IND:148/5 (19.4) | Live cricket score | IND vs PAK | asia cup 2022





Mohammad Rizwan World Cup 43 42 4 1 102.38 c Avesh Khan b Hardik Pandya 14.1 FROM! CAUGHT! Hardik Pandyagets the big fish, Mohammad Rizwan! Hardik Pandyah has his second wicket and India has their fourth! This is smart bowling from Hardik Pandya. He drops it short, round. Mohammad Rizwan gets low and tries to run it over the third man, but he gets into a tricky position and doesn’t time it right. Avesh Khanthere rushes forward and takes a good catch. Pakistan is in trouble now! 96/4 42.86% dotball

57.14% Scoring shots

8 Ball per border Babar Azam C 10 9 2 0 111.11 c Arshdeep Singh b Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2.4 FROM! TAKEN! Bhuvneshwar Kumar draws first blood! A big blow to Pakistani Babar Azamparts. Bhuvneshwar Kumar drops it short, around the middle and out. Babar Azam seems to be pulling this one. But he manages to get an upper edge towards short fine leg. Arshdeep Singhthere, snuggles under it and takes an easy catch. A huge wicket for India and it is none other than Bhuvneshwar Kumar who gives India their first breakthrough. 15/1 55.56% dotball

44.44% Scoring shots

4 Ball per border Fakhar Zaman 10 6 2 0 166.66 c Dinesh Karthik b Avesh Khan 5.5 FROM! CAPTURED BEHIND! Half a call and Fakhar Zaman starts walking! Avesh Khanbowls it shorter and with some heat after it rounds off. Fakhar Zaman tries to sit back and just cuts him off behind the point but seems to have missed it. Dinesh Karthik stops the ball and makes a muffled roll call, but Fakhar starts to run and the finger is raised. Another huge wicket for India and Avesh is coming back strong after hitting some boundaries. 42/2 33.33% dotball

66.67% Scoring shots

3 Ball per border Iftikhar Ahmed 28 22 2 1 127.27 c Dinesh Karthik b Hardik Pandya 12.1 FROM! CAPTURED BEHIND! That dropped catch of Yuzvendra Chahal turns out not to be expensive! Hardik Pandya comes back on the attack and strikes right away. he gets rid of Iftikhar Ahmed. A shorter ball, around the middle and out. Iftikhar Ahmed seems to be pulling this one. But he manages to get a faint edge back on the keeper. Dinesh Karthikhops and pack it safely. India have their third wicket! 87/3 27.27% dotball

72.73% Scoring shots

7 Ball per border Khushdil Shah 2 7 0 0 28.57 c Ravindra Jadeja b Hardik Pandya 14.3 FROM! TAKEN! Hardik Pandyahast two wickets in this over and Pakistan has now lost half their side! Another delivery of a length, outside out. Khushdil Shahhang returns and tries to cut this towards the third man. But the ball goes from the outer half and flies to the deep end. Ravindra Jadejathere, bag it safely. He doesn’t drop many! 97/5 71.43% dotball

28.57% Scoring shots

– Ball per border Shadab Khan 10 9 1 0 111.11 lbw b Bhuvneshwar Kumar 18.2 FROM! LBW! Bhuvneshwar Kumar goes a little fuller and round of the stump, hoist it inside. Shadab Khangoes on the back foot, looking to the leg side and being pinged on the pads. A huge scream for LBW and the finger is lifted in an instant. However, Shadab Khan opted for the review, but it looks perpendicular. UltraEdge shows that no bat is involved and Ball Tracking confirms that the ball hits the stump. The original decision stands and Pakistan lose their eighth wicket. 128/8 22.22% dotball

77.78% Scoring shots

9 Ball per border Asif Ali 9 7 0 0 128.57 c Suryakumar Yadav b Bhuvneshwar Kumar 16.3 FROM! CAUGHT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back on the attack and takes a wicket. Bhuvi goes fuller and on. Asif Aligets low and launches it high, but from the toe end of the bat. The ball goes to far away and Suryakumar Yadavover takes a simple catch there. Pakistan is in a hurry here and India on top of that. 112/6 28.57% dotball

71.43% Scoring shots

– Ball per border Mohammed Nawazu 1 3 0 0 33.33 c Dinesh Karthik b Arshdeep Singh 17.1 FROM! CAPTURED BEHIND! Arshdeep Singh sends Mohammad Nawazpacking! This is bowled over the wicket, at a nagging length and around it. The ball squeezes just a touch away and Nawaz dangles his bat from it. The outer edge is found and Dinesh Karthik does the rest behind the sticks. Pakistani danger of being bundled here. 114/7 66.67% dotball

33.33% Scoring shots

– Ball per border Haris Rauf 13 7 2 0 185.71 not off 42.86% dotball

57.14% Scoring shots

3 Ball per border Naseem Shah 1 0 0 0 lbw b Bhuvneshwar Kumar 18.3 FROM! LBW! Two in two now for Bhuvi and Naseem Shahis out for a golden duck on debut. This is at a perfect length, on a stump and the ball squeezes it sharply. Shah gets pushed on the back foot and doesn’t get a bat on it. The ball pops into the pads. One more call for LBW and it’s done! Naseem Shah has no choice but to review it. The UlraEdge is checked first and there is no spike. Ball Tracking shows it’s umpire on wickets and Bhuvneshwar Kumaris on hat trick! 128/9 100% dotball

0% Scoring shots

– Ball per border Shahnawaz Dahanic 16 6 0 2 266.66 b Arshdeep Singh 19.5 FROM! WOOD! Arshdeep Singh comes back strong and finishes it off in style! This is bowled from around the wicket and very full, right at the base of the stumps. Shahnawaz Dahani makes room and tries to slide the leg to the side, but is beaten for pace. The ball falls into the stumps and Pakistan is bundled for 138! 147/10 33.33% dotball

66.67% Scoring shots

3 Ball per border

