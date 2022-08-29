Michigan football anonymous hottakes by the Michigan football team





ANN ARBOR, Michigan — When the entire Michigan football team is sitting in the lobby of the Crisler Center and you only have seconds before the next autograph-seeking fan arrives, you don’t have time for introspective questions. So at Saturday’s “Meet the Team” event hosted by Valiant Management Group and The M Den, we had some fun: I asked every Michigan football player with a spare moment for his anonymous hot take on the upcoming season. The bottom line: The Wolverines are very confident in their chances this fall. Now an important caveat: A “hot take” is by definition daring and sensational. Predicting continued success after a Big Ten title is not a hot take. Predicting a losing season is, but do you really do that? expect that from the players themselves? In total, I got “hot takes” from two dozen players. I spoke to everyone from stars to walk-ons, from veterans to freshmen. This is what I was told: The most common “hot take”, by far: Michigan will win the national championship. That was the answer I got from the first person I asked (a sophomore) and from the last player I asked (a fifth-year senior). Specifically, I heard both “national champions” and “undefeated” each several times. One player told me “better than last year,” and when I asked if he really thinks that’s true, he replied, “I know it’s true.” Two players refused to give me a hot take for the same reasons: One veteran said “undefeated,” but he was quick to add that it was “probably not a hot take,” given what the team proved last fall. Another said, “There are no hottakes to be had,” as Michigan improves on a championship year. On the violation: “The most powerful attack we’ve ever had,” one veteran player told me. Another gave his hot-take prediction: “Cade McNamara wins the Heisman.” (I promised anonymity, but for the sake of transparency, the player who made that bold claim wasn’t Cade McNamara.) About the defense: A defensive starter says Michigan will “sack the Big Ten”. A veteran told me the defense is “explosive” and “ready to hit some sh-“. Curses and stuff.” The player sitting next to him wholeheartedly agreed: “That’s how we all feel. Especially on the defensive side.” On the special teams: A player gave this hot take: “Our special teams will be the most explosive in the country.” About the team as a whole: Many players have their sights set on Indianapolis: “Back-to-back, to say the least,” someone told me. Some hottakes were decidedly lukewarm. One player said: “It’s going to be a good year.” Another predicted that the Wolverines will be the most-watched program in college football this year. (Michigan set viewer records last fall too.) One player, given the chance to make his wildest prediction, simply said, “This is a team that will just play hard.” The freshman sitting next to him agreed: If they play on Saturday, everyone will see how Michigan is “a family,” he said. Which, to be clear, isn’t a hot take – but it warms your heart.

