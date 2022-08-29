Indian cricket star Virat Kohli celebrates a special day for Pakistani fans in Dubai





A match between India and Pakistan is often compared to war in a different way and evokes intense passions on both sides of the subcontinent, but among the players on both sides there is not only such animosity, but also a lot of camaraderie. India is slated to start their campaign at 2022 Asian Cup against arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai. The two teams will face each other in the T20 World Cup at the same venue for the first time since last year. The excitement among South Asian fans in Dubai has reached its peak and, according to local media, fans have flocked outside the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to catch a glimpse of the cricketers. Some diehard fans have also managed to speak to their favorite players in person and one of those lucky admirers was Noor, a specially gifted girl from Karachi, Pakistan, who came there with her mother and sister. – ADVERTISEMENT – Noor arrived at the stadium where the Indian and Pakistani players were training. Accompanied by her mother and older sister, she met the players of her country. However, she waited almost three hours outside the stadium to meet her idol Virat Kohli. Norwegian’s patience was rewarded when Kohli, after getting to know her, came to visit her after India’s training session was over. Kohil met Noor and her family and clicked on the photo with them. A video shared by a YouTube channel called Paktv.tv shows Kohli meeting Noor and her family. Speaking to the station, a visibly excited Norwegian said: He asked me how I’m doing and addressed me elegantly. We have been waiting so long that we have already met the Pakistani cricket team players, but we wanted to meet Virat Kohli. It’s great that he came to visit us and welcomed us so warmly, said Mother Norwegian. Sister Norwegian said, He spoke to us so well. I heard Kohli has the attitude but he met us so generously and gave us time. A photo published a few days ago also shows Kohli giving a warm greeting to Pakistani captain and star batsman Babar Azam as the two teams crossed for their practice session at the stadium. India won the match on Sunday, August 28, 2022 against Pakistan. (printed with special arrangement with South Asia Monitor)

