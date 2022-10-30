Field hockey No. 5 Virginia closes regular season with loss to No. 2 Maryland – The Cavalier Daily





Field Hockey No. 5 Virginia traveled to College Park, Maryland to face No. 2 Maryland for the final game of the regular season. The Cavaliers (11-6, 3-3 ACC) took the advantage over the Terrapins (16-2, 7-1 Big Ten) in shots and even broke on penalty corners, but were unable to convert any of the attacks resulting in a 2- 0 shutdown. The game started exciting in the first quarter, with shots on both sides of the field. Senior striker Laura Janssen got the action going for the Cavaliers with a shot that went wide, while Marylands’ first offensive attack was taken from a penalty corner by graduate student midfielder Danielle van Rootselaar, resulting in a save by Virginia’s first-year goalkeeper Jet Trimborn . The first substantial possession for both teams came when Maryland received another penalty corner in the final two minutes of the period. Graduate student midfielder Bibi Donraadt shoved the ball to graduate student defender Riley Donnelly, who dragged the bottom right corner of the goal, giving the Terrapins one goal in the second quarter. Aiming to tie the score, the Cavaliers went into the second quarter strongly, taking three shots from a penalty corner and securing a second. In the second corner, the insertion was wide of the mark and passed far beyond the circle to possession of the Terrapins, who quickly broke the field with numbers against the out-of-position Virginia defense. Senior midfielder Belle Bressler dribbled the ball into the circle and sent the ball around Trimborn to set up sophomore forward Hope Rose who dove to the goal to get the tip-in and put Maryland at 2-0. After the break, possession was split between the two teams with a lot of back and forth in midfield. Maryland had the chance to extend the lead to three when junior and senior midfielders Meghen Hengerer and Adele Iacobucci were both given green cards, but the Cavalier defense was solid, not allowing a single shot in the third quarter. Virginia had four chances left in the game, the first and second being blocked shots by graduate student midfielder Annie McDonough and sophomore back Jans Croon. Two more wide shots in the fourth quarter from sophomore striker Taryn Tkachuk and sophomore midfielder Noa Boterman were the Cavaliers’ last attempts to come back, but neither shot could find the net, leaving Virginia scoreless. It’s a game of inches, and this time of year, grit and gravel make all the difference in the world, said coach Michele Madison. All the little things have a big impact. Do the little things right, and big things happen. The second season now kicks off with the ACC Championship on Tuesday. Looking ahead, the ACC Tournament will begin on November 1 in Durham, NC. The bracket ending Virginia’s position will be released on Friday.

