Cricket-Pandya’s all-round show seals India’s victory over Pakistan





Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya took three wickets, then went on to hit an unbeaten 33 to seal a five-wicket win over arch-rival Pakistan in a low-scoring thriller at the Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament in Dubai on Sunday. Bhuvneshwar Kumar took four wickets, including Babar Azam’s prized scalp, while Pandya skillfully used short deliveries in India’s inspired fast-bowling display to help them beat Pakistan for 147. All Pakistani wickets fell to India’s fast bowlers, with Arshdeep Singh taking two and Avesh Khan taking the remaining. – ADVERTISEMENT – In response, the Pakistani bowlers fought hard and made it to the final when Pandya hit a huge six to seal the win with two balls left. With bilateral cricket between the bitter neighbors suspended, India and Pakistan face each other alone in multi-team tournaments, with their rivalry now providing a rare but enticing opportunity for fans around the world. Pakistan entered the match by beating India by 10 wickets in a Twenty20 World Cup match at the same venue in October at their last meeting. It was India that got the first blow when Bhuvneshwar repulsed Pakistan that mainstay Babar went for 10 in the third over with a soaring pitch after captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to field. Pandya dismissed the big hit Iftikhar Ahmed for 28 and also sent back well-placed opener Mohammad Rizwan, who made 43, and Khushdil Shah in the same over – all by short deliveries. After Pandya sifted through the middle order, Bhuvneshwar returned for his second spell to clear the Pakistani tail by sacking Asif Ali, Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah. With fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, who made a big impact in their last win over India, missing due to injury, Pakistan’s attack lacked the firepower needed to defend a low total and struggled in hot and humid conditions. Fast bowler Naseem, 19, gave Pakistan an ideal start by sacking KL Rahul without scoring before Virat Kohli and Rohit kept things stable for India with a score of 49. Kohli, who is in the midst of a prolonged lean stretch, was dropped at slip off Naseem before opening his score. He struggled with timing during his grueling 35 of 34 balls. India found themselves in a tricky situation as Kohli and Rohit both fell in consecutive overs to left arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz. Ravindra Jadeja, who made 35, and Pandya saved India with a 52-run tie for the fifth wicket to turn the match in favor of the defending champions before Nawaz knocked off the first on the first delivery of the final over. Pandya’s 17-ball knockout was riddled with four fours, including three in the penultimate over against Sear Haris Rauf, and the six over long-on against Nawaz.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsindiatimes.com/cricket-pandyas-all-round-show-seals-indias-victory-over-pakistan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos