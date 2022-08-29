Diallo goes from wild card to tennis champion in Granby National Bank Championship





GRANBY, Que. Gabriel Diallo entered the Granby National Bank Championship to get some experience on the road. It’s safe to assume the 20-year-old Montreal athlete is a quick learner. On Sunday, the 6-foot-7 wildcard entry won its first title on the ATP Challenger Tour, upset sixth-seeded Juncheng Shang in the thrilling final 7-5, 7-6(5). With the win, Diallo jumps 183 places in the ATP rankings to a new career high of No. 335 in the world. In the championship final, Diallo played exceptionally well behind his serve, although he failed to finish 6-5 in the second set. The Canadian kept 70 percent of his first serve in the game, winning 76 percent of those points and delivering 10 aces. He also attacked Shang’s second serve, winning 63 percent of those points. Diallo lost only one point on the serve in the tiebreak of the second set and took the title with a mini-break on Shang’s last serve. Diallo began his unexpected championship run on Wednesday, beating compatriot Dan Martin in the opening round 7-5, 6-1. He then won thrillers against Germany’s Cedrik-Marcel Stebe (6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (2)) and Tunisian Aziz Dougaz (3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5)), before he passed Hiroki Moriya in the semifinals 6-3, 6-4 and earning a date to play Shang on Sunday. Shang, also had a great week in Granby. The 17-year-old player did not drop a set when reaching the final. He defeated Canadian Marko Stakusic (6-4, 6-4), Americans Coline Markes (6-2, 6-2) and Aidan Mayo (6-3, 6-4), as well as world No. 103 Jordan Thompson of Australia (7-5, 6-4). This report from The Canadian Press was first published on August 28, 2022. The Canadian Press

