Blue Devils join action at the Landfall Tradition





WILMINGTON, NC Duke’s women’s golf team wrapped up its fall campaign at the Landfall Tradition on Sunday with .’s junior tandem Phoebe Brinker and Anne Chen collecting even or under par scores on Sunday at the 6,150-yard, par-72 Country Club of Landfall in Wilmington, NC How it happened

Junior Anne Chen played her last 16 holes at 2-under-par en route to carding a 1-under-par, 71, on Sunday. After a par and a bogey over her first two holes, Chen parried five straights. She then hit her pitching wedge from 115 meters to 16 feet and sank her first birdie of the day. Chen made a bogey at No. 2, but then came back on the par-5 fourth and hit a 50-degree grip down from 78 yards into the fairway bunker to birdie five feet. She added a third birdie at number 9 when she hit her 7-iron from 143 meters to six feet.

A day after she went birdie-free for the first time in her collegiate career, junior Phoebe Brinker registered three birdies and finished with a tied par, 72. She opened the day at number 13 and had three pairs, before sinking her first birdie of the day at number 16. Brinker played the next eight holes on even par with six pars , a bogey and a birdie. After bogeys at No. 7 and No. 9 brought her back to 1-over, she finished with a birdie on her final hole, the 490-yard, par-5 12th.

After a bogey to open her round, senior Erica Shepherd went on a hot streak collecting birdies at number 14, number 1 and number 2 as she went 2-under for the day. She went through a rough stretch where she bogeyed three-straight to fall back to 1-over for the day. Shepherd finished with a 73 and took a team-best tie for the 31st finish with a 217.

After back-to-back rounds of 75, freshman Andie Smith signed for a 78 on Sunday.

sophomore Rylie Heflin carded a 5-over, 77, in the final round as she was limited without a birdie.

As a team, Duke finished 13th with rounds of 295, 294 and 293 for an 882. San Jose State won the team title with an 842. Comments:

Anne Chen reached her fifth round of even or under par of the season and the 22nd of her career.

With her even par round on Sunday, Phoebe Brinker Duke leads the season even or under par by 10 laps. Next one Duke closes action for the fall and then will participate in the Nexus College Invitational at the Albany Resort in the Bahamas February 13-15, 2023. To keep up to date with Blue Devils women’s golf, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2022/10/30/DukeWGOLF”. #Good week

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goduke.com/news/2022/10/30/womens-golf-blue-devils-close-action-at-the-landfall-tradition.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos