Celebrating 12 Years of Shinagawa: World-Class Eye Care and Better Vision for All Filipinos
MANILA, Philippines – Eye health has gained momentum over the pandemic as each individual’s screen time increased by about 50% to 70%.
In an effort to prevent long-term vision damage and eyestrain, more Filipinos are now seeking professional help to mitigate its effects. Celebrating its 12th year in the industry, Shinagawa LASIK and Aesthetics reinforces its commitment to provide world-class eye care to all Filipinos.
Shinagawa LASIK & Aesthetics Center is the most preferred eye care provider in Japan, advocating for world-class technology and medical expertise.
Twelve years ago, their operations in the Philippines marked their first venture to open their doors outside of Japan. Its integrated approach to ophthalmology, which includes advanced laser eye systems with the expertise of a board-certified medical team, has earned it a prestigious reputation among Filipinos.
Known for their advanced technological procedures, Shinagawa LASIK and Aesthetics have acquired one of the world’s best performing laser eye surgery systems for refractive and therapeutic corneal surgery, the Schwind Amaris 1050RS.
Shinagawa’s offerings are FDA-approved and include advanced eye and laser treatments such as LASIK, PresbyMAX, corneal collagen cross-linking, implantable contact lens and refractive lens exchange, laser-assisted cataract surgery, and pediatric ophthalmology.
Other treatments such as Dry Eye Screening, Comprehensive Eye Screening, Cataract Screening, Blephex and ophthalmic consultations are also offered. In addition to ophthalmology, Shinagawa LASIK and Aesthetics also offers a first-class and advanced range of aesthetics and orthodontic services.
“Since opening the company in the Philippines, we have seen Filipinos continue to seek world-class eye care services that advocate for the best service for serious treatments such as LASIK surgery. Shinagawa LASIK and Aesthetics understands the delicate care and precision required for such treatments and procedures and continues to provide advanced technology and first-class care to people in need of vision correction as we continue to expand our presence in the Philippines,” said Masako Uemori, president of Shinagawa LASIK and Aesthetics, Philippines.
Gift of better vision
As the largest provider of high-quality eye care services in the country, Shinagawa is also working to improve the accessibility of its world-class services to all Filipinos.
Guided by this goal, Shinagawa is committed to helping underserved communities to provide them with equal opportunities for better eye health. Shinagawa assists its partner beneficiaries with vision care solutions through various programs such as community mobilization and volunteering, assistance for the visually impaired, and by supporting people in need of vision correction procedures.
To ensure optimal eye care for the country’s vital workers, Shinagawa has partnered with the Philippine military, the Civil-Military Operations Regiment (CMOR).
As an official eye care partner of the CMOR, Shinagawa will conduct nationwide outreach programs to support the overall eye health of its members and military forces.
The partnership allows CMOR members to participate in regular eye checkups and medical missions, and enjoy exclusive discounts on Shinagawa eye treatments. Such efforts are further supported by the series of webinars that serve as a reminder for proper eye care awareness, especially during the digital age.
“Our partnership with Shinagawa allows us to support our troops and ensure they have a sound vision that is essential to their work. Our essential workers also deserve to feel cared for. By providing them with these eye health opportunities, we also hope to promote their eye health as a priority,” said General Arvin R. Lagamon.
Shinagawa also fuels the creativity and passion of Filipinos as it provides assistance in facial repair services for outstanding Filipino achievers.
Part of Shinagawa’s efforts is to help select achievers with their vision correction procedures through free LASIK surgery.
This program reinforces the company’s commitment to be a partner for national development and to reach its full potential. The most recent beneficiary is SEA Games silver medalist John Russel Misal. Misal needed LASIK surgery to continue playing competitive table tennis. He was then awarded a free LASIK surgery by Shinagawa, which allowed him to compete in the 2022 SEA games, which went on to earn him the country’s first medal in table tennis.
“I am very grateful to Shinagawa LASIK and Aesthetics, who have helped me and other athletes to see better and excel in our sport. Before my surgery, I was determined to keep playing, despite having problems with my eyesight. But now I can see clearly and I can play my best and make my country and family proud,” said John Misal, SEA Games silver medalist for table tennis.
Apart from essential workers and achievers, Shinagawa is also extending its support to numerous Filipino students across the country. In partnership with the Eye Care We Care Foundation, Shinagawa is working to donate 1,000 glasses to visually impaired students in their partner schools. The company will set up donation boxes at all its locations where customers can donate their old glasses, promoting a collective and sustainable eye care movement.
By replenishing communities in need of vision support, Shinagawa can advance the importance of good eye health and prevention. The pioneering programs and services have subsequently provided resistance and protection against long-term eye conditions such as blindness and refractive errors provided to all Filipinos.
“While we look forward to more years to expand and treat more Filipinos, we also want to work to become one of the country’s partners for advancing the importance of eye health that Filipinos reaffirm every day. stronger,” concludes Uemori.
