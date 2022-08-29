Rutherford and Goetzinger wear No. 11 Kentucky to Sweep of Ohio – UK Athletics





LEXINGTON, Kentucky. The number 11 Kentucky Volleyball team got 12 kills from center blocker Elise Goetzinger and 11 kills from Reagan Rutherford on Sunday afternoon as it took its first win of the 2022 season thanks to a 3-0 (25-20, 25-161, 25-20) from Ohio inside the Memorial Coliseum. The Wildcats hit .386 as a team and kept the Bobcats at .099 that night with five Wildcat players registering at least five kills in a balanced offensive effort. On the defense, Kentucky shone with five blocks from Rutherford and four from senior center blocker Azhani Tealer to lead the defensive charge. Kentucky is now 1-1 in the season and will turn its attention to the 2022 Bluejay Invitational next weekend hosted by Creighton in Omaha, where the UK will play Northern Iowa, Southern California and Creighton. All three matches of the tournament will be streamed live on FLOsports. On Sunday afternoon, the Wildcats also had an impressive 31 assists from sophomore setter Emma Grome, who had an ace and six digs in the game. Eleanor Beavin had 12 digs on Sunday to lead all players for the Wildcats as the lead force to keep the Bobcats attack at a negative success rate in the second set. Ohio with the loss falling to 0-2 on the year. Set one Kentucky and Ohio were close to the first few points of the frame until the Wildcats started pulling away thanks to Adanna Rollins and Reagan Rutherford taking a three-point lead at 17-14, giving the Bobcats their first timeout of the had to take a set. The 3-0 run continued out of time on an extended service run by Emma Grome to push the UK’s advantage to 18-14, the biggest lead of the match up to that point for the young Wildcats. Back-to-back errors by the British offense took the Kentucky lead to 18-16 as the Bobcats closed in, but a slew of Adanna Rollins kills capped off the opening set as Kentucky took the frame, 25-20. Erin Lamb and Elise Goetzinger led the charge for the UK, with Lamb charting a team-high six finishes and Goetzinger putting her name on four. Set two Kentucky dominated the second set with Reagan Rutherford performing and making big plays for the Wildcats, ending the set with six kills right behind Goetzinger’s eight. The Wildcats’ attack was steady, leading by nine before a net violation challenge ended in the Wildcats’ favor. After a successful Kentucky challenge, the UK’s lead rose to 13 points, the highest of the series to date. The Bobcats tried to slow down the Kentucky attack with a three-run run of their own, but Rutherford responded with a kill and three consecutive serves, including a crucial ace. Senior transfer Kelly Franxman closed the set with a kill in her Kentucky debut, giving UK the second set, 25-11. Set three Adanna Rollins got into shape early in the third set when the Wildcats got their first parting at 15-10, prompting Ohio to call the first timeout five in the frame. Franxman made her own impact, with five kills and a solo block in the set alone, finishing with six kills on 10 swings and just one mistake in her first game in Kentucky. Redshirt freshman Jordyn Williams made her premiere as a Wildcat with two kills to give the Cats a 23-15 lead late in the game. Williams missed the entire 2021 season due to a preseason Achilles tendon rupture and is now ready for the season. A kill by Elise Goetzinger gave Kentucky the 25-20 game, beating the Bobcats 3-0. Follow along with the Wildcats Twitter,FacebookandInstagramand on the web at UKathletics.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ukathletics.com/news/2022/08/28/rutherford-and-goetzinger-carry-no-11-kentucky-to-sweep-of-ohio/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos