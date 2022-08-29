Sports
NFL Fantasy Football Draft Cheat Sheet 2022: Half PPR Score Format
Wwelcome to marca’s NFL Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet 2022: 1/2 PPR Score Edition. Our ranking has Josh Allen (QB), Jonathan Taylor (RB), Justin Jefferson (WR)Travis Kelce (TE), Justin Tucker (K), and the Buffalo Bills (D/ST) as the head of the NFL Fantasy Draft Class of 2022. However, pass-catching backs like Austin Thank you get a huge boost, and he’s second on the list for RBs. At .5 PPR scores, the standings are similar to full PPR, with some minor variations.
NFL Fantasy Draft Strategy
In 1/2 PPR (half point per reception) Scoring Leagues you get 0.5 points for each reception, so you should prioritize players who tend to catch a lot of passes. In this format, pass-catching running backs will be a priority, as will receivers who get a lot of goals (even if they tend to make short profits). Running like Javonte Williams,Christian McCaffrey (if he stays healthy), and recipients loveKeenan Allen at will rank higher than in Standard Scoring because they are more target sensitive. If your competition allows it, I’d start twoRBs every week and use your flex position on a third receiver. Also, don’t avoid the red zone threats as they can still make a big difference in getting you the needed victory. However, in half PPR, you can afford to forego passcatchers if a strong red zone threat appears beyond their ADP (Average Draft Position), such as Derrick Henry, for example.
Half PPR Score Cheat Sheet
QUARTER BACKS (QB)
1. Josh Allen
2. Patrick Mahomes
3. Justin Herbert
4. Joe Burrow
5. Lamar Jackson
6. Jalen hurts
7. Matthew Stafford
8. Russell Wilson
9. Kyler Murray
10. Roof Prescott
11. Derek Carr
12. Tom Brady
13. Aaron Rodgers
14. Trey Lance
15. Kirk Neven
16. Tua Tagovailoa
17. Trevor Lawrence
18. James Winston
19. Matt Ryan
20. Ryan Tannehill
21. Deshaun Watson
22. Jared Goff
23. Zach Wilson
24. Daniel Jones
25.Carson Wentz
26. Justin Fields
27. Baker Mayfield
28. Marcus Mariota
29. Mac Jones
30. Mitch Trubisky
31. Jimmy Garoppolo
32. Drew Lock
33. Davis Mills
34. Kenny Pickett
35. Sam Darnold
36. Desmond Knight
37. Jacoby Brissett
38. Gardner Minshew
39. Teddy Bridgewater
RUNNING BACK (RB)
1. Jonathan Taylor
2. Austin Thanks
3. Najee Harris
4. Joe Mixon
5. Christian McCaffrey
6. Derrick Henry
7. Dalvin Cook
8. Javonte Williams
9. Nick Chubb
10. Cam Akers
11. D’Andre Swift
12. Aaron Jones
13. Alvin Kamara
14. Saquon Barkley
15. Ezekiel Elliott
16. Josh Jacobs
17. Elijah Mitchell
18. Breece Hall
19. James Conner
20. Leonard Fournette
21. David Montgomery
22. Damien Harris
23. JK Dobbins
24. AJ Dillon
25. Miles Sanders
26. Antonio Gibson
27. Devin Singletary
28. Travis Etienne
29. Kareem Hunt
30. James Cook
31. Chase Edmonds
32. Clyde Edwards Helaire
33. Ken Walker
34. James Robinson
35. Dameon Pierce
36. Melvin Gordon
37. Tony Pollard
38. Raheem Mostert
39. Rhamondre Stevenson
40. Ronald Jones
41. Isaiah plays
42. Michael Carter
43. Rashad Penny
44. Alexander Mattison
45. Jamaal Williams
46. Marlon Mack
47. Chuba Hubbard
48. Cordarelle Patterson
49. D’Onta Foreman
50. Damien Williams
51. Tyler Allgeier
52. Kenyan Drake
53. JD McKissic
54. Nyheim Hines
55. Brian Robinson
56. Darrell Henderson
57. Tyrion Davis Prize
58. Rachel White
59. Gus Edwards
60. Khalil Herbert
61. Chris Carson
62. Keaontay Ingram
63. Zamir Wit
64. Highlight Ingram
65. Sony Michel
66. Hassan Haskins
67. Samaje Perineum
68. Zack Moss
69. Kenneth Gainwell
71. Pierre Strong
72. Young Bernard
73. Duke Johnson
74. Boston Scott
75. Kene Nwangwu
76. Myles Gaskin
77. Benny Snell
78. D’Ernest Johnson
79. Jeff Wilson
