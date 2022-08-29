NFL Fantasy Football Draft Cheat Sheet 2022: Half PPR Score Format





Wwelcome to marca’s NFL Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet 2022: 1/2 PPR Score Edition. Our ranking has Josh Allen (QB), Jonathan Taylor (RB), Justin Jefferson (WR)Travis Kelce (TE), Justin Tucker (K), and the Buffalo Bills (D/ST) as the head of the NFL Fantasy Draft Class of 2022. However, pass-catching backs like Austin Thank you get a huge boost, and he’s second on the list for RBs. At .5 PPR scores, the standings are similar to full PPR, with some minor variations. NFL Fantasy Draft Strategy In 1/2 PPR (half point per reception) Scoring Leagues you get 0.5 points for each reception, so you should prioritize players who tend to catch a lot of passes. In this format, pass-catching running backs will be a priority, as will receivers who get a lot of goals (even if they tend to make short profits). Running like Javonte Williams,Christian McCaffrey (if he stays healthy), and recipients loveKeenan Allen at will rank higher than in Standard Scoring because they are more target sensitive. If your competition allows it, I’d start twoRBs every week and use your flex position on a third receiver. Also, don’t avoid the red zone threats as they can still make a big difference in getting you the needed victory. However, in half PPR, you can afford to forego passcatchers if a strong red zone threat appears beyond their ADP (Average Draft Position), such as Derrick Henry, for example. PREPARING FANTASY 2022:STANDARD SCORING | PPR SCORING | 1/2 PPR SCORE | SLEEPERS | ROOKIE RANKING | DESIGN BUSTS Half PPR Score Cheat Sheet QUARTER BACKS (QB) 1. Josh Allen

