Asia Cup 2022 Championship Trivia: Who Has Won More Cricket Matches?

Sports
Who has won more cricket matches – India or Pakistan?
Trivia Championship Asia Cup 2022: On August 28, next Sunday, one of the biggest matches of the 2022 Asian Cup was witnessed where India beat Pakistan. A total of 13 matches will be played during the tournament. The Asian Cricket Council Asia Cup is a one-day international men’s cricket tournament and Twenty20 International Cricket Tournament played between Asian countries. In 1983, Asia Cup was established by the Asian Cricket Council with the aim of promoting goodwill between Asian countries. Originally, the tournament was to be held every two years. Now it is held every 2 years between ODI and T20I formats.
View India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Player List
Asia Cup #INDvsPAK | India (148/5 in 19.4 overs) defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets; Jadeja 35, Kohli 35
(Source: BCCI) pic.twitter.com/PtyV3JFtDy
ANI (@ANI)
August 28, 2022
Who has won more matches in Asia Cup – India or Pakistan?
India is the defending champion of the Asia Cup Cricket tournament, which won the title in 2018 by beating Bangladesh in the final. If we go back to the statistics, both India and Pakistan have made it to the Asian Cup final many times. India has won the Asian Cup 7 times – 6 times in the ODI series and 1 time in the T20 series. Pakistan has won the Asian Cup only twice. Here are the details:
|
Year
|
Format
|
Asia Cup Final
|
Winner
|
Second place
|
1984
|
ODI
|
India
|
Sri Lanka
|
1986
|
ODI
|
Sri Lanka
|
Pakistan
|
1988
|
ODI
|
India
|
Sri Lanka
|
1990/91
|
ODI
|
India
|
Sri Lanka
|
1995
|
ODI
|
India
|
Sri Lanka
|
1997
|
ODI
|
Sri Lanka
|
India
|
2000
|
ODI
|
Pakistan
|
Sri Lanka
|
2004
|
ODI
|
Sri Lanka
|
India
|
2008
|
ODI
|
Sri Lanka
|
India
|
2010
|
ODI
|
India
|
Sri Lanka
|
2012
|
ODI
|
Pakistan
|
Bangladesh
|
2014
|
ODI
|
Sri Lanka
|
Pakistan
|
2016
|
T20I
|
India
|
Bangladesh
|
2018
|
ODI
|
India
|
Bangladesh
|
2022
|
T20I
|
To be updated
|
To be updated
Do you know how many times Zimbabwe beat India in ODI?
India Vs Pakistan – Performance in Asia Cup ODI Matches
Let’s take a look at the overview of Teams India and Pakistan’s performance over past Asia Cup ODI tournaments:
|
Team
|
apparitions
|
Best result
|
Statistics
|
Total
|
First
|
Last
|
played
|
Won
|
Lost
|
Tie
|
NR
|
India
|
12
|
1984
|
2018
|
champions (1984, 1988, 1990-91, 1995, 2010, 2018)
|
50
|
32
|
16
|
1
|
1
|
Pakistan
|
12
|
1984
|
2018
|
champions (2000, 2012)
|
46
|
26
|
18
|
0
|
1
India has won 8 out of 14 matches against Pakistan, while the opposition has won five.
India Vs Pakistan – Performance in Asia Cup T20 Matches
Let’s take a look at the overview of Teams India and Pakistan’s performance in past Asia Cup T20 tournaments:
|
Team
|
apparitions
|
Best result
|
Statistics
|
Total
|
First
|
Last
|
played
|
Won
|
Lost
|
Tie
|
NR
|
To win%
|
India
|
2
|
2016
|
2022
|
champions (2016)
|
5
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
100.00
|
Pakistan
|
2
|
2016
|
2022
|
Group stage (2016, 2022)
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
50.00
India vs Pakistan – Overall Team Performance in Asia Cup
An overview of the performance of the teams in each Asian Cup:
|
Team
|
Year (number of teams)
|
1984
|
1986
|
1988
|
1990
|
1995
|
1997
|
2000
|
2004
|
2008
|
2010
|
2012
|
2014
|
2016
|
2018
|
2022
|
2023
|
India
|
1st
|
DNP
|
1st
|
1st
|
1st
|
2nd
|
3rd
|
2nd
|
2nd
|
1st
|
3rd
|
3rd
|
1st
|
1st
|
Q
|
Q
|
Pakistan
|
3rd
|
2nd
|
3rd
|
DNP
|
3rd
|
3rd
|
1st
|
3rd
|
3rd
|
3rd
|
1st
|
2nd
|
3rd
|
3rd
|
Q
|
Q
Asia Cup Championship Overview
|
Rank
|
teams
|
Appearance
|
titles
|
Runners up
|
1
|
India
|
13
|
7
|
3
|
2
|
Sri Lanka
|
14
|
5
|
6
|
3
|
Pakistan
|
13
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
Bangladesh
|
13
|
0
|
3
The Asia Cup is the only continental championship in cricket and the winning team becomes the champion of Asia.
FAQ
Q1. When is India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match?
August 28, 2022 (Sunday)
Q2. What time is the Asia Cup 2020 match between India and Pakistan?
19:30 IST
Q3. Where can you watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 T20 Match?
The match will be streamed live on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar from 6pm (IST)
|