80. Kyren Williams
81. Rex Burkhead
82. Ke’Shawn Vaughn
83. Matt Breida
84. Joshua Kelley
85. A Benjamin
86. Jaret Patterson
87. Snoop Conner
88. Tevin Coleman
89. Anthony McFarland
90. Ryquell Armstead
91. Craig Reynolds
92. Darrynton Evans
93. Mike Boone
94. Dontrell Hilliard
95. Tony Jones
96. DeeJay Dallas
97. Jermar Jefferson
98. Trey Sermon
99. Chris Evans
100. Jerome Ford
WIDE RECEIVERS (WR)
1. Justin Jefferson
2. Cooper Coup
3. Ja’Marr Chase
4. Tyrek Hill
5. Davante Adams
6. Deebo Samuel
7. Stefan Diggs
8. Terry McLaurin
9. Keenan Allen
10. CeeDee Lam
11. AJ Brown
12. Mike Evans
13. Michael Pittman
14. Courtland Sutton
15. Mike Williams
16. DK Metcalf
17. DJ Moore
18. Amari Cooper
19. Diontae Johnson
20. Tee Higgins
21. Brandin is cooking
22. JuJu Smith Schuster
23. Michael Thomas
24. Chris Godwin
25. Allen Robinson
26. Amon-Ra St. Brown
27. Jerry Jeudy
28. Chase Claypool
29. Brandon Aiyuk
30. Gabriel Davis
31. Adam Thielen
32. Mecole Hardman
33. Jaylen Waddle
34. DeAndre Hopkins
35. Kenny Golladay
36. Darnell Mooney
37. DeVonta Smith
38. Treylon Burks
39. Allen Lazard
40. Rashod Bateman
41. Marchioness Brown
42. Jarvis Landry
43. Christian Kirko
44. Drake London
45. Tyler Lockett
46. Elijah Moore
47. Michael Gallup
48. Chris Olave
49. Robert Woods
50. Hunter Renfrow
51. Christian Watson
52. DeVante Parker
53. Tyler Boyd
54. Skyy Moore
55. DJ Chark
56. Corey Davis
57. Alec Pierce
58. Marvin Jones
59. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
60. Garrett Wilson
61. Jamison Crowder
62. Terrace Marshall
63. Randall Cobb
64. Jameson Williams
65. Robbie Anderson
66. AJ Green
67. Jacob Meyers
68. Jahan Dotson
69. David Bell
70. Kadarius Toney
71. Nico Collins
72. Russell Gage
73. Sammy Watkins
74. From Jefferson
75. Byron Pringle
76. Bryan Edwards
77. Zay Jones
78. Odell Beckham Jr.
79. Parris Campbell
80. Jalen Tolbert
81. Kendrick Bourne
82. Rondale Moore
83. Joshua Palmer
84. Devon Allen
85. Sterling Shepard
86. Donovan Peoples Jones
87. Julio Jones
88. Curtis Samuel
89. John Metchie
90. George Pickens
91. Marquez Callaway
92. Cedrick Wilson
93. Darius Slayton
94. Nelson Agholor
95. James Washington
96. Romeo Doubs
97. Tyquan Thornton
98. Josh Reynolds
99. Tre’Quan Smith
TIGHT ENDS (TE)
1. Travis Kelce
2. Mark Andrews
3. Kyle Pitts
4. George Kittle
5. Darren Waller
6. Zack Ertz
7. Dallas Goods
8. Dalton Schultz
9. Hunter Henry
10. TJ Hockenson
11. Pat Freiermuth
12. Mike Gesickic
13. Dawson Knox
14. Gerard Everett
15. Albert Okwuegbunam
16. Noah Spirit
17. Logan Thomas
18. Cole Kmet
19. Austin Hooper
20. David Njoku
21. Robert Tonyan
22. Tyler Higbee
23. Evan Engram
24. Cameron Brate
25. Mo Alie Cox
26.CJ Uzomah
27. Jelani Woods
28. Irv Smith
29. Hayden Hurst
30. Adam Trautman
31. PB Howard
32. John Smith
33. Harrison Bryant
34. Ricky Seals Jones
35. Donald Parham
36. Trey McBride
37. Will dissly
38. Dan Arnold
39. Tommy Trembling
40. Tyler Conklin
41. Brevin Jordan
42. Promote Moreau
43. Blake Bell
44. Isaiah Probably
45. Drawn Monster
46. John Bates
47. Greg Dulcicho
KICKERS (K)
1. Justin Tucker
2. Daniel Carlson
3. Matt Gay
4. Harrison Butker
5. Tyler Bas
6. Evan McPherson
7. Younghoe Koo
8. Ryan Succop
9. Matt Prater
10. Brandon McManus
11. Rodrigo Blankenship
12. Jason Sanders
13. Dustin Hopkins
14. Greg Zuerlein
15. Robbie Gould
16. Jake Elliott
DEFENSE / SPECIAL TEAMS (D/ST)
1. Buffalo Bills
2. San Francisco 49ers
3. Indianapolis Foals
4. New England Patriots
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6. Los Angeles Rams
7. Denver Broncos
8. New Orleans Saints
9. Miami Dolphins
10. Kansas City Chiefs
11. Los Angeles Chargers
12. Dallas Cowboys
13. Cleveland Browns
14. Green Bay Packers
15. Pittsburgh Steelers
16. Baltimore Ravens