2. Patrick Mahomes

3. Justin Herbert

4. Joe Burrow

5. Lamar Jackson

6. Jalen hurts

7. Matthew Stafford

8. Russell Wilson

9. Kyler Murray

10. Roof Prescott

11. Derek Carr

12. Tom Brady

13. Aaron Rodgers

14. Trey Lance

15. Kirk Neven

16. Tua Tagovailoa

17. Trevor Lawrence

18. James Winston

19. Matt Ryan

20. Ryan Tannehill

21. Deshaun Watson

22. Jared Goff

23. Zach Wilson

24. Daniel Jones

25.Carson Wentz

26. Justin Fields

27. Baker Mayfield

28. Marcus Mariota

29. Mac Jones

30. Mitch Trubisky

31. Jimmy Garoppolo

32. Drew Lock

33. Davis Mills

34. Kenny Pickett

35. Sam Darnold

36. Desmond Knight

37. Jacoby Brissett

38. Gardner Minshew

39. Teddy Bridgewater RUNNING BACK (RB) 1. Jonathan Taylor

2. Austin Thanks

3. Najee Harris

4. Joe Mixon

5. Christian McCaffrey

6. Derrick Henry

7. Dalvin Cook

8. Javonte Williams

9. Nick Chubb

10. Cam Akers

11. D’Andre Swift

12. Aaron Jones

13. Alvin Kamara

14. Saquon Barkley

15. Ezekiel Elliott

16. Josh Jacobs

17. Elijah Mitchell

18. Breece Hall

19. James Conner

20. Leonard Fournette

21. David Montgomery

22. Damien Harris

23. JK Dobbins

24. AJ Dillon

25. Miles Sanders

26. Antonio Gibson

27. Devin Singletary

28. Travis Etienne

29. Kareem Hunt

30. James Cook

31. Chase Edmonds

32. Clyde Edwards Helaire

33. Ken Walker

34. James Robinson

35. Dameon Pierce

36. Melvin Gordon

37. Tony Pollard

38. Raheem Mostert

39. Rhamondre Stevenson

40. Ronald Jones

41. Isaiah plays

42. Michael Carter

43. Rashad Penny

44. Alexander Mattison

45. Jamaal Williams

46. ​​Marlon Mack

47. Chuba Hubbard

48. Cordarelle Patterson

49. D’Onta Foreman

50. Damien Williams

51. Tyler Allgeier

52. Kenyan Drake

53. JD McKissic

54. Nyheim Hines

55. Brian Robinson

56. Darrell Henderson

57. Tyrion Davis Prize

58. Rachel White

59. Gus Edwards

60. Khalil Herbert

61. Chris Carson

62. Keaontay Ingram

63. Zamir Wit

64. Highlight Ingram

65. Sony Michel

66. Hassan Haskins

67. Samaje Perineum

68. Zack Moss

69. Kenneth Gainwell

71. Pierre Strong

72. Young Bernard

73. Duke Johnson

74. Boston Scott

75. Kene Nwangwu

76. Myles Gaskin

77. Benny Snell

78. D’Ernest Johnson

79. Jeff Wilson

80. Kyren Williams

81. Rex Burkhead

82. Ke’Shawn Vaughn

83. Matt Breida

84. Joshua Kelley

85. A Benjamin

86. Jaret Patterson

87. Snoop Conner

88. Tevin Coleman

89. Anthony McFarland

90. Ryquell Armstead

91. Craig Reynolds

92. Darrynton Evans

93. Mike Boone

94. Dontrell Hilliard

95. Tony Jones

96. DeeJay Dallas

97. Jermar Jefferson

98. Trey Sermon

99. Chris Evans

100. Jerome Ford WIDE RECEIVERS (WR) 1. Justin Jefferson

2. Cooper Coup

3. Ja’Marr Chase

4. Tyrek Hill

5. Davante Adams

6. Deebo Samuel

7. Stefan Diggs

8. Terry McLaurin

9. Keenan Allen

10. CeeDee Lam

11. AJ Brown

12. Mike Evans

13. Michael Pittman

14. Courtland Sutton

15. Mike Williams

16. DK Metcalf

17. DJ Moore

18. Amari Cooper

19. Diontae Johnson

20. Tee Higgins

21. Brandin is cooking

22. JuJu Smith Schuster

23. Michael Thomas

24. Chris Godwin

25. Allen Robinson

26. Amon-Ra St. Brown

27. Jerry Jeudy

28. Chase Claypool

29. Brandon Aiyuk

30. Gabriel Davis

31. Adam Thielen

32. Mecole Hardman

33. Jaylen Waddle

34. DeAndre Hopkins

35. Kenny Golladay

36. Darnell Mooney

37. DeVonta Smith

38. Treylon Burks

39. Allen Lazard

40. Rashod Bateman

41. Marchioness Brown

42. Jarvis Landry

43. Christian Kirko

44. Drake London

45. Tyler Lockett

46. ​​Elijah Moore

47. Michael Gallup

48. Chris Olave

49. Robert Woods

50. Hunter Renfrow

51. Christian Watson

52. DeVante Parker

53. Tyler Boyd

54. Skyy Moore

55. DJ Chark

56. Corey Davis

57. Alec Pierce

58. Marvin Jones

59. Marquez Valdes-Scantling

60. Garrett Wilson

61. Jamison Crowder

62. Terrace Marshall

63. Randall Cobb

64. Jameson Williams

65. Robbie Anderson

66. AJ Green

67. Jacob Meyers

68. Jahan Dotson

69. David Bell

70. Kadarius Toney

71. Nico Collins

72. Russell Gage

73. Sammy Watkins

74. From Jefferson

75. Byron Pringle

76. Bryan Edwards

77. Zay Jones

78. Odell Beckham Jr.

79. Parris Campbell

80. Jalen Tolbert

81. Kendrick Bourne

82. Rondale Moore

83. Joshua Palmer

84. Devon Allen

85. Sterling Shepard

86. Donovan Peoples Jones

87. Julio Jones

88. Curtis Samuel

89. John Metchie

90. George Pickens

91. Marquez Callaway

92. Cedrick Wilson

93. Darius Slayton

94. Nelson Agholor

95. James Washington

96. Romeo Doubs

97. Tyquan Thornton

98. Josh Reynolds

99. Tre’Quan Smith TIGHT ENDS (TE) 1. Travis Kelce

2. Mark Andrews

3. Kyle Pitts

4. George Kittle

5. Darren Waller

6. Zack Ertz

7. Dallas Goods

8. Dalton Schultz

9. Hunter Henry

10. TJ Hockenson

11. Pat Freiermuth

12. Mike Gesickic

13. Dawson Knox

14. Gerard Everett

15. Albert Okwuegbunam

16. Noah Spirit

17. Logan Thomas

18. Cole Kmet

19. Austin Hooper

20. David Njoku

21. Robert Tonyan

22. Tyler Higbee

23. Evan Engram

24. Cameron Brate

25. Mo Alie Cox

26.CJ Uzomah

27. Jelani Woods

28. Irv Smith

29. Hayden Hurst

30. Adam Trautman

31. PB Howard

32. John Smith

33. Harrison Bryant

34. Ricky Seals Jones

35. Donald Parham

36. Trey McBride

37. Will dissly

38. Dan Arnold

39. Tommy Trembling

40. Tyler Conklin

41. Brevin Jordan

42. Promote Moreau

43. Blake Bell

44. Isaiah Probably

45. Drawn Monster

46. ​​John Bates

47. Greg Dulcicho KICKERS (K) 1. Justin Tucker

2. Daniel Carlson

3. Matt Gay

4. Harrison Butker

5. Tyler Bas

6. Evan McPherson

7. Younghoe Koo

8. Ryan Succop

9. Matt Prater

10. Brandon McManus

11. Rodrigo Blankenship

12. Jason Sanders

13. Dustin Hopkins

14. Greg Zuerlein

15. Robbie Gould

16. Jake Elliott DEFENSE / SPECIAL TEAMS (D/ST) 1. Buffalo Bills

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. Indianapolis Foals

4. New England Patriots

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. Los Angeles Rams

7. Denver Broncos

8. New Orleans Saints

9. Miami Dolphins

10. Kansas City Chiefs

11. Los Angeles Chargers

12. Dallas Cowboys

13. Cleveland Browns

14. Green Bay Packers

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

