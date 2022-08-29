2022 US Open Bets, Odds, Predictions & Best Tennis Bets 8/29

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

The fourth and final Grand Slam of 2022 kicks off Monday from the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. Novak Djokovic will not be in Monday’s first round, as will the rest of the US Open after he was not allowed to travel to the United States. There’s still plenty of exciting action on the agenda in both men’s and women’s singles, including two top-five women’s seeds upset after a recent feud and two former men’s US Open champions who may have to leave early. All Tennis Odds & Lines are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook, but you can sometimes find more favorable odds on some of these matches through mobile sportsbooks such as FanDuel SportsbookBetMGM Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook or any of the other best sports betting sites.

The men play best-of-five set matches at Grand Slams, while the women’s matches are best-of-three, just like the rest of the WTA Tour schedule. A mix of past players’ hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to cause disruption. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section treats players who can safely be considered overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bet section recommends tempting options in matchups considered closer to toss-ups.

Anger Alert

Madison Bringle (+500) vs. Our Jabeur

Jabeur has struggled since losing the Wimbledon final to Elena Rybakina as the world No. 5 went just 2-3 at the US Open Series and saved match points in one of her two wins. The crowd will be here behind Brengle as the American tries to take advantage of Jabeur’s fragile recent form, and Brengle should have some confidence here after a top-30 win over Ekaterina Alexandrova in Cleveland less than a week ago.

Jacqueline Christian (+650) against Anett Kontaveit

Speaking of high-ranking women who have struggled lately, Kontaveit is looking for her first win over a top-60 opponent since April. The Estonian still holds the No. 2 ranking, but she certainly didn’t live up to it as she went through a downward spiral with a coaching change and battle with COVID-19. Fortunately for Kontaveit, Cristian is outside the top 60 at number 77 and is coming back from a serious knee injury, but Kontaveit has already lost to two players under Cristian in the past two months.

Plug it in

Ben Shelton (-300) vs. Nuno Borges

If you haven’t seen the Masters 1000 in Cincinnati earlier this month, you may be wondering who this Shelton kid is and why he’s the favorite in the first Grand Slam match of his career. Suffice it to say, there is no doubt about the talent of this 19-year-old college tennis star. Shelton demonstrated his ability to move up in big moments in a 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-5 first round victory over Lorenzo Sonego in Cincinnati, before beating world No. 7 Casper Ruud in straight sets for a non-competitive loss to Cameron Norrie. It was tough for Shelton to face a fellow left in Norrie, but he needn’t worry about that against Borges, who is your average 105th right. Borges has yet to win a Grand Slam main tournament of his own and this will be the 25-year-old’s first ATP match on a hard court.

Pablo Carreno-Busta (-500) vs. Dominic Thiem

Thiem won this title in 2020, but a lot has changed since then. Thiem has dropped out of the top 200 after an extensive battle with a wrist injury and is only 3-7 against top-100 opponents this year. Given the current form of both players, this should be a clear result for 14th-ranked Carreno Busta, who has made it to the semifinals of the US Open twice and just won a Masters 1000 at the Canadian Open, which is considered as the most reliable precursor for the US. Open preparedness due to the similar track conditions between the two tournaments.

Value Bet

Francisco Cerundolo (+125) against Andy Murray

Cerundolo is 22 places ahead of Murray at number 27 in the world, but that’s not the only reason the 24-year-old Argentinian is a nice value as a modest underdog in this game. He is an underrated all-court player who gave Rafael Nadal everything he could handle at Wimbledon before losing in four competitive sets. Murray is a far cry from the player Nadal is at this stage in their respective careers, and the 35-year-old Briton’s body has betrayed him of late. He battled cramps in at least three games during the US Open series, and if Murray ran out of steam at the end of the three-setters, he’s likely to face more physical problems in a best-of-five match.

Yoshihito Nishioka (+145) against Alexander Davidovich Fokina

Davidovich Fokina is capable of higher highs and lower lows, but Nishioka’s steadfastness gives the Japanese lefty a good chance of finally triumphing in what should be a close. Nishioka has played some of his best tennis this summer, including a run to the Citi Open final with five consecutive hard court victories against top-50 opponents. Davidovich Fokina faced heavy draws but failed to win a match at one of the two hard court events he played this summer, dropping the Spaniard’s hard court record to an uninspiring 4-10 in 2022.

