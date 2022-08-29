Football fights over Florida, 3-2

Next game: in Oregon 9/1/2022 | 21:00 CT OREGON LIVE STREAM-2 10 Sept. 01 (Thurs) / 9:00 PM CT Bee Oregon

AUSTIN, Texas Locked into a draw with little time on a blistering hot Sunday afternoon at Mike A. Myers Stadium, Texas football (2-1-0) conceded a vital match-winning goal from sophomore striker Trinity Byars at 79:22 to complete her brace (two goals) and secure a 3-2 win over Florida (1-3-0).

Texas Match Notes

Sophomore ahead Trinity Byars registered a brace (two goals) for the fourth multi-goal game of her short Texas career. She also provided an assist against the Gators for five total points.

Fifth year senior defender Emma Regan scored the second goal of her Texas career and her first of the game. Her previous score came from a penalty kick against Kansas State on October 9, 2020.

freshman attacker Liz Be managed her first collegiate attempt with two assists, sophomore midfielder I have read the message picked up her third helper of the year (tied with Worden for the team leader) and junior defender Lauren Lapomarda picked up her second career assist (first since October 8, 2021, vs. Iowa State).

managed her first collegiate attempt with two assists, sophomore midfielder picked up her third helper of the year (tied with Worden for the team leader) and junior defender picked up her second career assist (first since October 8, 2021, vs. Iowa State). With 19 career assists in 28 games, Missimo is already seventh in career assists in Texas program history.

Texas has now won 44 consecutive games in which the team has scored two or more goals from the start of the 2017 campaign.

Texas is now 31-22-4 after a loss (total losses do not carry over from the end of one season to the next) led by 11th-year head coach Angela Kelly .

. Texas improved to 1-0-1 against Florida and 38-32-10 against the Southeastern Conference.

The Longhorns are 37-4-3 since the start of the 2018 season when they scored first in one game and 33-17 over their last 50 games with one goal.

Texas defeated Florida 19-13 total, but the teams tied 8-8 in shots on goal. The Longhorns had a 6-4 lead on corners.

The details

Texas wasted little time to kick off its attack against the Gators on Sunday, when Byars forced Florida keeper Alexa Goldberg to do a dive stop at the right post just 24 seconds into the game.

In the fourth minute, Worden went into the Texas attack when the Riverside, California native fired a shot from 15 yards from the left side of the box that was parried by the diving keeper to the left and over the end of her line. In the ensuing corner, at 3:28, sophomore defenseman EmJ Cox defeated everyone in the air to head a shot from the top of the six, but her effort went well wide to the left.

After Florida nearly broke through in a 1-v-1 situation, Texas took off on a counterattack in the sixth minute. Regan drove a long ball through the right wing straight into the path of the sophomore forward Holly Ward . The product from North Vancouver, British Columbia, broke into the right side of the 18-yard box in her own developing 1-v-1 situation, but struck her 10-yard effort just a foot outside the left post.

Against the course of the game, it was the Gators who would break up front at 10:31. Kouri Peace of UF advanced on the right wing before crossing a ball in the center of the box. Tessa Barton waited to rattle a 10-yard shot from the inside of the left post as Florida took the early, 1-0 advantage.

It only took 1:29 for the Longhorns to find the equalizer and things stalled at 1-1. Missimo started the game from the top of the penalty area by going wide left to Worden. The rookie forward fed a ball in the mid-18s to Byars, who quickly turned near the penalty spot and hit her own shot from inside the right post into the rope for her first goal of the 2022 campaign.

With the Burnt Orange & White back on the lead, UT quickly re-took the lead at 24:17. Fifth year senior forward Mackenzie McFarland did a great job saving a ball near the right back line before going back to junior defender Lauren Lapomarda . The Prosper, Texas native found Byars who then saw Regan standing just outside the top of the box, and the Canada international hammered a shot into the right side of the goal to make it 2-1.

Florida tied up almost everything from a corner in the 42nd minute when a 15-yard shot from Julianne Leskauskas was tipped up and over the crossbar by a Texas graduate senior goalkeeper jumping Savannah Madden .

Just 1:30 later, a poor Texas backline pass opened the door for the tying run. Leskauskas plunged into the turnover just inside the top of the penalty area, beating Madden from 16 yards to make it 2-2.

Outside of halftime, it was Texas that created the first solid chance of the second stanza at 47:43. Fifth year senior defender Cameron Brooks crossed a ball from the left wing to center, but a sliding Missimo couldn’t stop her shot as it went up and over the woodwork.

Florida missed its own golden opportunity at 48:26 when Alivia Gonzalez broke through to the top of 18 in an evolving 1-v-1 situation. Her eventual 20-yard shot was hit wrong and traveled harmlessly right into Madden’s arms.

The Longhorns battled to get the ball back in the 18th in the 55th minute, but couldn’t get a shot into the scrum up front. In possession on the right, second midfielder Jilly Shimkin finally tried her luck from 14 yards, but her shot hit Goldberg.

Another turnover nearly came back to haunt Texas at 56:40 when UF’s Barton picked up a loose ball in the back. She fired a nine-yard shot from the left that was deflected by a sliding fifth-year senior defender Carlee Allen before being kicked out over the endline by Madden.

McFarland had a golden chance to get on the board in the 62nd minute after senior striker Teni Akindoju dropped a perfect long ball right into the speedster’s path. In the space behind the back line, the Coppell, Texas resident, dribbled to the top of the penalty area. Unfortunately, her final touch in the evolving 1-v-1 situation proved too heavy when Goldberg ran off her line to cover.

With both teams seriously threatening, it was Texas that finally took the advantage at 79:22. Worden hit her marker on the left wing and delivered a cross to the left post. Byars was waiting to head the ball just inside the woodwork when her five-yard shot completed her brace and gave the Horns a 3-2 lead.

UT almost added more at 82:31 and 84:22. First Missimo dropped a 12-yard chip shot over the top. Then Byars’ attempt in the 85th minute from the center of the 18 was just sent off by a defender for a corner.

With little time, Florida came desperately close to tying the score at 88:55. From a corner, Anna DeLeon managed to head a shot from 10 meters on frame. Somehow a leaping Madden managed to get the fingertips of her right hand on the shot and tip it off the inside of the left post before UT could clear his lines.

That proved to be the last chance for the Gators as Texas rounded out its triumph with one goal.