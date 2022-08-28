PHOTOS: Hardik stars as India on the outskirts of Pakistan in thriller

Footage from the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan played in Dubai on Sunday.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya strikes. Photo: BCCI/Twitter

Hardik Pandya put in an extraordinary all-round effort as India held its nerves to take a thrilling five-wicket victory over arch-rival Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener in Dubai on Sunday.

Hardik (3/25 in 4 overs) showed his prowess under extreme pressure as his well-aimed shorts helped India beat Pakistan for 147.

It should have been a direct chase, but India’s experienced top three faltered and put extra pressure on the middle class.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja Bats. Photo: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Hardik (33 not out on 17) and Ravindra Jadeja (35 on 29) then split a 52-run tie to capture India on the eve of a famous win. The star all-rounder’s three fours on Haris Rauf of the 19th over effectively sealed the match for India.

With the team needing 6 from three balls, Hardik ended the game with a six from left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

IMAGE: Pakistani Naseem Shah celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket from India’s KL Rahul. Photo: Satish Kumar/Reuters

The focus was on India’s top three entering the tournament, and all three — KL Rahul (0), Rohit Sharma (12 out of 18) and Virat Kohli (35 out of 34) — didn’t have the best times in the middle.

Rahul was out of the first ball with a cautious distance from Naseem Shah’s body blow that saw him play on his stumps.

IMAGE: India’s Virat Kohli bats during his well-made 35. Photo: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Virat, who did hit some confident pull shots in his innings, was dropped in the first over. He also played and missed a few times and also got lucky when a mistimed pull went all the way for six.

With any luck, it looked like Kohli would finally get a long-awaited big score, but he was caught long distance from Nawaz. In his previous over, Rohit was fired too many in a similar fashion when he tried to take out the tall off-fielder.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav is bowled by Naseem Shah. Photo: Francois Nel/Getty Images

With Pakistani pacers led by debutant Naseem harassing the Indian batters with extra tempo and spinners keeping things tidy, 86 runs from the last 10 overs seemed like a tough task.

When Shah returned to rattle Suryakumar Yadav’s stumps, India was reduced to 89 for four with a lot of riding on incoming batter Hardik and Jadeja.

The comparison was reduced to 32 from 18 balls, with Pakistan being forced to bring an extra fielder into the circle due to an excessive speed penalty. Pakistani pacers, especially Shah who struggled with cramps, made the Indians’ task a little easier.

IMAGE: India’s players celebrate after Bhuvneshwar Kumar takes the wicket from Pakistani captain Babar Azam. Photo: BCCI/Twitter

Rohit Sharma decided to give chase after winning the toss and the bowlers, led by Hardik, set the game up nicely for India.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26) was at his best and his four wicket-haul included the prized scalp of Babar Azam (10). However, Hardik’s jealous numbers of 3 for 25 in four overs, during the middle phase, caused a Pakistani batting collapse.

IMAGE: Indian players celebrate the wicket of the Pakharse Fakhar Zaman. Photo: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Young sailor Arshdeep Singh also returned decent figures of 2 for 33 in his first-ever appearance in an Indo-Pak clash as all 10 wickets were taken by speed traders, a first for India in the shortest version.

The first over of the match bowled by Bhuvneshwar was quite eventful as there were two DRS calls in favor of Mohammad Rizwan (43 out of 42) and a straight drive from Babar.

The umpire ruled that Rizwan had a leg before the wicket was thrown on the second pitch, but following the ball showed it was over the stumps.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya celebrates the wicket of Iftikhar Ahmed. Photo: BCCI/Twitter

Four balls later, the Indians thought Rizwan was getting a faint edge on his way to the wicketkeeper, but the ultra edge showed a flat line in the assessment.

There wasn’t much movement for either Bhuvneshwar or Arshdeep Singh as they managed to keep things tight in their opening spell.

Babar rode Arshdeep right over in second and showed the sublime touch he has had over the past 12 months.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya celebrates with Captain Rohit Sharma after taking the wicket from Khushdil Shah. Photo: BCCI/Twitter

However, Bhuvneshwar surprised the Pakistani skipper with a bounce in his second over and he made his way to the top edge alone for the trek to Arshdeep on short fine leg.

India went in with Avesh Khan as a third pace option and he struck in his opening after Rizwan hit him for a six and four towards the midwicket region.

His fifth ball from the over was confronted by left-handed Fakhar Zaman, who decided to run after sending a short and wide ball to wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, who was picked for Rishabh Pant for the big match.

With the crowd making a lot of noise, the Indians didn’t hear the edge, but Zaman decided to run and left Pakistan at 43 for two in six overs.

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh cheering after taking the wicket from Mohammad Nawaz. Photo: BCCI/Twitter

Rizwan then split a 45-run tie for the third wicket with Iftikhar Ahmed (28 of 22) to speed up the innings.

Hardik, however, changed the course of the game by removing the well-placed Iftikhar and Rizwan with well-aimed short balls – the former pushed it to Karthik and the latter, unsure of what he was doing, eventually gave a regulatory catch to the third husband .

Shortly afterwards, Hardik removed Khushdil Shah with another short ball to leave Pakistan at 97 for five in the 15th over.

Number 11 Shahnawaz Dahani hammered two big sixes into the death-overs to bring Pakistan closer to 150.

India took five wickets in the last 30 balls, but also gave up 45 runs.