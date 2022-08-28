US Open tennis: when is it, how do I watch, who is favourite, will Novak Djokovic play and will Serena Williams retire?

The final grand slam of the year is almost upon us as the world’s best tennis players descend on Flushing Meadows in Queens, New York.

At last year’s tournament, Emma Raducanu appeared to end Britain’s 44-year-old women’s Grand Slam drought.

In the men’s draw, a legend just missed history when Novak Djokovic was denied a Grand Slam on the calendar by Daniil Medvedev.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s fourth tennis major.

Will Novak Djokovic play?

Novak Djokovic has not played since winning Wimbledon. ( Getty Images: Simon Bruty/Anychance )

Wimbledon champion and three-time US Open winner Djokovic was named as a participant in the men’s draw, but his reluctance to be vaccinated against COVID-19 has bitten him again.

Current advice from the CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention) states that if you are not vaccinated and are a non-US citizen, you are not allowed to enter the country.

That is why Djokovic has been a notable absentee from the American hard court season thus far.

It’s also why he had to withdraw from the US Open, the second grand slam tournament he’s missed this year after being deported from Australia and missing the Australian Open in January.

The US Open itself does not have a vaccination mandate for players, but it says on its website “it will respect the US government’s position regarding travel to the country for unvaccinated non-US citizens”.

Will also be missing Roger Federer and Alexander Zverevmaking for a very open draw, with Nadal against reigning champion Medvedev and a host of other rising stars, such as Stefanos Tsitsipas, Carlos Alcarazo, Casper Ruud,Andrey Rublev and possibly even Nick Kyrgios all have a chance to compete for their first singles grand slam title.

Is this Serena Williams’ last US Open?

Serena Williams lost to Emma Raducanu earlier this month after announcing she would “evolve” away from tennis. ( Getty Images: Matthew Stockman )

This US Open is more than likely Serena Williams’ swan song as a professional player.

The 41-year-old 23-time grand slam champion said earlier this month that she would “evolve away from tennis,” a strong indication that the US Open, where she is a six-time champion and ten-time finalist, would be her last. .

Despite all the will in the world, Williams is unlikely to rise to the challenge in the second week, given her indifferent form, which usually leaves the women’s draw wide open.

In the last 10 grand slams there have been seven different winners of the women’s singles title.

Since Williams won her last title, the 2017 Australian Open, there have been 15 different champions in 22 slams.

By comparison, that same period in the men’s draw saw only five different winners, and only two of them were anyone other than the Federer-Nadal-Djokovic triumvirate.

So who’s favourite?

Since her 37-match-winning run that culminated in her French Open title, 21-year-old Iga witek‘s form was mediocre, winning only six of her 10 games. So she’s not an overwhelming favorite.

Simona Halep, Madison Keys,Paula Badosa and Cincinnati winner Caroline Garciahave all played well on hard courts this season, so a winner could come from that cohort.

What happened at last year’s US Open?

Emma Raducanu has lost more matches than won this year (13/15). ( Getty Images: Frey/TPN )

Raducanu had one of the greatest grand slam performances of all time, becoming the first man or woman in qualifying to reach a grand final, let alone win the entire match.

The final against Canadian star Laylah Fernandez stood out for the fact that it was the first time two teenagers had faced each other in a grand slam final.

Raducanu won in straight sets, meaning she didn’t drop a single set throughout the tournament.

In the men’s draw, Djokovic was nearly the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four tennis majors in a calendar year.

The pressure got to him, however, when Medvedev finally realized his potential to claim a career-first grand slam title in straight sets.

From an Australian perspective, Sam Stosur won the women’s doubles with Zhang Shuai and Dylan Alcott completed his Golden Slam (all four major singles titles and the Paralympic gold medal) in quad singles.

Who has won the previous Grand Slams this year?

Iga Witek won the French Open earlier this year, but hasn’t been this great since. ( Getty Images: Matthew Stockman )

The Newly Retired Ash Barty triumphed in her final professional game at the Australian Open, with her obvious successor as the women’s number one witek claim the French Open on the clay of Roland Garros.

At Wimbledon, Russian-born Kazakh player Elena Rybakina claimed the women’s title to claim her first grand slam trophy.

Rafael Nadalpreviously claimed his 21st and 22nd grand slam titles in the Australian and French Opens respectively Novak Djokovicclaimed his 21st singles title on the grass of the All England club in south-west London.

Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios in that Wimbledon final, but that wasn’t Kyrgios’ only success at major championships this season.

nextThanasi KokkinakisKyrgios added more local success at Melbourne Park in a raucous triumph in the men’s doubles, a feat emulated by Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell at Wimbledon.

When does the US Open start?

The first game of the 142nd US Open kicks off at 1:00 a.m. AEST on Tuesday, August 30.

The finals will take place over the weekend of September 10 and 11 in New York, meaning: September 11 and 12 in Australia.

How do I watch the US Open?

The tournament was previously shown on Foxtel, but this year Channel 9 has secured the rights to the US Open.

That means you have to go to theCity sports streaming service.