Spartans Top Kent State on Title IX Day





EAST LANSING, Michigan – In the season finale, Michigan State hockey beat Kent State 3-1 at Ralph Young Field on Sunday afternoon. Three different Spartans scored in the win. The Spartans opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a penalty corner goal from student Isa van der Weij, marking the midfielder a career-high sixth goal of the season. Midfielders Ellie Wheatley and Emma O’Neill added assists on the insert and stick stop. A defensive failure for the Spartans resulted in a Kent State goal in the 13th minute, scored by Patricia Strunk and assisted by Agustina Florio, for a 1-1 draw en route to the second quarter. Merel Hanssen re-took the lead for the Spartans in the closing minutes of the half, collecting a rebound on a shot from defender Celina Riccardo. The goal was a team-leading seventh of the season for Hanssen. The Spartans defeated the Golden Flashes 5-2 in the second quarter and held the 2-1 lead at halftime. Michigan State and Kent State battled defensively in the third quarter, with the Spartans holding off a 7-1 lead in shots from Kent State to hold onto the 2-1 lead. Riccardo registered the only shot for MSU in the quarter. Junior forward Lulu Fulton scored her fifth goal of the season on a pass from senior forward Hannah Jarvie in the 45th minute. Fulton also set a career high in season goals with the goal. The Golden Flashes made two shots after Fulton’s goal, but were unable to complete the comeback as the Spartans clung to the 3-1 victory. Six different Spartans made shots in the match, including Hanssen, Fulton, van der Weij, Riccardo, Jarvie and senior Devin Reilly. Graduate goalkeeper Monique Jardell made six saves in 60 minutes in goal. Graduate defenseman Georgia Davies added a defensive save. The game served as the team’s Title IX game, which celebrated the 50th anniversary of Title IX with a pre-game ceremony. “It was great to win our last senior home game,” said Spartans head coach Helen Knull. “The team came together and had a lot of offensive output, which was great to see. Monique Jardell had a few saves ahead of us and it was great to see three different people on the scoresheet.”

