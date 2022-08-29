US Open Tennis Stars Help Raise $1.2 Million for Ukraine Crisis

After their match at the “Tennis Plays for Peace” event at the US Open on Wednesday, reporter … [+] Blair Henley spoke with Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek, Coca Gauff and John McEnroe. (Mike Lawrence/USTA) Mike Lawrence/USTA



Tennis stars at the US Open have raised a racket for Ukraine in more ways than one. On Wednesday evenings, as part of the Tennis plays for peace event in New York City, they further warned that the tennis world has been paying attention to the dire humanitarian crisis resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In addition, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) and its partners have already raised more than $1.2 million for relief efforts in Ukraine. At the same time, she and the tennis stars who participated in the event, such as Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, John McEnroe, Dayana Yastremska and Sergiy Stakhovsky, have paid more attention to what is happening in Ukraine. It was the latest salvo in what has been a world tennis rally for Ukraine since the Russian army first attempted to break through the country in late February.

It may be hard to imagine that such a brutal invasion by Russia has not received enough attention. After all, in just over six months, it has killed more than 5,587 Ukrainian civilians and 9,000 Ukrainian troops, 6.6 million people as refugees and $113.5 billion in damage to the country. according to Alan Yuhas writing for the New York Times. There are also ongoing reports of Russian troops committing atrocities such as murder, torture, looting and rape. The Russian military has also shelled kindergartens and orphanages, not exactly military targets, unless you somehow consider toddlers, toys, and naps to be major threats. These all matched what Stakhovsky, a Ukrainian professional tennis player who reached number 31 in singles in 2010 and number 33 in doubles in 2011, described just before returning to Ukraine on Thursday, a day after the Tennis Plays. for Peace event: Russian troops seem more intent on destroying, not just occupying, Ukraine. Obviously, when one country tries to do such things to another country, especially a much smaller country, the situation deserves a lot of attention.

Still, today’s attention span can be about as long as the time it takes a person to change clothes on a TikTok video. Sure, there was an initial wave of coverage shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, which was a bit like calling a missile or pizza with grenades on it a special delivery. . Since then, however, the frequency and prominence of news from Ukraine has gradually decreased as many people have turned their attention more to the news, such as which American politicians talk about themselves in what way or which reality TV is wearing what. Stakhovsky said media coverage of the crisis in Ukraine has dwindled in intensity, though the war continues. He stressed that Ukraine is not asking others to fight the war for them. Ukraine is fighting and will surely fight to the end. He added: But the odds are not on our side. It’s helpful to get support to level the field a bit. Now that the Ukrainian people have put up an inspiring amount of resistance to date, it can be easy to forget how much Russia can defeat Ukraine.

Reporter Blair Henley is joined by Sebastian Korda, Daria Snigur, Frances Tiafoe, Patrick McEnroe, … [+] Dayana Yastremska, Olga Savchuk, Katrina Zavatska, Sergiy Stakhovsky and Nick McCarvel who participated in the Tennis Plays For Peace event. (Mike Lawrence/USTA) Mike Lawrence/USTA



Once Russia launched the invasion, it didn’t take long for the tennis world to spring into action. US Open Tournament Director Stacey Allaster described how the T7, which consists of the four tennis Grand Slam tournament organizations, the International Tennis Federation (ITF), the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Womens Tennis Association (WTA), immediately came together to $100K to donate to charity Giving worldwide.

Then, in April, the USTA and its partners raised approximately $250,000 for relief efforts at the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier in Asheville, NC, where the US happened to be playing against Ukraine. As Allaster said, we wanted to make Ukrainian players welcome and at home. So we deliberately turned that into an event in the US that Ukraine hosts, rather than a US-Ukraine competition. Of course, you’ll feel more welcome at a party or event where your name isn’t preceded by the word versus in the title. Allaster added that the USTA staff helped the Ukrainian team, including dressing in Ukrainian colours, which if you haven’t already seen them are striking blue and yellow.

The success of that April weekend prompted the USTA to bring out additional ideas, such as making the US Open a platform to remind the world that the war is still on, in the words of Allasters. That could potentially be a gigantic or huge platform, as the US Open with all its players from so many different countries arguably has greater global reach than any other annual sporting event. Indeed, the US Open turned out to be quite open to support Ukrainian relief efforts.

