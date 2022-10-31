Sports
Flix Auger-Aliassime is the best tennis player in the world for the month of October
When they did the interview to the court on Sunday after the last and most impressive title of Flix Auger-Aliassimes this season, the PA fired around him. It played one of those compelling, textless, gladiator-light tunes that make any sports arena in the world sound like any other.
Auger-Aliassime tapped off its own superlatives after winning the Swiss Indoors Championship, its third ATP final in three weeks; his third win in that final; the fact that he was not broken over five games.
As the Canadian neared the end of his recitation, the song began to rise.
It’s okay with the music, though, Auger-Aliassime said, pointing upward after beating Holger Rune 6-3, 7-5.
I think when the big things go your way, all the little things do too.
Picking a moment in time and judging where everyone stands is a questionable business in any business, but especially in sports. It doesn’t bode well to be the undisputed heavyweight champion of the training camp.
With that caveat, let’s call Auger-Aliassime what he is the best tennis player in the world (in the month of October 2022).
Only three men won three in a row, Andy Murray at the time and Casper Ruud last year. Neither of them did it so stylishly.
The culmination of this ongoing masterclass was Saturday’s semifinal victory in the straight sets over US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz.
Alcaraz, 19, is the new breed of all-rounder all Roger Federers shots, connected to an unlimited power supply. Alcaraz doesn’t wear you out so much, but speeds you up. The challenge is to match the maximum speed of the Spaniards for two to five hours.
On Saturday Auger-Aliassime Alcarazd Alcaraz. He hung it around the field as if they were tied together with a rope tied around his waist.
When Alcaraz entered, Auger-Aliassime lobed him. When he was left behind, Auger-Aliassim short-circuited him. Whenever the Spaniard chose a corner, Auger-Aliassim squared it. The result was not close 6-3, 6-2.
Asked to rate his own level after that match, Auger-Aliassime called it near-perfect.
Some may call it closer than that.
Alcaraz, the number 1 player in the world, has a few things on his to-do list. Near the top is to find a foil. You can win anything you want in an individual sport, but unless you find the human yang for your yin, you will never become legendary.
In the very near future, Alcaraz’s foil will have to be compatriot Rafael Nadal. Master and apprentice, that sort of thing. But that cannot last. Who will it be in the long run?
A year ago you would have thrown out names like Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev and even Denis Shapovalov. All young, established players with name recognition. But Alcaraz has already licked them. Although they are all in their mid-twenties, those players now seem old when compared to the vibrancy of Alcaraz’s youth.
The current top pick is the Italian Jannik Sinner. The pair are close friends and played an epic match at Flushing Meadows. More of that, please. Ruud is also lurking around there, although it must be one of those two-dimensional, Bjorn Borg-like foils.
But what about Auger-Aliassim? Although it has been around for a while, it has managed to keep a little mystery. He doesn’t seem as beaten up as some by the rear triumvirate that still holds sway in men’s tennis.
There’s a freshness about the Quebecker that suggests he could survive the marketing campaign that cuts off one generation to make way for the next. It sounds crazy when you realize that Auger-Aliassim is only 22, but there you go. Alcaraz’s rise as a teenager has forced everyone to consider the present.
This is a whole new idea in men’s tennis. For 15 years it was a fact that no newcomer had a place in the now. The gift was from the Fed, Rafa and Djoko LLC. What you wanted people to say about you was that you were the future.
Guys were so hung up that they were tagged as the definitive next big thing that entire careers slipped by without noticing much.
Habits of laziness are the hardest to break. While players like Tsitsipas were used to telling every audience that they were about to break through, Alcaraz just kept going.
Forget the future. Who wants to be a part of the present? Please show a hand. And don’t bother hanging them unless they have trophies. Men’s tennis is no longer a place where people get super excited about players consistently making it to the quarter-finals.
Everyone is asked to show bona fide, not a whole bunch of promises. At this point, Auger-Aliassim is the player who seems most up to the challenge.
Yes, the timetable is not optimal. If Auger-Aliassime had won three in a row leading up to a Grand Slam, the tennis world would be foaming. Instead, he did it in the lead up to the holidays, so the tennis world is simmering.
Even though he leads the board and dominates the ATP Finals in two weeks, there are still two months until the Australian Open. Two months is a very long time to stay enthusiastic about tennis when there is no tennis.
And there are two key names not on the Auger-Aliassimes list of October victims Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
Nadal is what else? recover from an injury. Djokovic is coming to terms with reality. Until one player can beat the two in regular play, the Big Three era isn’t over.
Next season will have his multifaceted storyline already in place, is the fade real, or will Alcaraz be held back, and will Djokovic be part of that, or has he involuntarily retired? We won’t know for sure until after Wimbledon at the earliest.
Auger-Aliassimes sub-arc is also evident. As with any other male player of his age, the time to progress, learn hard lessons and gain experience is over. There is no longer such a thing as a next-gen men’s player. If he intends to be part of men’s tennis’s most elite, he must do so now.
The past month has proven that he can do it. Now Auger-Aliassime just needs to adjust its timing.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/sports/article-felix-auger-aliassime-is-the-best-tennis-player-in-the-world-for-the/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Flix Auger-Aliassime is the best tennis player in the world for the month of October
- Google Is Reportedly Spending $100 Million On Avatar To Compete With TikTok
- Runners advance to MVC semifinals in thrilling fashion
- Row over Boris Johnson’s Cop27 ‘plan to attend’ as Rishi Sunak snubs climate summit
- Megan Fox and MGK’s Bondage & Priest Halloween Costumes 2022: Photos – Hollywood Life
- Fox News host asks Trump to remain silent on Paul Pelosi attack
- Obama has launched a fierce attack on Ron Johnson over Social Security
- Chinese Xi Jinping invokes Mao during a visit to Yan’an, the cradle of the communist revolution
- Death Eaters have overtaken Universal Hollywoods Wizarding World Of Harry Potter
- Britain cuts support pledges on course to clash with Joe Biden | support
- IPA Qatar Joins SWITCH Singapore
- India doing wonders in space and solar sectors: PM Narendra Modi