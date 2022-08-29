While on vacation in Sark this week, I came across a book in the local post office: Silver Mining On Sark by David Synnott, which chronicles an ill-fated mining operation on the island between 1836 and 1847. Plus a change, plus cest la mme chose, goes the old French saying. It applies to mining, it seems, as much as anything. We no longer use canaries; mines are powered by diesel and electricity, rather than horses and manpower; helmets have torches instead of candles and there is underground lighting; and a higher premium is placed on human lives than in the early 1800s, when laborers were much more disposable. But the game is exactly the same: you try to extract metal from rock and sell it at a higher price than what you are mining it for. The scam is also the same. How a silver mine brought boom to a small island So let me tell you the story of the Sarks silver mine.

Sark, by the way, is a small island about two miles square, located between Guernsey and Jersey in the English Channel, much closer to France (25 miles) than England, which is over 200 miles away. Remains show that the island was inhabited in Neolithic times, but for many periods in the island’s history, no one was here at all. Today it has about 500 inhabitants. There are famously no cars on the islands, just tractors, horses, bicycles and mobility scooters and no street lights, giving you probably the best night sky view in Europe. It is known for its rugged, windswept landscape with steep cliffs and jagged rocks. It still has a feudal lord whom I beat by the way at table tennis and his own parliament. In the early 19th century, the language spoken here, the patois, was similar to Old Franconian. Very different from the Cornish spoken by the miners who would soon settle there. If you take a boat trip around the island, there are visible copper salts leaching into the cliffs, which no doubt explains its appeal during the Bronze Age and it was these visible salts that drew prospectors to the island in the early 1800s. The Cornish had one of the most developed mining cultures in the world at the time (also dating back to the Bronze Age), and they exploited mines as far as Argentina, North America (mainly California, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Virginia). in Chesapeake they even have a Cornish accent) and South Africa, where they operated the largest copper mine in the world at Okiep, 500 kilometers north of Cape Town.

Even the great Mark Twain he of a mine a hole in the ground with a liar next to it fame was of Cornish descent. Funded in 1835 by an English mining adventurer named John Hunt adventurer is a much better term than entrepreneur, isn’t it? a team of miners from Cornwall arrived on the island in 1835 to mine the copper. They found lead and silver nearby and started mining that too. And so Sarks Hope Mine was built. They should have called it the No Hope Mine, what prospered in 1839 went horribly wrong. How? Profits wiped out by extravagant dinners and lax accounting In the age-old tradition of mining, management misled shareholders. When the ore body was clearly not enough to support the mine, the mine captain cheated whenever possible to keep the game going. There was a long Cornish tradition of scamming outadventurers investors, mainly from London. Sometimes the mines worked, of course, and when they did, everyone made a lot of money. Management had a vested interest in keeping the Hope Mine going, even if it was no longer profitable. Some two hundred Cornish workers were employed by the mine, along with their wives (who may also have been workers, as they were known as bal maidens) and their families. Sarks’ population rose to 790, the highest ever recorded. While chasing ore, mine veins stretched 800 meters and 300 feet into the sea, where they were mining 20 fathoms 120 feet below sea level. You can imagine the sound in those tunnels when a storm blows over your head, waves crash and all that. They actually had a very ingenious device in play, should the mine ever flood, that would save the mine and some of its inhabitants.

General equipment could be brought in from Guernsey, but the specialty equipment had to be bought from Cornish suppliers, with the result that the shareholders of Guernsey and London became impoverished, while the hacks and spade players in Cornwall prospered. They would gleefully go to Guernsey for their legendary dinners in the county, a tradition they had brought with them from dinners in Cornwall who achieved legendary status for their extravagance where the news of the mine would be delivered to shareholders. (The dig house is the mining office, where the managers worked and where the miners were paid.) Mining has a long and rich history. I remember the boom of the 00s and you would see the management of non-producing exploration companies living in the Savoy and driving Ferraris to expensive lunches and dinners. Who pays for this? The dinners would be buried in company accounts. An outsider noted that he could not see the ghosts of a recent diner in the accounting department. The economist, or what we might call the CFO these days, stated that the ghosts are there, you just can’t see them. That’s not to say that working in mines was easy. Many died. 20% of miners in Cornwall were killed or incapacitated before they reached 40, so Cornwall became known as the county of widows. If you saw someone’s window in Cornwall open in winter, it was likely that the occupier was a former miner gasping for air as his lungs had been so damaged from breathing the dust from thousands of gunpowder explosions.