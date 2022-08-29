Asia Cup 2022 Championship Trivia: Who Has Won More Cricket Matches?

Asia Cup 2022 Championship Trivia: Know who has won more matches between India and Pakistan in Asia Cup. On Sunday, August 28, India played against Pakistan in the first T20 match in 2022 Asia Cup.

Trivia Championship Asia Cup 2022: On August 28, next Sunday, one of the biggest matches of the 2022 Asian Cup was witnessed where India beat Pakistan. A total of 13 matches will be played during the tournament. The Asian Cricket Council Asia Cup is a one-day international men’s cricket tournament and Twenty20 International Cricket Tournament played between Asian countries. In 1983, Asia Cup was established by the Asian Cricket Council with the aim of promoting goodwill between Asian countries. Originally, the tournament was to be held every two years. Now it is held every 2 years between ODI and T20I formats.

August 28, 2022

Who has won more matches in Asia Cup – India or Pakistan?

India is the defending champion of the Asia Cup Cricket tournament, which won the title in 2018 by beating Bangladesh in the final. If we go back to the statistics, both India and Pakistan have made it to the Asian Cup final many times. India has won the Asian Cup 7 times – 6 times in the ODI series and 1 time in the T20 series. Pakistan has won the Asian Cup only twice. Here are the details:

Year Format Asia Cup Final Winner Second place 1984 ODI India Sri Lanka 1986 ODI Sri Lanka Pakistan 1988 ODI India Sri Lanka 1990/91 ODI India Sri Lanka 1995 ODI India Sri Lanka 1997 ODI Sri Lanka India 2000 ODI Pakistan Sri Lanka 2004 ODI Sri Lanka India 2008 ODI Sri Lanka India 2010 ODI India Sri Lanka 2012 ODI Pakistan Bangladesh 2014 ODI Sri Lanka Pakistan 2016 T20I India Bangladesh 2018 ODI India Bangladesh 2022 T20I To be updated To be updated

India Vs Pakistan – Performance in Asia Cup ODI Matches

Let’s take a look at the overview of Teams India and Pakistan’s performance over past Asia Cup ODI tournaments:

Team apparitions Best result Statistics Total First Last played Won Lost Tie NR India 12 1984 2018 champions (1984, 1988, 1990-91, 1995, 2010, 2018) 50 32 16 1 1 Pakistan 12 1984 2018 champions (2000, 2012) 46 26 18 0 1

India has won 8 out of 14 matches against Pakistan, while the opposition has won five.

India Vs Pakistan – Performance in Asia Cup T20 Matches

Let’s take a look at the overview of Teams India and Pakistan’s performance in past Asia Cup T20 tournaments:

Team apparitions Best result Statistics Total First Last played Won Lost Tie NR To win% India 2 2016 2022 champions (2016) 5 5 0 0 0 100.00 Pakistan 2 2016 2022 Group stage (2016, 2022) 4 2 2 0 0 50.00

India vs Pakistan – Overall Team Performance in Asia Cup

An overview of the performance of the teams in each Asian Cup:

Team Year (number of teams) 1984

(3) 1986

(3) 1988

(4) 1990

(3) 1995

(4) 1997

(4) 2000

(4) 2004

(6) 2008

(6) 2010

(4) 2012

(4) 2014

(5) 2016

(5)

T20I 2018

(6)

ODI 2022

(6)

T20I 2023

(6)

ODI India 1st DNP 1st 1st 1st 2nd 3rd 2nd 2nd 1st 3rd 3rd 1st 1st Q Q Pakistan 3rd 2nd 3rd DNP 3rd 3rd 1st 3rd 3rd 3rd 1st 2nd 3rd 3rd Q Q

Asia Cup Championship Overview

Rank teams Appearance titles Runners up 1 India 13 7 3 2 Sri Lanka 14 5 6 3 Pakistan 13 2 2 4 Bangladesh 13 0 3

The Asia Cup is the only continental championship in cricket and the winning team becomes the champion of Asia.