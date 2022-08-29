Sports
BYU Bans Fan Who Shouted Racist At A Black Player On Duke’s Volleyball Team : NPR
Rick Bowmer/AP
College volleyball’s opening weekend ended with a fan being banned from Brigham Young University’s athletic facilities and statements of regret from two universities and the governor of Utah after a black player on the Duke volleyball team made racist comments during a game in Washington DC. Provo, Utah.
The Duke volleyball team, including starter Rachel Richardson, a sophomore from Ellicott City, Maryland, had traveled to Utah to participate in a multi-day tournament at BYU’s Smith Fieldhouse.
There, during a Friday game against BYU, Richardson and other Black Duke players “were targeted and racially harassed throughout the game,” Richardson said. in a statement on Sunday.
“The slander and comments grew into threats that made us feel unsafe. … As a result, my teammates and I had to struggle to get through the rest of the match,” she added.
Earlier, the incident came to the attention of a Twitter post by Lesa Pamplin, a Texas attorney and Richardson’s godmother, who said Richardson was called a slur “every time she served.”
My goddaughter is the only black starter for the Dukes volleyball team. While playing yesterday, she was called a Negro every time she served. She was threatened by a white man who told her to see her go back to the team bus. A police officer had to be put at their bank. pic.twitter.com/rmGpXTYfua
— Lesa Pamplin for County Criminal Court #5 (@LesaPamplin) August 27, 2022
“She was threatened by a white man who told her to see her go back to the team bus,” Pamplin said.
After Duke’s players complained, a police officer was placed near the Duke bank for the rest of the game, according to Richardson’s father, Marvin Richardson. In an interview with the Salt Lake Tribune, Marvin Richardson expressed disappointment that BYU officials hadn’t done more.
“Why wasn’t the fan removed? Then why was nothing done after the official report was made and the coaching staff was informed?” he said.
In her statement on Sunday, Rachel Richardson said that BYU officials “had been made aware of the incident during the game, but had not taken the necessary steps to stop the unacceptable behavior and create a safe environment.”
Pamplin, who is running for a judicial election in Fort Worth, said in a statement released Saturday that “Every American should be outraged that a young lady was subjected to hateful, degrading language, and we should be even more outraged that it a tweet from me in Tarrant County, Texas, to bring this incident to light.”
In a couple of statements, BYU Athletics apologized for the incident and said the fan had been banned from all athletic venues on campus.
“We do not tolerate this kind of behavior. In particular, the use of racist comments at any of our athletic events is absolutely unacceptable and BYU Athletics has a zero-tolerance approach to this behavior,” the school said:.
The offending fan was not a student, school officials said, although the person was in a student ward. About 5,500 people attended.
“When last night’s behavior was initially reported by Duke, no person had been notified and despite the best efforts of BYU security and event management, they were unable to identify an perpetrator of the racist comments. An individual was identified by Duke who they believed was making the insults and engaging in problematic behavior,” the school said in a second statement.
On Saturday, Duke announced that the next game was being moved to a different location outside the BYU campus “to provide both teams with the safest atmosphere for competition.”
Players “should always have the opportunity to compete in an inclusive, anti-racist environment that promotes equality and fair play,” Duke athletics director Nina King said in a statement. “We appreciate the support of BYU’s athletic administration as we navigate this troubling situation.”
Late Saturday, the Republican governor of Utah called the incident “terrible news.”
“I am disgusted that this behavior is happening and I am deeply saddened when others do not stand up to stop it,” Gov. Spencer Cox wrote on Twitter. “As a society, we need to do more to create an atmosphere where racist bastards like this are never comfortable attacking others.”
Ahead of BYU’s game on Saturday, Tom Holmoe, BYU’s athletic director, said, spoke to the crowd and urged fans to support their team without “[crossing] the rule” in malicious language.
“As children of God, we are responsible. Our mission is to love each other and treat everyone with respect, and that hasn’t happened. We fell very short,” Holmoe said.
On Sunday, Richardson said that while “the bickering eventually took a mental toll on me, I refused to let it stop me from doing what I love most and came to BYU for, which is playing volleyball.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/08/28/1119848113/byu-duke-volleyball-racism-fan-banned
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]