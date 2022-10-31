‘Sultan of swing’ Akram reveals cocaine addiction





“My devices turned into vices. The worst part was that I became dependent on cocaine.’ IMAGE: Fast bowling legend Wasim Akram, in his upcoming autobiography Sultan: a memoirsays his cocaine addiction started after he retired because he started looking for “a substitute for the adrenaline rush of competition.” Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images Former Pakistani skipper and fast bowling legend Wasim Akram has opened up about his struggle with cocaine addiction after his cricket career ended, in his upcoming autobiography Sultan: a memoir. After an international career spanning 18 years, Pakistan’s top wicket-taker in both Test and ODI cricket, Akram retired in 2003 but continued to travel the world teaching and commentary appearances. According to ESPNcricinfo.comhe claims his cocaine addiction started after he retired because he started wanting “a replacement for the adrenaline rush of competition” and ended in 2009 when his first wife, Huma, died. “I liked to spoil myself; I loved to party. The culture of fame in South Asia is all-consuming, seductive and corrupting. You can go to ten parties a night, and some do. And it took its toll mine. My devices turned into vices. Worst of all, I became dependent on cocaine. It started innocently enough when I was offered a line at a party in England; my use became more and more serious, to the point that I felt that I needed it to function,” Akram wrote in his autobiography, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. “It made me volatile. It made me deceitful. Huma, I know, was often lonely during this time…she would talk about her desire to move to Karachi, to be closer to her parents and siblings. “I was hesitant. Why? Partly because I liked going to Karachi alone and pretending it worked, when in fact it was about partying, often for days,” he added. “Huma eventually discovered me and discovered a pack of cocaine in my wallet… ‘You need help.’ I agreed. It got out of hand. I had no control over it. One line would become two, two would become four, four would become a gram, a gram would become two. “I couldn’t sleep. I couldn’t eat. My diabetes made me inattentive, giving me headaches and mood swings. Like many addicts, part of me welcomed the discovery: the secrecy had been exhausting.”

After the death of his wife Huma in October 2009 from the unusual fungus mucormycosiscocaine use has stopped, Akram said. “Huma’s last selfless, unconscious act cured my drug problem. That way of life was over and I’ve never looked back.”

