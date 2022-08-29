Elise Goetzinger Paces UK Offense on Sunday – UK Athletics





In Friday’s season opener, Kentucky volleyball center blocker Elise Goetzinger came off the bench and sparked the Cats as UK nearly rallied down from two sets against Marquette. Goetzinger had eight kills and four total blocks in Friday’s game. On Sunday, Goetzinger was rewarded with the starting nod and she reacted in a big way. The junior from Blue Mounds, Wisconsin, made 12 kills as the Cats defeated Ohio University 25-20, 25-11, 25-20 inside the Memorial Coliseum. The 12 kills set a career high for Goetzinger and overshadowed her attempt of nine kills in last year’s Bluegrass Battle, also at Memorial, against Southern California. Even more impressive is the fact that she completed the feat on Sunday with just 17 swings, with just one error and a pass rate of .647. After her effort on Friday, Goetzinger will still be surprised to start on Sunday. But above all she is a team player. It was not something I expected, the start, but I will fulfill my role and I am prepared to do whatever the team asks of me, said Goetzinger. I’ve just played a lot looser this season and it’s clear it’s paying off so far. Goetzinger is known to her teammates as Mel, because her voice apparently sounds like the giraffe, Melman, in the movie Madagascar. Call her Elise or call her Mel, either way, she was consistent against the Bobcats throughout the game. Goetzinger had four kills on six swings in the first set and then had four kills on just five attacks in the second set. She added four more kills in the final stanza and led the Cats in that category in the match. Having good chemistry with the setter is key for any batter, and Goetzinger’s connection to British setter Emma Grome is no exception. Goetzinger knows that by doing the work is the only way to develop that connection. I think it’s definitely time to get that connection going in the summer and after training, Goetzinger said. Otherwise it would have looked very different in the first two games. British head coach Craig Skinner was pleased that Goetzinger was able to continue her warm start to the season. Glad to see Mel pick up where she left off before being a bit out in the preseason, Skinner said. She got the job done offensively and blocking. Goetzinger’s center play gives Kentucky the offensive balance Skinner has been looking for since preseason. With the schedule tightening in the coming weeks, Goetzinger could be the spark the Cats need.

