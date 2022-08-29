Sports
High hopes for the cricket season in Albury-Wodonga, Wangaratta as number and events in the region grow
Cricket groups in North East Victoria and Southern New South Wales say they are excited about the prospect of a great local season with rising training numbers, growing competitions and a number of key events for the sport taking place across the region.
Most important points:
- Cricket Albury-Wodonga clubs are preparing for the season earlier than usual
- Numbers have risen in the women’s league, entering its second year
- It is hoped that major T20 events in the city will boost the number of juniors at clubs
Cricket Albury-Wodonga said a phenomenal number of players visited the local cricket center over the past three months in the run-up to the new season in October.
Chairman Michael Erdeljac said the number of new faces training at the hub so early in the preseason was particularly remarkable.
“[There are] clubs that come to the fore in June, July and August, that you’ve never seen before, train with 10, 20, 30, 40 people they’ve never had training before at this time of year,” he said. .
“We assume that clubs will be just as strong, if not stronger, than last year.”
Ladies sand juniors up
Erdeljac said they wanted to have between 30 and 40 under 12 teams in their league on Friday night this season, an increase of about 30 percent from the previous season.
He said they were also looking at a 20 percent increase in the rest of their junior leagues.
“That’s very scary because we’ve never had that before. The intake and uptake are pretty high,” he said.
The interest in the local women’s competition also looked good for next season.
Cricket Albury-Wodonga’s Female Development Officer, Maddy Howard, said all the players from last year’s first league came back.
“Last year we had about 32 players in the open age and about 10 players under 13. This year we probably have about 15 players under 15 and almost 45 players in the open age,” she said.
“The season starts in October, so to get that amount already is pretty good.”
Excitement over the region’s key cricket events
Cricket groups across the region said the return of a ‘normal’ season unaffected by COVID restrictions helped build anticipation for local leagues and welcome developments around overseas imports and the return of traditional formats.
But the groups said they were also closely monitoring how their leagues could take advantage of a number of major cricket events announced for the region, including a mini T20 competition that will bring international teams and domestic academy teams to Wangaratta in early October.
Wangaratta and District Cricket Association Secretary Wayne Cooper said the event was very exciting for the region.
“The timing of it in early October will be a great promotion for cricket in general in North East Victoria,” he said.
“Hopefully leading to more youth players at every club.”
Mr Erdeljac said he was also excited about the region hosting a second XIShield match between New South Wales and Tasmania in October.
Buthe said the New Year’s Eve clash between BBL teams Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes at Lavington Sports Ground was the biggest to watch.
“That’s the game that Cricket-Albury Wodonga put a lot of time and effort into getting started,” he said.
“I’m hoping to get somewhere between 8,000 and 12,000 people to a cricket match on a Saturday afternoon in Lavington. That would be just fantastic for everyone.”
Wet spring the only damper
The Bureau of Meteorology recently forecast a strong chance of above-average rainfall for the majority of the east of the country during the spring.
Mr. Cooper said he hoped there would be more sunny days before the start of the season so that their grounds could dry up and trustees could get on it.
“I’m sure they’ll come up with a contingency plan if we can’t get to some grass wickets,” he said.
“If there are one or two specific areas that can’t start on time, those clubs can be the first to play away games and that sort of thing.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-08-28/cricket-prospects-in-north-east-and-southern-nsw-/101379266
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]