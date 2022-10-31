Author Search topic Search topic Topic Options Topic Options



Posted: 5 hours 27 minutes ago at 15:33

igorponger wrote: IS WCQ A FAIR CHAMPION?

WCQ was discovered using Haifu Black Oil to treat its rubbers. It is a naphthenic mineral oil widely used in the rubber industry. This high viscosity oil is known for having no distinct odor at all. Again, it easily penetrates rubber in minutes to make rubber so resilient. Yes, it can be found in the Indian market in bulk order at an acceptable price. Is WCQ worthy of any public respect? Yes, some admirers will kiss WCQ everywhere because they are delusional about his real face. He is a nice man with a dirty soul inside. Igor is once again frustrated with Chinese because their Russian comrades have become extinct from the world stage. Why don’t you talk about encouraging European players? Igor face it Wcq is the alien prodigy Edited by mykonos96 – 5 hours 26 minutes ago at 15:34

Posted: 5 hours 15 minutes ago at 3:45 pm

couldn’t resist and watched the last match to catch WCQ doing the full Harimoto. IMHO, although he did it loud and to his face, it wasn’t nearly often enough. Wondering why?



Posted: 5 hours 10 minutes ago at 3:50 PM

mykonos96 wrote: igorponger wrote: IS WCQ A FAIR CHAMPION?

WCQ was discovered using Haifu Black Oil to treat its rubbers. It is a naphthenic mineral oil widely used in the rubber industry. This high viscosity oil is known for having no distinct odor at all. Again, it easily penetrates rubber in minutes to make rubber so resilient. Yes, it can be found in the Indian market in bulk order at an acceptable price. Is WCQ worthy of any public respect? Yes, some admirers will kiss WCQ everywhere because they are delusional about his real face. He is a nice man with a dirty soul inside. Igor is once again frustrated with Chinese because their Russian comrades have become extinct from the world stage. Why don’t you talk about encouraging European players? Igor face it Wcq is the alien prodigy why do you bother to answer him? Something is clearly wrong – maybe the speed used to be glued too often?



Posted: 3 hours 18 minutes ago at 5:42 PM

i thought LYJ would be the one to challenge the CNT more than HT but i guess i was wrong



Posted: 1 hour 55 minutes ago at 19:05

tom wrote: funny no one says Ito will be this or that by any year. HT is only 3yrs and yet people often/always use that he is only 19 to predict great things for him Ito is 22 and she is largely the same age as the people she competes against (google the ages of Wang Manyu and Sun Yingsha). So I’m not sure if your point was hypothetical. She also has playstyle issues, as pips is widely believed to involve risks. Even if Ito improves, the competition is expected to improve at the same pace, but Ito has to take more risks because she doesn’t loop. In addition, while it may no longer be politically correct to point out these things, men and women mature at different rates and at different ages. As others have noted, Harimoto is currently competitive and has repeatedly shown that he is willing to keep trying to improve things. We all know from our own experiences that there are big differences in experience and perspective as men we acquire even until we turn 25. If we compare Harimoto with his peers, the age difference is always relevant. But when we see how much risk he is willing to take to improve, the trend is even more impressive. Google the ages of LYJ, Moregardh and WCQ and compare with Harimoto. Edited by NextLevel – 1 hour 53 minutes ago at 19:07



Posted: 1 hour 49 minutes ago at 19:11

antenna wrote: i thought LYJ would be the one to challenge the CNT more than HT but i guess i was wrong I don’t think you’re the only one. But Harimoto has managed to make that work close to the table game and has greatly improved his forehand and how it fits into his game in a way that wasn’t easy to see even a year ago when he made improvements but many of us never thought the changes would come all the way there. It would be nice to see LYJ play against Harimoto again to see where their respective matches are against each other. This is an oddly scarce matchup in TT considering how good they both are.



Posted: 1 hour 48 minutes ago at 19:12

antenna wrote: i thought LYJ would be the one to challenge the CNT more than HT but i guess i was wrong Both are serious challengers – LYJ took Ma Long to a fifth set this tournament and brought FZD to 7 sets in the Olympics, he is by no means slow when it comes to threat levels against CNT. Also, for some reason, LYJ plays better against European players than Harimoto (probably because he’s a lefty)

Posted: 8 minutes ago at 8:52 PM

NextLevel wrote: tom wrote: funny no one says Ito will be this or that by any year. HT is only 3yrs and yet people often/always use that he is only 19 to predict great things for him Ito is 22 and she is largely the same age as the people she competes against (google the ages of Wang Manyu and Sun Yingsha). So I’m not sure if your point was hypothetical. She also has playstyle issues, as pips is widely believed to involve risks. Even if Ito improves, the competition is expected to improve at the same pace, but Ito has to take more risks because she doesn’t loop. In addition, while it may no longer be politically correct to point out these things, men and women mature at different rates and at different ages. As others have noted, Harimoto is currently competitive and has repeatedly shown that he is willing to keep trying to improve things. We all know from our own experiences that there are big differences in experience and perspective as men we acquire even until we turn 25. If we compare Harimoto with his peers, the age difference is always relevant. But when we see how much risk he is willing to take to improve, the trend is even more impressive. Google the ages of LYJ, Moregardh and WCQ and compare with Harimoto. do you know that Ito will not innovate to be more competitive? Truls is 20, WCQ is 22, LYJ is 21, HT is 19. What’s your point? Does that give 1 or 2 years validity to HT’s prediction to be the #1 and dominant player like ML at its peak? Wasn’t HT even given up for dead 1 year ago? Didn’t HT have the same age advantage back then?



