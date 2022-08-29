Late goal helps California Wildcats 1-1





Next game: Northwestern University 9/5/2022 | 1 o’clock in the afternoon Villanova Sports Network on FloSports Sept. 05 (Mon) / 1 pm Northwestern University History BERKELE, Cal. A goal from social fame in the 87e minute here, Villanova helped forge a 1-1 draw against California in non-conference football action Sunday afternoon. The Wildcats (0-1-1 overall) scored from a corner kick at the end of time on a sun-filled afternoon in the Bay Area. The critical piece started when sophomore Balthi Saunders sent a corner into the area directly in front of Golden Bears goalkeeper Collin Travasos. Awujo got up and sent the ball head into the net at 86:49. “I feel like it happened in about a second,” Awujo says. “I had to dive a bit to reach it, but it was a great service from Balthi.” “We had a few runs planned,” Saunders added. “We went with one of our sets and Jide was there.” Earlier in the second half Saunders and goalkeeper Kent Dickey made excellent moves to keep the Wildcats within a target. In the 47e minute Saunders headed a ball out of danger on his own goal line that appeared to have been ticketed for the net. “I’m not usually in defensive corners,” Saunders noted, “so it was a bit of a surprise. The ball just came to me. I didn’t realize I was that tall. I jumped up and hit it off the line. It was more of a reaction thing.” Dickey for his part saved by extending his right hand into the 78e minute that was another key game. “You need your goalkeeper to make a big save if you’re going to earn points and Kent did that for us,” said head coach. Tom Carlin . Cal had scored his goal in the last minute of the first half. Villanova was called for a handball into his own 18-yard box, which led to a penalty for the Golden Bears. Fahmi Ibrahim converted the PK at 44:33 to give Cal the lead during the break. “We used a lot of guys and showed our depth,” noted Carlin. “With 20 seconds left in the first half, we made a mistake and gave them one. And now you’re chasing the game. It gave them the opportunity to sit and let us transfer. We sent a lot of numbers forward and that left us open to transition opportunities. “Credit to us for sticking with it. We went from the last 10 minutes looking like we weren’t going to get a point, to looking like we could get a point to looking like we might get three points. I’m very happy with that.” where the group is.” Carlin thought effort played an important role in scoring the equalizer as time ran out. “They were guys running fast,” said Carlin. “It was a great service from Balthi and a good job from Jide keeping it down.” Overall, the coaching staff was pleased with the five-day, two-game visit to Northern California. “We are blessed to have the opportunity to take such a journey,” said Carlin. “The Esposito family donation has helped us with this journey. It’s a chance for our boys to come here to see opponents they don’t know, to get a little team bonding on a road trip. We’re Villanova University grateful to have this opportunity.” Villanova has a full week off before playing his home opener on Labor Day, Monday, September 5 at the Higgins Soccer Complex against Northwestern at 1 p.m.

