Pickleball, parking tickets and perseverance: the Cowgirl tennis pickleball pro-am experience | entertainment

We waited for what seemed like hours, but we finally got our chance to shine on the pitch.

The Cowgirl tennis Pickleball Pro-Am returned to the Greenwood Tennis Center on Friday and I was determined to play a game during the festivities. Coach Chris Young had a few spots open for people to participate, and I tried to get my hands on one before it was snatched. While I wasn’t one of the first to claim the position, I was listed as the first alternate for the brace. I just needed a doubles partner.

Baylor Bryant, fellow tennis writer and colleague, joined me for the event. We were determined to be the best pickleball duo campus ever, but one problem got in the way.

I had never played pickleball before.

My father is an elite racketball player. I’ve been to several tennis matches for the Cowgirl tennis team and I know a thing or two about table tennis, but I had never picked up the paddle to play pickleball.

Baylor, on the other hand, claimed to be talented at pickleball, so my nerves started to ease somewhat.

We arrived at the event around 1pm and we were greeted with free food from Fuzzys Taco Shop upstairs in the sitting area. Free food is always welcome, especially for the average student.

After enjoying the food and checking out the view from the upstairs, Baylor and I decided to go downstairs to check out the pickleball scene. There we were greeted with pickleball courts dotted around the tennis center, a GameDay Iron Works booth, a free Eskimo Joes merchandise tent, and free drinks.

Some time passed and then the braces were placed. The pool game began, five games each, and Baylor and I patiently waited our turn to control the board. As the hours went on, I was struck by a disturbing surprise.

Because I hadn’t thought about where I parked, I got an email saying I’d been given a parking ticket. After a phone call and payment later, I had another motivation to win in pickleball that day.

When the bracket game started, Baylor and I got our time to shine. We were substituted in the recreational bracket. Our opponent? Young’s daughter and her boyfriend. Knowing full well that the odds were stacked against us, we got into the game in full swing and that was about all we had in front of us.

After Baylor fell, I almost fell, countless missed serves and swaying swings, we lost 11-3. All the work and waiting for a crushing defeat.

When asked if he realized his daughter was the right one, Young was none the wiser.

I didn’t, Young said. Looks like we learned something new here today.

After the game, I asked senior tennis player Alana Wolfberg for tips on how to improve pickleball. We tried to apply the advice, but we fell a little short.

I think you pretend until you make it, Wolfberg said. Go just outside the kitchen (in front of the court), and you’ll hit one. Then you make one, and another and suddenly you can play pickleball and you didn’t even know it.

Baylor and I were not happy with how we played. We had one more game to play before we left.

We played a singles game to five points, and one that we would remember. I started figuring out how the game works, and Baylor got better every second. We fought back and forth and neither wanted to give up another point.

In pickleball, a player must win by two points to end the game. Baylor and I had a score of 7-6, with the advantage going to me. I had him on the strings until an unpredictable event happened. We used borrowed paddles from the registration table and I happened to use the paddle of Matt Holliday, a coach of the OSU baseball team. He looked for it, because he tried to leave the event, and he found it in my hands. Thus the legendary match was over. We decided to call it a draw.

Overall, the Cowgirl Tennis Pickleball Pro-Am saw a great turnout and lots of pickleball being played. While our run through the tournament may have been short-lived, our pickleball career may not be over.

But as for the Pro-Am, we were completely served.

