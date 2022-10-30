Huskers Shut Down Ichabods – University of Nebraska





Next game: omaha 7-11-2022 | Afternoon Nov 07 (Mon) / Afternoon omaha History Lincoln – Alexis Markowski produced a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds while fellow post Isabelle Bourne threw 12 points and eight rebounds, as Nebraska battled its way to a 70-27 women’s practice basketball win over Washburn at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday afternoon. Markowski, a first-team All-Big Ten pick, hit 7-of-10 shots from the field for the game, including 5-of-7 in the first half. In the second period, she went on a 9-0 run in the span of 2:16 to turn a 21-11 lead in Nebraska into a 30-11 lead. Bourne extended the NU run with her second three-pointer of the game before adding another basket to help the Huskers hit an 18-0 run in the second quarter. That big red wave allowed Nebraska to take a 42-13 lead until halftime. Bourne (3) and Markowski (2) also combined for five of Nebraska’s seven blocked shots on the day, while both added steals. sophomore Annika Stewart threw in nine runs off the bench for the Big Red, while the Huskers outnumbered the Ichabods 38-14 in the paint. In the backcourt, sophomore Kendall Moriarty scored seven points and added three rebounds and three assists. Allison Weidner contributed six points and six rebounds, while Maddie Krull added six points himself on a pair of three-pointers. All-Big Ten Guard Jaz Shelley racked up four points and a game-high four assists in just 23 minutes, while Trinity Brady added five points, four boards and two assists. freshman Callin Hake rounded out the score for Nebraska with three points to go along with six rebounds and a pair of assists in just 15 minutes. Kendall Coley also contributed three rebounds, two assists and two steals. As a team, Nebraska hit 41.5 percent (27-65) of its shots from the field, including 8-of-23 three-pointers (0.348). The Huskers kept Washburn to just 17.8 percent (8-45) shots, including just 1-of-16 three-pointers. Aubree Dewey led the Ichabods by eight points, while freshman Gabi Artis took in seven. Nebraska checked the plates, 49-33, and won the turnover battle 21-10. Before Sunday’s Game, Nebraska Coach Amy Williams announced that graduated security guard Sam Haiby operated on Thursday. It was then determined that Haiby’s knee injury was not as serious as originally expected. Haiby could return for the 2022-23 season, but a timeline for her return has not been set. Nebraska opens its regular season on Monday, November 7 by hosting Omaha at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The tip-off is scheduled for noon, following the Nebraska Life Skills Sportsmanship Pep Rally earlier in the morning (9:30 a.m.) at PBA. Produced in conjunction with the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame, the event will feature inspirational messages from University of Nebraska administrators, student athletes, and coaches from many sports to more than 2,000 high school students from 40 school districts across the state of Nebraska. Doors to Pinnacle Bank Arena for fans will open at 11am for the game. Tickets are now available through Huskers.com.

