Cricket Superstars Not Selected in Big Bash League’s First Overseas Draft

7 mins ago

A host of international stars have been ignored in the inaugural Big Bash Leagueoverseas draw, leaving England’s Liam Livingstone as the number one platinum pick.

Faf Du Plessis, Jason Roy, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo were on the platinum list, but no one could find a BBL house.

Why have teams avoided the big names?

The backdrop to last night’s draft was the changed form of cricket around the world, with two new tournaments having a major impact on the game.

South Africa’s new domestic league, now known as the CSA T20 League with former Proteas captain Graeme Smith as league commissioner, kicks off in January, a time normally dominated by the Big Bash.

The league has close ties to the IPL, with all six franchises owned by consortia of the Indian league, the largest in the world.

At the same time, the International League T20 competition will start in the United Arab Emirates, also supported by a lot of money and involving many international star cricketers.

With fierce competition for the signatures of major players, CA designed the Big Bash League draft to give franchises a push to sign one of the “platinum” players.

Each player selected in the Platinum category will earn $340,000.

The players picked up in the gold ($260,000), silver ($175,000), and bronze ($100,000) rounds also earn handy paydays.

The move didn’t work. While the Strikers held on to Rashid Khan and the Melbourne Renegades grabbed Livingstone, who previously played with last year’s champions, the Perth Scorchers Russell, Du Plessis and Bravo did not attract any bids.

Instead, teams focused on picking players who were available for the entire tournament rather than those with the profile needed to get fans through the gates.

“Well, you’re looking for continuity throughout the season,” said Ricky Ponting, former Test skipper and Hobart’s head of strategy, when asked about the tactics involved in player selection.

“The challenge that the BBL teams have faced in recent years is the international players coming in and out.

“You get two or three games out of one, and then you have to try to fill that space with someone with a similar role and skill, and that’s pretty hard to do.

“And as these players walk in and out, you also have to have money to fill their void. If you’re trying to balance the salary cap, it’s not easy.”

