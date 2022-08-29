Sports
Serena Williams says goodbye as US Open starts
Serena Williams will take center stage at the US Open which kicks off Monday with the 23-time Grand Slam winner preparing for an emotional farewell to tennis. After announcing earlier this month that the countdown to her retirement had begun, Williams will take to the track at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows for what could be her last appearance in a Grand Slam event.
The 40-year-old sporting and cultural icon won the first of her Grand Slam titles at the same venue in 1999, taking home the trophy as a fresh 17-year-old.
In Monday’s sold-out evening session, which starts at 7 p.m. (2300 GMT), Williams will take on the world’s No. 80 Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic.
Whether Williams is able to extend her US Open campaign after that game remains to be seen.
In her final appearance at the Cincinnati Masters earlier this month, Williams was beaten 6-4, 6-0 by Britain’s Emma Raducanu — who herself was knocked out of the Australian Open by Kovinic in January.
Win or lose, Williams won’t leave the US Open stage right away.
On Saturday, organizers confirmed that she and older sister Venus Williams had been wildcarded into the women’s doubles tournament, which begins Wednesday.
It marks the first time the Williams sisters have played doubles since 2018, reuniting a partnership that has yielded 14 Grand Slam titles and three Olympic gold medals.
When Serena Williams leaves the podium, she will after a career that has left a lasting legacy in her sport.
“I just think she’s the greatest that will ever be in the sport,” Japan’s Naomi Osaka said on Saturday.
“It’s just an honor to see her play. She gives us the chance to see her more often.”
– Nadal fitness care –
Elsewhere in the women’s draw, the world’s number one, Iga Swiatek, will try to claim her second Grand Slam title of 2022.
The French Open champion won six consecutive tournaments earlier this season, but struggled to regain that dominance during the North American hard court swing, leading him to retire early from both the Cincinnati Masters and Canadian Open.
Swiatek will launch her US Open campaign against Italian Jasmine Paolini on Tuesday.
In the men’s draw, Spanish great Rafael Nadal is chasing a fifth US Open crown and 23rd Grand Slam title in a draw that Novak Djokovic misses.
Djokovic was banned from entering the United States over his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19, putting him at odds with the US government’s travel restrictions on foreign visitors.
With Djokovic out of the picture, Nadal’s biggest opponent in the next two weeks may just be his own injury-prone body.
The Spaniard has served out the US Open four times in his career and there are renewed doubts about his physical ability to survive a grueling two weeks in Flushing Meadows.
Nadal has only played once since a stomach injury forced him to withdraw from the Wimbledon semi-final with Nick Kyrgios – a first loss to Borna Coric in Cincinnati.
Nadal admitted on Friday that he had protected his injury in Cincinnati, but had been able to practice intensively ahead of the US Open.
“I also take it very easy in the Cincinnati, also during practice. The game, I do my best without making all the effort to serve there,” said Nadal.
“I hope to be ready for the action. That’s all I can say.”
Nadal starts his US Open campaign against Australian Rinky Hijikata on Tuesday.

