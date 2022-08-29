Penn St. @ Purdue Opening Odds: Thursday Night College Football





Purdue opens the 2022-23 season as a 3-point underdog to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Thursday at 8:00 AM at Ross-Ade Stadium. Odds/lines subject to change. General terms and conditions apply. To see draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. While the players may need time to adjust back to competitive play, DraftKings is back in full force and now may be the best time to jump on the Boilers before an easy schedule and a high chance of setting expectations collide on a Thursday night in West Lafayette .

The Boilermakers will open the season as 3-point underdogs for a Penn State team that started last season with an early road win in a Big Ten opener against #12 Wisconsin en route to a 5-0 start to the season. Less fortunate for Penn State, that early start was the highlight of their season as their offense stalled to end the season and they went 2-6 to finish the season. Purdue and Penn State have not played since 2019. Purdue’s last win against Penn State was in 2004. So why would you want to jump on Purdue and the points? Both teams are bringing back their starting quarterbacks. For Penn State, Sean Clifford’s fame hasn’t always resulted in a foul with great efficiency or scoring ability. Unusually, Penn State didn’t have much of a running game to fall back on last season. They were 115th in yards per rush and 98th in yards per pass last season. The Penn States offense lost their best weapon in Jahan Dotson last year. For Purdue, Aidan OConnell took over for Purdues offense at quarterback a handful of games into the season and Purdue offense has not looked back since. Purdue had one of the most efficient Purdue fouls with OConnell in the middle. He now gets the benefit of a full off season as the man. He also lost an NFL-wide receiver, in David Bell, but Purdues hoped their bevy of wide receiver talent can continue Purdues’ offensive momentum. But sometimes you have to bet with more than your heart. Deep under the lights, extraordinary things happen at Ross-Ade. West Lafayette has bought back into this team and coach Brohm is working to build momentum from a surprising 9 win season. Purdue’s defense will be tested with the loss of their top three defenders last season, but energy and atmosphere and an anemic attack on Penn State should be enough for Purdue to take a big opening win for a series of very real winables. games. If you’re feeling good about Purdue’s odds against Penn St. on Thursday, you might want to go ahead and run to DraftKings’ future bets and put some extra cash on Purdue winning the Big Ten West. Welcome back to College Football. Boiler up.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hammerandrails.com/2022/8/28/23326269/penn-st-purdue-opening-odds-thursday-night-college-football The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos