High hopes for the cricket season in Albury-Wodonga, Wangaratta as number and events in the region grow

Cricket groups in North East Victoria and Southern New South Wales say they are excited about the prospect of a great local season with rising training numbers, growing competitions and a number of key events for the sport taking place across the region.

Cricket Albury-Wodonga said a phenomenal number of players visited the local cricket center over the past three months in the run-up to the new season in October.

Chairman Michael Erdeljac said the number of new faces training at the hub so early in the preseason was particularly remarkable.

“[There are] clubs that come to the fore in June, July and August, that you’ve never seen before, train with 10, 20, 30, 40 people they’ve never had training before at this time of year,” he said. .

“We assume that clubs will be just as strong, if not stronger, than last year.”

Ladies sand juniors up

Erdeljac said they wanted to have between 30 and 40 under 12 teams in their league on Friday night this season, an increase of about 30 percent from the previous season.

He said they were also looking at a 20 percent increase in the rest of their junior leagues.

“That’s very scary because we’ve never had that before. The intake and uptake are pretty high,” he said.

The interest in the local women’s competition also looked good for next season.

Cricket Albury-Wodonga’s Female Development Officer, Maddy Howard, said all the players from last year’s first league came back.

“Last year we had about 32 players in the open age and about 10 players under 13. This year we probably have about 15 players under 15 and almost 45 players in the open age,” she said.

“The season starts in October, so to get that amount already is pretty good.”

Excitement over the region’s key cricket events

Lavington Sports Ground will host a BBL match between the SydneyThunder and Hobart Hurricanes on New Years Eve ( ABC Goulburn Murray: Callum Marshall )

Cricket groups across the region said the return of a ‘normal’ season unaffected by COVID restrictions helped build anticipation for local leagues and welcome developments around overseas imports and the return of traditional formats.

But the groups said they were also closely monitoring how their leagues could take advantage of a number of major cricket events announced for the region, including a mini T20 competition that will bring international teams and domestic academy teams to Wangaratta in early October.

Wangaratta and District Cricket Association Secretary Wayne Cooper said the event was very exciting for the region.

“The timing of it in early October will be a great promotion for cricket in general in North East Victoria,” he said.

“Hopefully leading to more youth players at every club.”

Mr Erdeljac said he was also excited about the region hosting a second XIShield match between New South Wales and Tasmania in October.

Buthe said the New Year’s Eve clash between BBL teams Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes at Lavington Sports Ground was the biggest to watch.

“That’s the game that Cricket-Albury Wodonga put a lot of time and effort into getting started,” he said.

“I’m hoping to get somewhere between 8,000 and 12,000 people to a cricket match on a Saturday afternoon in Lavington. That would be just fantastic for everyone.”

Wet spring the only damper

The Bureau of Meteorology recently forecast a strong chance of above-average rainfall for the majority of the east of the country during the spring.

Mr. Cooper said he hoped there would be more sunny days before the start of the season so that their grounds could dry up and trustees could get on it.

“I’m sure they’ll come up with a contingency plan if we can’t get to some grass wickets,” he said.