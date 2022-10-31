Flix Auger-Aliassime is the best tennis player in the world for the month of October

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada raises the trophy after his final match against Holger Rune of Denmark during day nine of the Swiss Indoor Basel at St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland on October 30.Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images

When they did the interview to the court on Sunday after the last and most impressive title of Flix Auger-Aliassimes this season, the PA fired around him. It played one of those compelling, textless, gladiator-light tunes that make any sports arena in the world sound like any other.

Auger-Aliassime tapped off its own superlatives after winning the Swiss Indoors Championship, its third ATP final in three weeks; his third win in that final; the fact that he was not broken over five games.

As the Canadian neared the end of his recitation, the song began to rise.

It’s okay with the music, though, Auger-Aliassime said, pointing upward after beating Holger Rune 6-3, 7-5.

I think when the big things go your way, all the little things do too.

Picking a moment in time and judging where everyone stands is a questionable business in any business, but especially in sports. It doesn’t bode well to be the undisputed heavyweight champion of the training camp.

With that caveat, let’s call Auger-Aliassime what he is the best tennis player in the world (in the month of October 2022).

Only three men won three in a row, Andy Murray at the time and Casper Ruud last year. Neither of them did it so stylishly.

The culmination of this ongoing masterclass was Saturday’s semifinal victory in the straight sets over US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz, 19, is the new breed of all-rounder all Roger Federers shots, connected to an unlimited power supply. Alcaraz doesn’t wear you out so much, but speeds you up. The challenge is to match the maximum speed of the Spaniards for two to five hours.

On Saturday Auger-Aliassime Alcarazd Alcaraz. He hung it around the field as if they were tied together with a rope tied around his waist.

When Alcaraz entered, Auger-Aliassime lobed him. When he was left behind, Auger-Aliassim short-circuited him. Whenever the Spaniard chose a corner, Auger-Aliassim squared it. The result was not close 6-3, 6-2.

Asked to rate his own level after that match, Auger-Aliassime called it near-perfect.

Some may call it closer than that.

Alcaraz, the number 1 player in the world, has a few things on his to-do list. Near the top is to find a foil. You can win anything you want in an individual sport, but unless you find the human yang for your yin, you will never become legendary.

In the very near future, Alcaraz’s foil will have to be compatriot Rafael Nadal. Master and apprentice, that sort of thing. But that cannot last. Who will it be in the long run?

A year ago you would have thrown out names like Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev and even Denis Shapovalov. All young, established players with name recognition. But Alcaraz has already licked them. Although they are all in their mid-twenties, those players now seem old when compared to the vibrancy of Alcaraz’s youth.

The current top pick is the Italian Jannik Sinner. The pair are close friends and played an epic match at Flushing Meadows. More of that, please. Ruud is also lurking around there, although it must be one of those two-dimensional, Bjorn Borg-like foils.

But what about Auger-Aliassim? Although it has been around for a while, it has managed to keep a little mystery. He doesn’t seem as beaten up as some by the rear triumvirate that still holds sway in men’s tennis.

There’s a freshness about the Quebecker that suggests he could survive the marketing campaign that cuts off one generation to make way for the next. It sounds crazy when you realize that Auger-Aliassim is only 22, but there you go. Alcaraz’s rise as a teenager has forced everyone to consider the present.

This is a whole new idea in men’s tennis. For 15 years it was a fact that no newcomer had a place in the now. The gift was from the Fed, Rafa and Djoko LLC. What you wanted people to say about you was that you were the future.

Guys were so hung up that they were tagged as the definitive next big thing that entire careers slipped by without noticing much.

Habits of laziness are the hardest to break. While players like Tsitsipas were used to telling every audience that they were about to break through, Alcaraz just kept going.

Forget the future. Who wants to be a part of the present? Please show a hand. And don’t bother hanging them unless they have trophies. Men’s tennis is no longer a place where people get super excited about players consistently making it to the quarter-finals.

Everyone is asked to show bona fide, not a whole bunch of promises. At this point, Auger-Aliassim is the player who seems most up to the challenge.

Yes, the timetable is not optimal. If Auger-Aliassime had won three in a row leading up to a Grand Slam, the tennis world would be foaming. Instead, he did it in the lead up to the holidays, so the tennis world is simmering.

Even though he leads the board and dominates the ATP Finals in two weeks, there are still two months until the Australian Open. Two months is a very long time to stay enthusiastic about tennis when there is no tennis.

And there are two key names not on the Auger-Aliassimes list of October victims Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Nadal is what else? recover from an injury. Djokovic is coming to terms with reality. Until one player can beat the two in regular play, the Big Three era isn’t over.

Next season will have his multifaceted storyline already in place, is the fade real, or will Alcaraz be held back, and will Djokovic be part of that, or has he involuntarily retired? We won’t know for sure until after Wimbledon at the earliest.

Auger-Aliassimes sub-arc is also evident. As with any other male player of his age, the time to progress, learn hard lessons and gain experience is over. There is no longer such a thing as a next-gen men’s player. If he intends to be part of men’s tennis’s most elite, he must do so now.

The past month has proven that he can do it. Now Auger-Aliassime just needs to adjust its timing.