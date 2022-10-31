Hughes’ Overtime Tally Clinches Series Sweep Over No. 17 Western Michigan

Next game: at Penn State 11/4/2022 | 8:00 pm Big Ten Network Nov 04 (Fri) / 8:00 PM Bee Penn State

Rutger McGroarty scored a hat-trick, with all three points going on the power play.

Adam Fantillic added a few goals while Let’s talk about Casey made three assists.

Michigan’s power play unit scored four goals for the first time since March 2, 2018.

Website: Kalamazoo, Michigan (Lawson Ice Arena)

Score: #4 Michigan 6, #17 West Michigan 5 (OT)

Facts: UM (7-1-0), WMU (5-4-0)

Next UM event: Friday, November 4 — at Penn State (State College, Pa.), 8 p.m.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Underclassmen ruled for the No. 4 ranked University of Michigan ice hockey team Saturday night (October 29) when the Wolverines beat the No. 17 Western Michigan 6-5 at Lawson Ice Arena to secure a weekend sweep. All six goals were scored by underclassmen, with the five in the regulations previously going to freshmen Luke Hughes staged with the game winner in 3-on-3 overtime.

Just memory Eric Portillo was impressive all weekend, but especially on Saturday, with 40 saves on 45 shots coming from the Broncos in over 63 minutes of work. With the win, Portillo’s record moves along with the team’s to 7-1 through eight.

Western Michigan (5-4-0) took an early strike zone penalty at just 5:25 into the game to give Michigan its first power play chance of the game.

In search of the ice-breaking target, freshman Rutger McGroarty buried a wrist shot from the top of the left circle to give Michigan an early lead on a pass from Let’s talk about Casey on the man advantage and a solid shot about a foot from the ice. Jacob Truscott earned the secondary assist on the goal that came at 7.24am of the first period.

The Broncos took a second penalty with 11:03 left to put Michigan back on power play.

Seven seconds after the second power play it was McGroarty again who was perfectly positioned to convert for the Wolverines and take advantage of the extra skater. Casey took a shot from the top of the right circle that leaked through the pads of WMU’s goalkeeper before McGroarty spotted the loose puck in the blue paint and slammed it over the goal line to double Michigan’s lead. For the second time in 102 seconds, it was Casey and Truscott’s McGroarty.

Later in the period, Luca Fantilli was assessed a small cross-check penalty after the Broncos applied pressure by turning in an extended shift in the Michigan zone. Twenty-three seconds after Fantilli’s foul, Steven Holtz was sent off for a cross-checking of his own minor to give WMU a five-on-three power play for 1:37.

Western’s leading scorer, freshman Ryan McAllister, got the Broncos on the board with a shot from the high slot with 11 seconds left on the two-man advantage to narrow Michigan’s lead to 2-1. Holtz’s penalty ended without further consequences and UM’s one-goal lead remained intact.

After one period of play, Michigan held a 2-1 lead despite a 13-9 WMU lead in shots on goal.

The Broncos started a power play 2:26 in the second period after Mark Estapa sent an opponent skater tumbling into his own net. WMU came close a handful of times, but failed to find an equalizing goal before the Wolverines returned at full strength.

Just as a WMU penalty expired, Luke Hughes ran into the strike zone and crashed toward the crease before leaving the puck in the low slot for an oncoming vehicle Adam Fantilli, who deposited a swift pole in a gaping cage. With the goal, the freshman phenom extended his career opening point streak to eight games. Hughes’ helper extended his active run of points to four games.

WMU didn’t have long to wait before a missed eviction attempt in the UM slot landed in the back of Portillo’s net after a quick shot from between the hashmarks at 7:50 that narrowed Michigan’s lead to 3-2.

As the Broncos ramped up the momentum looking for an tying third goal in the final stretch of the second period, it was the defensive effort of skaters as Philippe Lapointe Estapa and Keaton Pehrson who put their bodies on the line in firing ranges to prevent the WMU offense from breaking through.

The Wolverines returned to the man advantage late at 3:24 PM, looking for a two-goal lead.

Twelve seconds later, Adam Fantilli made his presence felt again by burying a power play goal (Michigan’s third with the extra striker) from the bottom of the right circle from a beautiful spin pass from classmate TJ Hughes . sophomore Mackie Samoskevich mustered the secondary assist for his work in the left circle to find Hughes near the corner of the blue paint and help UM regain a two-goal lead at 4-2.

Michigan took an obstruction penalty with 37.8 seconds left in the middle period to impede a stampede, but put themselves at a disadvantage to end the period with the penalty kill. The Wolverines ended the period with a two-goal lead, but 1:23 of the remaining power play time was carried over for WMU to the final frame.

After two periods, UM had taken a 4-2 lead despite WMU’s 29-20 lead on shots on target. For 40 minutes, Michigan’s power play unit controlled the bus with a 3 to 4 success rate.

Another penalty was given to the Wolverines 53 seconds into the third period to give WMU a short 5-on-3 chance. The first penalty expired before the Broncos could send a long-range wrist shot past Portillo with 17:46 left in regulation time to take advantage of the extra skater and narrow Michigan’s lead to one goal.

Michigan launched its own power play at 3:15 pm seeking yet another target in response.

With the extra skater, McGroarty took his first collegiate hat-trick at 5:06, yet another feed of blueliner Casey and standout sophomore Hughes. Again McGroarty found room in the slot on the man advantage, got a pass and buried a solid wrist. This time, the puck immediately wedged itself behind the inside of the goal, causing the WMU goalkeeper to search his equipment for a puck already in the net.

Immediately after Michigan regained a multiple goal lead, WMU marched off the ice and scored another goal at 5:27 in the third period to make it 5-4, UM. The third period count marked the fourth consecutive time the Broncos reacted to a Michigan goal with an own marker.

WMU’s power play unit returned to the playing field with 11:15 remaining in the regular season, but the Wolverines squandered the golden opportunity to play back to 5-on-5.

Shortly after, Michigan was penalized again for giving WMU another chance to equalize. Again, the Michigan PK unit held strong and kept the Broncos off the board.

The teams went into 4-on-4 play with 5:01 to play after a post-whistle scrum escalated into chaos, pushing, shoving and a few matching small penalties for roughing.

With 1:27 left in the rules and the home net empty, Western Michigan fired a long shot through traffic that found the back of Michigan’s goal to tie the game.

The game was tied at 5 at the end of the rules, but WMU closed the third period with a significant lead in shots on target (44-25) and face-off wins (42-20).

Michigan’s starting trio for the extra session was Adam Fantilli, Samoskevich and Luke Hughes and the Wolverines won the opening draw to start OT with possession.

Western was penalized for cutting 1:56 to play in the overtime period to give UMs Gavin Brindley a penalty with a chance to send the Wolverines home victorious. After skating wide on the right flank, Brindley looped toward the blue paint in search of a hole before being thwarted by the active stick of WMU’s goalkeeper with a well-placed poke check.

Just 23 seconds later, the Eagle shot up as the Wolverines scored, like Luke Hughes sent thousands of Bronco fans home unsatisfied by pocketing the winning goal in extra time.

With the win, Michigan’s winning streak in the WMU series now stands at three games. The Wolverines finished the game 4-for-5 on power play, while the Broncos won 2-for-8.

Coming Friday and Saturday (November 4-5), the Wolverines kick off the conference game with a two-game series against Penn State at State College, Pa., at Pegula Ice Arena. Friday night’s (November 4) game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network. The Saturday (November 5) start time is at 7:30 PM and will be streamed live on B1G+.