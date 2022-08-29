Cricket Superstars Not Selected in Big Bash League’s First Overseas Draft

A host of international stars have been ignored in the inaugural Big Bash Leagueoverseas draw, leaving England’s Liam Livingstone as the number one platinum pick.

Faf Du Plessis, Jason Roy, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo were on the platinum list, but no one could find a BBL house.

Why have teams avoided the big names?

The backdrop to last night’s draft was the changed form of cricket around the world, with two new tournaments having a major impact on the game.

South Africa’s new domestic league, now known as the CSA T20 League with former Proteas captain Graeme Smith as league commissioner, kicks off in January, a time normally dominated by the Big Bash.

The league has close ties to the IPL, with all six franchises owned by consortia of the Indian league, the largest in the world.

At the same time, the International League T20 competition will start in the United Arab Emirates, also supported by a lot of money and involving many international star cricketers.

With fierce competition for the signatures of major players, CA designed the Big Bash League draft to give franchises a push to sign one of the “platinum” players.

Each player selected in the Platinum category will earn $340,000.

The players picked up in the gold ($260,000), silver ($175,000), and bronze ($100,000) rounds also earn handy paydays.

The move didn’t work. While the Strikers held on to Rashid Khan and the Melbourne Renegades grabbed Livingstone, who previously played with last year’s champions, the Perth Scorchers Russell, Du Plessis and Bravo did not attract any bids.

Instead, teams focused on picking players who were available for the entire tournament rather than those with the profile needed to get fans through the gates.

“Well, you’re looking for continuity throughout the season,” said Ricky Ponting, former Test skipper and Hobart’s head of strategy, when asked about the tactics involved in player selection.

“The challenge that the BBL teams have faced in recent years is the international players coming in and out.

“You get two or three games out of one, and then you have to try to fill that space with someone with a similar role and skill, and that’s pretty hard to do.

“And as these players walk in and out, you also have to have money to fill their void. If you’re trying to balance the salary cap, it’s not easy.”

Looking beyond the international draft, domestic stars such as Chris Lynn have chosen to go abroad during the tournament and will not be available for all games.

Last week, Lynn was announced as an asset to the Adelaide Strikers. He will play in 10 games for Adelaide this season.

England’s Liam Livingstone became the number one platinum pick after being chosen by the Melbourne Renegades.

“Our plan has always been to keep Rashid,” said Strikers coach Jason Gillespie.

“Great player, great person. He has been brilliant for our franchise for a number of years, and [we’re] absolutely happy to have him back.”

The Stars turned to Plan B to select star New Zealand paceman Trent Boult. The Brisbane Heat used choice number three to lure Englishman Sam Billings, while the Sydney Thunder decided not to use their retention choice.

The Sydney Sixers selected Chris Jordan in pick four, while the Perth Scorchers delivered a major shock when they passed their number six in the platinum round.

The Scorchers ended up using their retention pick to keep Laurie Evans in the second round, while snagging Phil Salt in the third round and left arm paceman Tymal Mills in the fourth.

Evans was the hero for the Scorchers in last season’s big win, while Mills previously played for the team.

The Sydney Thunder went number seven with David Willey as he will be available all season.

Hobart had the final pick in the platinum round and they went with Pakistani Shadab Khan.

Renegades star Aaron Finch was elated that his team landed Livingstone.

“It was a no-brainer for us,” Finch said.

“What he offers with the bat is exceptional. And what he delivers on the field and with the ball, being able to bowl legspin and offspin, I think he’s an excellent match for the Renegades.”

Each team had to select a minimum of two and a maximum of three players from the draft.

They must finalize their roster before the season kicks off on December 13.

MONKEY/ABC