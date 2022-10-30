10 teams selected for football playoffs Southern Section Division 1





Perhaps the only drama left for the southern section playoffs was Sunday morning learning how many teams would be selected for the first division playoffs. Would it be eight, ten or twelve? Using CalPreps.com power rankings and the requirement that the No. 1 seed for each of the 14 divisions must be an automatic qualifier, the southern section decided that 10 teams should be in Division 1, including five Trinity League teams. And it retained what should have been a featured opening match of No. 4 Los Alamitos and No. 5 Long Beach Poly at Veterans Stadium. This was not like a decision made. It’s the classification system that drives this, said Southern Section Commissioner Rob Wigod. There will be two first-round games on Friday: No. 10 Orange Lutheran at No. 7 Huntington Beach Edison and No. 9 San Juan Capistrano JSerra at No. 8 Santa Margarita. On November 11, the quarterfinals will be the winner of JSerra-Santa Margarita at #1-seeded Santa Ana Mater Dei and the winner of Orange Lutheran-Edison at #2-seeded Bellflower St. John Bosco. That day will also No. 6 Mission Viejo are at No. 3 Corona Centennial and Los Alamitos vs. Long Beach Poly. Gardena Serra, the runner-up in the Mission League, received the No. 1 seed in Division 2. It will be a division full of Mission League teams, including National Champion Chatsworth Sierra Canyon, La Puente Bishop Amat and West Hills Chaminade. There are some great matchups, such as Downey Warren at Sierra Canyon and Ventura St. Bonaventure at Hesperia Oak Hills. Other top tiers included Corona del Mar in Division 3, Camarillo in Division 4, Villa Park in Division 5, San Juan Hills in Division 6, Lakewood Mayfair in Division 7, Brentwood in Division 8, La Quinta in Division 9, Santa Ana in Division 10 , San Juan Capistrano Valley Christian in Division 11, Lancaster in Division 12, Torrance Bishop Montgomery in Division 13, and Garden Grove Bolsa Grande in Division 14. Bolsa Grande is playing in the playoffs for the first time since 1987. All six Mission League teams made it to the playoffs and each gets to host in the opening round. Anaheim Servite and La Verne Damien were the top-rated teams from the CalPreps rankings that did not make it into the tournament.

