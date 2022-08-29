Huskies and South Indiana play to 1-1 draw





Next game: in Eastern Illinois 9/4/2022 | 1 o’clock in the afternoon 04 sep. (Sun) / 1 p.m. Bee Eastern Illinois History DEKALB, ill. Claudia Mussig (Paw Paw, Mich./Paw Paw) scored in the 54th minute when the Northern Illinois University women’s soccer team reached a 1-1 draw against Southern Indiana on Sunday afternoon (Aug. 28) at the NIU Soccer Complex. Muessig’s goal overturned the opening goal 47 seconds earlier by the Screaming Eagles. “The big positive I take from today’s game is the ability to deal with adversity and react appropriately,” said NIU head coach. Michael O’Neill . “It would have been hard to lose this game, I thought we certainly worked hard to make sure we didn’t lose the game. We would like to have some extra moments of quality, especially in the last third, but if you’re going to be a tough team to play against and have that mental resilience to react to those tough moments, you’re going to be in every game.” South Indiana (2-1-1) had a shot at goal in the 18th minute when Emma Thurston fired a shot from a narrow angle that NIU goalkeeper Deighton Wamer (Oregon, Ohio/Clay) stopped and gathered on the second attempt. In the 34th minute Jordin King (Menifee, California/Paloma) nearly gave the Huskies the lead when they got a corner from Reegan Kingpavong (Rockford, Illinois/Guilford) snapped the top of the bar and bounced harmlessly over as NIU and South Indiana went into halftime, still looking for an opening goal. The Screaming Eagles broke the stalemate a little against the flow of play in the 53rd minute when Peyton Murphy’s low cross found Taylor Hall all alone on the back post and Hall nodded to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. It took less than a minute for NIU (1-0-2) to respond as: Abby Adams (Fort Wayne, Ind./Homestead) drove a cross to the back post from the right wing and Muessig rose highest and headed it back over the goal and into the far post to level the Huskies. The goal is the first of the season for the Paw Paw, Michigan-born and the fourth of her NIU career. Just after Huskie’s goal, South Indiana was on the attack and Murphy’s low shot from outside the box saved Wamer. In the 67th minute Kierah Meier (Sycamore, Ill./Sycamore) fought through a defender in midfield before hitting the ball straight Jamie Ward (Cherry Valley, Illinois/Rockford East). The Cherry Valley, Illinois native moved into the penalty area and fired from a tight angle that was tipped over the bar by South India goalkeeper Maya Etienne. Meier had the last chance to take a winner when she hit the back post of a cross in the 88th minute, but her header went high as NIU and South Indiana settled for a tie. Wamer made a few saves in the game for the Huskies, Etienne recorded one save for the Screaming Eagles. “Our expectations are of course to win these games, especially after the good start in Eastern Kentucky, but the glass is half full that we are undefeated. We haven’t lost a game after two weekends,” said O’Neill. “We’re staying positive, making sure it’s a good week of training, but in the end we want to come out, play at the forefront and win games, not settle for a draw.” NIU returns to action on Sunday, September 4, when the Huskies travel to Eastern Illinois. The game time against the Panthers is scheduled at 1 p.m.

