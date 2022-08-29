Hardik’s all-round show helps India achieve scrappy win over Pakistan – Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism





DUBAI, August 28: Hardik Pandya put in a special all-round effort as India held nerves to take a thrilling five-wicket victory over arch-rival Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener here on Sunday.

Hardik (3/25 in 4 overs) showed his prowess under extreme pressure as his well-aimed shorts helped India beat Pakistan for 147.

It should have been a direct chase, but India’s experienced top three faltered and put extra pressure on the middle class.

Hardik (33 not out on 17) and Ravindra Jadeja (35 on 29) then split a 52-run tie to capture India on the brink of a famous win. The star all-rounder’s three fours on Haris Rauf of the 19th over effectively sealed the match for India.

With the team needing 6 from three balls, Hardik ended the game with a six from left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

The focus was on India’s top three going into the tournament and all three – KL Rahul (0), Rohit Sharma (12 out of 18) and Virat Kohli (35 out of 34) – didn’t have the best times in the middle.

Rahul was out of the first ball with a cautious distance from Naseem Shah’s body blow that saw him play on his stumps.

Virat, who did hit some confident pull shots in his innings, was dropped in the first over. He also played and missed a few times and also got lucky when a mistimed pull went all the way for six.

With any luck, it looked like Kohli would finally get a long-awaited big score, but he was caught long distance from Nawaz. In his previous over, Rohit was fired too many in a similar fashion when he tried to take out the tall off-fielder.

With Pakistani pacers led by debutant Naseem harassing the Indian batters with extra tempo and spinners keeping things tidy, 86 runs from the last 10 overs seemed like a tough task.

When Shah returned to rattle Suryakumar Yadav’s stumps, India was reduced to 89 for four with a lot of riding on incoming batter Hardik and Jadeja.

The comparison was reduced to 32 from 18 balls, with Pakistan being forced to bring an extra fielder into the circle due to an excessive speed penalty. Pakistani pacers, especially Shah who struggled with cramps, made the Indians’ task a little easier.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma decided to chase after winning the toss and the bowlers, led by Hardik, set up the game nicely for India.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26) was at his best and his four wicket-haul included the prized scalp of Babar Azam (10). However, Hardik’s jealous numbers of 3 for 25 in four overs, during the middle phase, caused a Pakistani batting collapse.

Young sailor Arshdeep Singh also returned decent figures of 2 for 33 in his first-ever appearance in an Indo-Pak clash as all 10 wickets were taken by speed traders, a first for India in the shortest version.

The first over of the match bowled by Bhuvneshwar was quite eventful as there were two DRS calls in favor of Mohammad Rizwan (43 out of 42) and a straight drive from Babar. (PTI)

There wasn’t much movement for either Bhuvneshwar or Arshdeep Singh as they managed to keep things tight in their opening spell.

Babar rode Arshdeep right over in second and showed the sublime touch he has had over the past 12 months.

However, Bhuvneshwar surprised the Pakistani skipper with a bounce in his second over and he made his way to the top edge alone for the trek to Arshdeep on short fine leg.

India went in with Avesh Khan as a third pace option and he struck in his opening after Rizwan hit him for a six and four towards the midwicket region.

His fifth ball from the over was confronted by left-handed Fakhar Zaman, who decided to run after sending a short and wide ball to wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, who was picked for Rishabh Pant for the big match.

With the crowd making a lot of noise, the Indians didn’t hear the edge, but Zaman decided to run and left Pakistan at 43 for two in six overs.

Rizwan then split a 45-run tie for the third wicket with Iftikhar Ahmed (28 of 22) to speed up the innings.

Hardik, however, changed the course of the game by removing the well-placed Iftikhar and Rizwan with well-aimed short balls – the former pushed it to Karthik and the latter, unsure of what he was doing, eventually gave a regulatory catch to the third man.

Shortly afterwards, Hardik removed Khushdil Shah with another short ball to leave Pakistan at 97 for five in the 15th over.

Number 11 Shahnawaz Dahani hammered two big sixes into the death-overs to bring Pakistan closer to 150. (PTI) Scoreboard

Pakistan

Md Rizwan c Avesh b Pandya 43

Babar Azam c Arshdeep Singh b Bhuvneshwar 10

Fakhar Zaman c Karthik b Avesh 10

Iftikhar Ahmed c Karthik b Pandya 28

Khushdil c Jadeja b Pandya 2

Shadab Khan lbw Bhuvneshwar 10

Asif Ali c Suryakumar b Bhuvneshwar 9

Md Nawaz c Karthik b Arshdeep 1

Haris Rauf not out 13

Naseem Shah lbw Bhuvneshwar 0

S Dahani b Arshdeep 16

Extras (b-1, w-4) 5

Total (All out in 19.5 overs) 147

Fall of Wickets: 1-15, 2-42, 3-87, 4-96, 5-97, 6-112, 7-114, 8-128, 9-128

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar 4-0-26-4, Arshdeep Singh 3.5-0-33-2, Hardik Pandya 4-0-25-3, Avesh Khan 2-0-19-1, Y Chahal 4-0-32-0 , Ravindra Jadeja 2-0-11-0.

India

Rohit Sharma c Iftikhar Ahmed b Nawaz 12

KL Rahul b Naseem Shah 0

Virat Kohli c Iftikhar Ahmed b Nawaz 35

Ravindra Jadeja b Nawaz 35

Suryakumar Yadav b Naseem Shah 18

Hardik Pandya not out 33

Dinesh Karthik not out of 1

Extras: (lb 5, w 9,) 14

Total: (5 weeks, 19.4 Ov) 148

Fall of Wickets: 1-1, 50-2, 53-3, 89-4, 141-5

Bowling: Naseem Shah 4-0-27-2, Shahnawaz Dahani 4-0-29-0, Haris Rauf 4-0-35-0, Shadab Khan 4-0-19-0, Mohammad Nawaz 3.4-0-33 3 .

