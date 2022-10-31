Talty: New Auburn AD Must Deliver Right Football Coach. It’s not Bryan Harsin

Welcome to Auburn, John Cohen.

Once you have chosen a new house to move into, you must choose a new football coach. You may even want to reverse the order of those actions.

Obviously Bryan Harsin cannot be the man to move forward. That’s not a new development, it’s been clear almost from day 1, but the sooner Auburn can pull the plug on the failed second-year head coach, the better. As my colleague Joe Goodman put it: A zombie walks along the sidelines of Jordan-Hare Stadium where the ghosts of greatness linger in sadness, and the zombie’s name is Bryan Harsin. The mass exodus of fans in the third quarter against Arkansas made very clear what the fan base thinks of Harsin and the product he carries every game.

Auburn’s next athletic director must ditch Harsin and find a worthy replacement who can bring the program back to where it belongs. Cohen, currently the Mississippi state athletic director, is expected to be that man as the two sides worked to close a deal Saturday after the school identified him as its main target, a source with knowledge of the situation said. AL.com.

Assuming the deal is done, Cohen is an interesting pick for an Auburn athletics department that needs strong leadership. A former successful SEC baseball coach, Cohen is more of an old-school AD ​​than the current trends promoting fundraising and marketing experience. Cohen is authentic and respected within the conference, but not the most influential voice in the AD room. What bears to watch is how Cohen manages a notoriously involved booster base, as he’s known to be strong-willed and won’t automatically stamp on whatever influential boosters ask.

That could come into play, as he must quickly come up with a solution to Auburn’s football woes. Cohen made two football mercenaries as Mississippi States AD, with mixed results at best.

When Dan Mullen left Mississippi State for Florida, Cohen chose to replace him with Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead. There were immediate questions about Moorhead’s fit at Mississippi State because he had no real experience coaching or recruiting in the South — sounds familiar, Auburn fans? — but Cohen was stunned by what he heard during the interview. Cohen explained to me that Moorhead won the job over candidates like Jeremy Pruitt in the interview room.

Being fit was very important to us, and that’s the importance of being face to face with someone and being in the same room, Cohen told me. You have an idea by talking on the phone, but at the same time sitting in the same room becomes an important factor.

Moorhead, a good guy in every way, was predictably ill-suited for Mississippi State. Cohen fired Moorhead after two years and a 14-12 record after losing in the Liberty Bowl. After Ole Miss landed a smashing hiring at Lane Kiffin, Cohen decided to win the press conference and lure Mike Leach away from Washington State. Interestingly, in that same story I wrote about the influence of interviews on coaching searches with Cohen’s insight, there’s an anecdote about how Leach lost the Maryland job because of the way he bombed the interview with the selection committee. It seems that Cohen didn’t focus so much on the in-person interview when he tabbed the Mad Pirate.

Leach has been neither a great success nor a disaster; he has exactly a .500 record at 16-16, taking advantage of a strong 5-3 start to this season. Leach has yet to win an Egg Bowl from rival Ole Miss, a game that means a lot in the state of Mississippi. Cohen, who agreed to a contract extension at MSU earlier this year, was tied to Leach in many ways and needed him to be successful.

At Auburn it will be more of the same. Cohen’s predecessor, Allen Greene, made the wrong football hire, upset key boosters along the way, and that essentially sealed his fate. Unlike Greene, Cohen has experience with Power 5 AD and has done major hires before.

The big question will be whether Cohen has learned from his past hiring mistakes. He may only get one shot at a football hire at Auburn, and he must do it right. Auburn should be the best job opening this hiring cycle, and there will be plenty of talented coaches from which Cohen can choose once he makes a change.

Does he want a former Ole Miss head coach with just as much baggage and offensive wizardry? Will he try to kick the tires on a recently fired NFL head coach who had significant success in the Big 12? What about a hotshot offensive coordinator who previously coached at Auburn? Or a bus that is perfect for prime time? That current Ole Miss head coach wouldn’t be a bad option for reasons I explained earlier.

Whoever Cohen chooses, the new coach must be able to boost the fanbase in a way that Harsin never did. With the growing importance of the transfer portal and Name, Image and Likeness, there is an opportunity for the right coach to jump right in and make a significant impact.

First, Auburn had to find a new AD, as it seems to have done with Cohen. Whether that proves to be the right hire depends entirely on who can get Cohen as the school’s new football coach.

Most Pumped Up Fanbase: Illinois

Illinois? Illinois! Bret Bielemas Fighting Illini are 7-1 and in excellent form to win the Big Ten West. Did Illinois beat anyone well? Maybe not, but the fanbase is understandably excited about the program’s first 7-1 start since 2001. Illinois could go to the Big House 9-1 to take on Michigan in what is unlikely to be a top 10 showdown could be. Bielema is clearly a better fit in the Big Ten than SEC, and looks like the right man for Illinois so far.

Most panicked fan base: Oklahoma State

Poor Gunnar Gundy was thrown to the wolves at the end of perhaps the most embarrassing loss of his father’s long tenure in Stillwater. 48-0 against a quarterback-led Kansas State backup is astonishing. All hopes of making a run for the College Football Playoff are gone, and instead you realize this is purgatory that Cowboys fans have to live under Gundy. Despite this horrendous loss, Oklahoma State is always pretty good, but never good enough. This one is going to sting for a while.

Week 10 SEC Games Ranking:

1) Tennessee in Georgia (2:30 PM): This could well be the SEC Game of the Year. Both are legit College Football Playoff contenders, but the winner of this contest is likely to win the SEC East. I can’t wait to watch how high-power Tennessees attack markets against one of the nation’s best defenses.

2) Alabama at LSU (6:00 PM): An Alabama team that has struggled on the road all season must now deal with what could be the most intimidating environment in college football: a nighttime game in Death Valley. There are potential SEC West title implications here as the Crimson Tide tries to stay in the national title chase.

3) Florida at Texas A&M (11:00 a.m.): Texas A&M ended up scoring over 24 points — hang up the banner, Jimbo! — and looked more competent with Conner Weigman as quarterback. Florida held out longer than people expected and could give the Aggies their sixth loss of the season.

4) Freedom in Arkansas (3:00 PM): Hugh Freeze just got a major contract extension, but that won’t stop speculation that he could be the focus of prominent coaching searches. Freeze seizes the opportunity to prove he’s back in the SEC and will take on the Razorbacks.

5) Mississippi State Maroon (6:30 PM): The John Cohen bowl! Will Cohen be in a luxury suite in the state of Mississippi or Auburn? That might be more interesting than anything Harsin and Auburn do on the field.

John Talty is the Sports Editor and SEC Insider for Alabama Media Group. He is the bestselling author of Nick Saban’s Leadership Secrets: How Alabamas Coach Became the Best Ever.