All the USTA and its partners then had to do was put together the Tennis Plays for Peace event that would take place in US Open Fans Week prior to the opening of the US Opens main draw. Coincidentally, Ukraine’s Independence Day fell in the middle of that week. It is fitting to hold the event that day, as independence is exactly what Russia’s opposing peace invasion has been trying to reverse.

Letting players play for peace turned out to be a piece of cake, so to speak. It was one of the easiest questions for players, Allaster said. Many were quick to say yes and said they would be honored to participate. Actually, we had too many players who wanted to participate. That left plenty of options to fill the two-hour tennis exhibition, which began with 12-year-old Ustyn Chornyy of New York’s Ukrainian choir Dumka singing the Ukrainian national anthem.

In the first exhibition game, 2022 French Open champions Nadal and Swiatek faced Gauff and McEnroe to see who could take a mixed doubles tiebreaker. During the match, Swiatek and Nadal threw some neat trick shots, including a behind-the-back, between-the-leg volley and a back-to-the-net between the legs recovering a lob, as seen here:

Meanwhile, McEnroe threw his racket several times. But McEnroe couldn’t be serious when he did, because this was a fun exhibition for a good cause.

After the game, Swiatek said, I want to take every opportunity to show people that we can all be united and can all do something to help things in Ukraine.

All in all, the total of five tie-break matches in the doubles included a total of what the USTA described as 21 current and former tennis players. While you can play tennis and hold a racket at any age, the former professional tennis players are still current tennis players. The lineup included current Ukrainian pros Yastremska, Katarina Zavatska and Daria Snigur as well as former Ukrainian pros Stakhovsky and Olga Savchuk, who is now Ukraine’s Billie Jean King Cup team captain. The more than 6000 often vocal fans who attended also got to watch Carlos Alcaraz, Leylah Fernandez, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jessica Pegula, Matteo Berrettini, Maria Sakkari, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Sebastian Korda and Ben Shelton hit the court. Speaking of abundance, here’s a video of Paul using a racket that’s way too big for him and pretty much anyone under six feet tall:

Talk about raising a big racket for Ukraine. Also in abundance were the colors blue and yellow on the field and in the stands at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

All proceeds from the event will go to GlobalGivings Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, the official charity of the Tennis Plays for Peace initiative. These in turn go to about 20 local NGOs [non-governmental organizations] who are working in Ukraine, Allaster said. Examples of projects supported by the fund include: Emergency and medical care for refugees from Ukraine through Peace Winds Korea, helping children with cancer through Tabletochki Charity Foundation, supporting children’s hospitals through the charity Bright Kids Charity, and supporting children and families in Ukraine through UNICEF USA. The goal of the USTAs and their partners is to raise at least $2 million for GlobalGiving by the end of the US Open.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Leylah Fernandez, Ben Shelton and Jessica Pegula play a point during their … [+] match at the Tennis Plays For Peace event. (Mike Lawrence/USTA) Mike Lawrence/USTA



Reaching the $1.2 million mark made Wednesday’s exhibit a resounding success. The next service will be other efforts at the US Open to raise both awareness and aid for Ukraine. Tonight, for example, a performance by the Ukrainian Choir Dumka from New York will be part of the US Opens Opening Night ceremonies.

Stakhovsky mentioned other things the tennis community has done for Ukraine. The amount of personal messages has gone through the roof of both the ATP and the WTA. People really went far. He added how several clubs and academies took Ukrainian children and also pointed out how fellow tennis players have helped raise money for the Elina Svitolina Foundationfounded by Svitolina, the Ukrainian tennis star who was the third female single player in the world in 2019. For example, on July 23, Swiatek and some of her fellow Polish players played in an Iga Swiatek and Friends for Ukraine fund-raising exhibition referenced by Svitolina in Krakow, Poland.

Pictured here are Iga Swiatek, Agnieszka Radwanska and Elina Svitolina during Iga Swiatek and … [+] Friends for Ukraine charity match on July 23, 2022 in Krakow, Poland. (Photo by Krzysztof Porebski/PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images) Getty Images



So Swiatek and others in the tennis community have continued to raise a racket or actually several rackets for Ukraine. Putin may have thought that the Russian invasion of Ukraine would be swift. If so, six months later the Ukrainian people and their fighting spirit prove Putin wrong, as wrong as the toilet gong. And if Putin thought that after a while the world would stop paying attention to Ukraine, it seems that the tennis world is not going to let this happen overnight.