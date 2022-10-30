Cricket fans in disbelief over ‘insane’ drama

There were farcical scenes at the end of Bangladesh’s victory over Zimbabwe at the T20 Cricket World Cup. Image: Getty/Twitter

Cricket fans and commentators were stunned Sunday after Bangladesh had to beat Zimbabwe twice at the World Cup T20.

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe by three runs on the Gabba after a dramatic final delivery had to be bowled again.

With Zimbabwe taking five runs to win the final ball, tail-ender Blessing Muzarabani appeared to have stomped off spinner Mosaddek Hossain’s bowling.

Players all shook hands and left the field when it was revealed that wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan had gloved the ball for the stumps before removing the stirrups, which was considered a no-ball.

That meant the players had to go back to the field and Zimbabwe still had a chance to win – this time he only needed four from the last ball.

Muzarabani had a free hit, but missed the ball, giving Bangladesh the win for the second time.

Bangladesh opener Najmul Hossain Shanto (71 from 55 balls) had previously taken his team to 7-150.

Bangladesh seemed to hold most of the chase, but with 16 needed from the latter left, Zimbabwe tail-ender Richard Ngarava hit a four and a huge six from the third and fourth delivery to leave just five.

The Bengal wicket-keeper was deemed to have gloved the ball in front of the stumps. Image: Fox Sports

Ngarava was then stunned for the last dramatic delivery.

Shanto said the latest delivery was “a totally new experience”.

“Mosaddek bowled really well in a pressure situation. Frankly, we were a little nervous, but we believed we could do it,” he said.

Fans and commentators took to social media in disbelief about the crazy scenes.

Bangladesh remains alive at T20 World Cup

A blistering spell from Bangladesh paceman Taskin Ahmed (3-19) inspired the win that kept his side’s hopes alive in the semi-final.

It took a beautiful run from skipper Shakib Al Hasan to finally get Bangladesh home after a tremendous backlash from Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe needed 82 from the last eight overs and veteran Sean Williams (62 from 42) and Ryan Burl (27 from 25) reduced that to 19 from nine balls as Al Hasan Williams ran away with a turn and in one move of his own accord threw bowling to close the deal.

Williams said it was “extremely weird” to see Muzarabani go back for one last ball.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in a cricket match, but it proves once again that in a T20 match there is always hope. Anything can happen,” he said.

Zimbabwean Ryan Burl and Blessing Muzarabani walk off the field after their loss to Bangladesh. (Photo by PATRICK HAMILTON/AFP via Getty Images)

The win put Bangladesh on four points in group two, but they have yet to play against India and Pakistan.

The loss put a dent in Zimbabwe’s final chances and they are still three points.

Ahmed’s draw made him the leading wicket taker in the Super 12 segment of the tournament so far, with eight.

Earlier, Shanto had his highest international score in the format after suffering hamstring problems earlier in his innings.

Shanto lost to opening partner Soumya Sarkar in the second over, but combined with Al Hasan (23) in a 54-run tie for the third wicket that gave their bowlers something to defend.

In the other games on Sunday Pakistan took a six wicket win rather about the Netherlands India suffered a shocking loss of five wicket to South Africa.

