri on Thursday, September 1. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM EDT and will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.