Utah Football: Will Utes Be Ready For The Swamp’s Humidity?

Game week has finally arrived.

To open the 2022 season, No. 7 Utah collides with Florida of the Southeastern Conference.

The Utes will visit the Gators Saturday (5 p.m., MDT, ESPN) at the 88,548-seat Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, affectionately known as The Swamp.

The Swamp is considered one of the toughest environments in the country to play in for visiting teams. Over the years, this venue has consistently ranked as one of the best home field advantages in college football.

Due to the design of the stadiums, it can get deafeningly loud at The Swamp. The stadium was originally built in a sinkhole and the playing surface is actually below ground level. Stadium expansions have enclosed the pitch and the stands are steep, absorbing crowd noise, which has been measured at 115 decibels.

Meanwhile, matchday temperatures at The Swamp’s field level have risen above 100 degrees. No wonder researchers at the University of Florida were the ones who invented the popular sports drink, named Gatorade after the Gator football team, to help athletes deal with dehydration issues.

With that in mind 115 decibels and 100 degrees during practices this month, Utahs coaching staff tried to do what they could to replicate the challenges the team will face in Florida.

At the Utes indoor exercise facility, the heating has been turned way up and the sound turned way up in an attempt to approximate Gainesville conditions.

One afternoon during fall camp, defensive equipment Devin Kaufusi exited the damp covered facility.

From head to toe, I’m drenched in sweat. We turned up the humidity. I’m proud of this team, how they’ve handled it. It was almost a non-factor, he said. That’s what we tried to be to get to Florida. Understanding SEC land, a large crowd in the opener, noise, humidity. Whatever it is, we want to play our game and determine what we can control to make sure outside factors don’t affect us.

Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley and the coaching staff have done everything necessary to prepare the players for the elements and atmosphere they will encounter in Florida.

With audience noise you try to simulate, you try to get it as warm and humid as possible (in the indoor area). Obviously the sun doesn’t shine on you. That’s one thing we don’t have, Scalley said. It just makes them understand what that’s going to do to your breathing, what that’s going to do in terms of fluid loss, how to hydrate. We did everything we could to simulate what they can expect in Gainesville.

Quarterback Cam Rising said the pumped crowd noise was a great preparation for what’s to come in The Swamp.

It reminds you that games are coming and there are a lot of people, he said. It will be nice to return to football like this.

Kaufusi was considering finishing his college career after last season. But he chose to use his extra COVID year and return.

This game against Florida played a part in his decision to come back.

I always knew Utah had this game in Florida. I knew that would be great. That’s coming and I want to play a part in that and be a part of that with our team down there, he said. It’s the pinnacle of college football and you want the Utah football team to travel across the country and play against other strong traditional football teams.

The Utes have several players on the Florida state roster, as well as a player who played for Gators transfer linebacker Mohamoud Diabate in the past three seasons.

We have a lot of guys from Florida. They always talk about Florida – this, Florida – that, Micah Bernard said, running back. You talk about football and they say Floridas have the best. It’s fun to joke with them. It will be cool to go to their house and see what Florida is all about and get it done.

For freshman linebacker Lander Barton, this will be quite the student debut.

I’m excited, he said. I never thought of playing my first college game in Florida. But it will be a great experience. It will be new. It will be great.

Center Paul Maile has been waiting a long time for this week.

It can’t come fast enough, he said. I’m really excited to go out and show what we’ve got.

No. 7 Utah (0-0) at Florida (0-0)

Saturday, 5:00 PM MDT

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Gainesville, Florida

TV: ESPN

Radio: ESPN 700