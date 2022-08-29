How to watch the tennis tournament live, online and for free





If you’re an obsessive tennis player, get excited. The next Grand Slam event for us to enjoy is here: the 2022 US Open. Things have officially kicked off another year, so we’ve put together a list of details for fans eager to see their favorite competitors take the field. Here’s your guide to the 2022 US Open and how to watch the match from Australia. What is the US Open? The US Open, held in Flushing Meadows, New York, is the last Grand Slam of the year on the tennis circuit. The other three Grand Slams, in chronological order, are the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. The hardcourt competition lasts two marathon weeks and consists of men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles, mixed doubles and events for seniors, juniors and wheelchair users. Who took home the title in 2021? It may feel like a century ago, but let’s get back to the 2021 comp, shall we? In singles for 2021, Daniil Medvedev and Emma Raducanu were the champions in singles, and Rajeev Ram, Joe Salisbury, Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai and Desirae Krawczyk were the athletes who walked away with the winning spots in doubles. Who will play in the 2022 US Open? The players in this year’s US Open have been determined on the qualifiers from August 23 to 26, and you can find competitive players listed here. However, in terms of top candidates, the top seeds for men and women have been released. The top men are Daniel Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud and Feliz Auger-Aliassime. The top seeds of the women are: Iga Witek, Anett Kontaveit, Maria Sakkari, Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka. When is the 2022 US Open? Qualifying matches will run from August 23 to August 26, 2022. Main games run from August 29 until Sept 11, 2022. And the final will take place on September 10-11. How can I watch the tournament in Australia? As always, there will be a few options for tennis obsessives looking to catch the biggest matches in the 2022 US Open tournament. While the US Open was previously streamed on Kayo, Nine recently secured exclusive rights to the tournament for three years starting in 2022. That means you can stream the US Open matches on City sports this year. This is also where you can stream the other Grand Slam tournaments. This article has been updated since its original publication date to reflect the details of the 2022 US Open.

