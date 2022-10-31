Notre Dame Football Notebook: Irish Work on the Ground and Stamp

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish needed a big win over the Syracuse Orange on Saturday for several reasons, but there was only one reason that was decisive for a win. Notre Dame had a certain number of expectations as big favorites over Stanford and UNLV over the past two games, and they failed miserably against Stanford and in some ways they failed against the Rebels as well.

Against a Top 20 Syracuse team, taking a win on the road as an underdog was the sole focus. Of course, that doesn’t mean we don’t have a nice laundry list of things we liked and didn’t like. In hindsight, it was a bit of an odd game, and while we should all be jumping for joy over a 17-point win over a top 20 team on the road, as an underdog Clemson is next and the 5-3 record in South Bend has everyone on edge.

LAND AND POUND

Notre Dame reached 246 meters on the ground. It’s certainly an impressive number, but watching it live was even more impressive. The Irish offensive line consistently moved the line of scrimmage 3-4 yards forward at the click of the football. When the running back came right behind them it seemed unstoppable and then it looked terrifying as the line moved forward and defenders kept pushing and pushing.

Audric Estime and Logan Diggs are two different defenders, but they both played this game the same way, they ran hard and fell forward. I was critical of the praise Logan Diggs got against UNLV, because I felt there were many more yards to be gained on the field. Against Syracuse, Diggs looked more efficient, despite his YPC taking a dip (20 carries for 85 1 TD). It doesn’t make sense (I know I’m crazy) unless you look at him.

Marcus Freeman on the 3 tight end sets: It’s more like it’s just everyone on board with that identity to win. If that gives us our best shot at moving the ball, making the ball run and sometimes being able to knock it out of 13 men, that’s what this team is on board with is all it takes to win. And that’s why you love coaching these guys so much. They are selfless and willing to do whatever it takes.

With Estime, it was the same Estime we’ve come to love this season, but he stuck to the football throughout the game. In addition to being a protector of football, Audric Estime carried the ball 20 times for 123 and a pair of touchdowns. He looked fierce and invincible and explosive and whatever other adjective you could use to explain awesomeness.

However, it’s that combined effort from Estime and Diggs that really tops it off. It’s the combination that enables (and should allow) Notre Dame to lean on the running game as much as possible for the rest of the season. It works, and Marcus Freeman is in:

It’s been the plan since probably Cal, you know, to try and establish the run game. We have to. We have to. That is our identity right now.

BRANDON JOSEPHS BIG BIG DAY

It hasn’t been the season we expected Brandon Joseph to be, but in one game he lived up to many of those expectations. Joseph’s interception return for a touchdown on the game’s first play not only set a tone, it helped change a narrative of Notre Dame’s defense as non-playmakers in 2022. It was huge.

To start the game, it was huge. To start the game defending and playing the very first time…get a pick-six, trust me, that’s how you want to start if you can. And so it was good. The group started quickly and then they went down and scored to make it a 7-7 game. But the ability to settle, hey, was on the defensive at first. We are leading 7-0. It’s a huge momentum builder for everyone on our football program. Marcus Freeman

Even the interception in the end zone that was recalled due to an offside penalty (which was not there) could be seen in a different light. Before Josephs game-opening interception, the Notre Dames defense just wasn’t seen as much of a threat in terms of playmaking. The recalled choice might have been sort of here we go again. Instead, it looked like you guys were stealing this and angry about it. While some may see that as a fan and media thought, it very much exists in the minds of these young footballers.

ISAIAH FOSKEY BACK ON THE RISE

There were times this season when we openly wondered where Isaiah Foskey was, both figuratively and literally. He was someone who was on the sidelines during some very important moments in games this year, and the intermissions in the game made him someone who was easily questioned.

Marcus Freeman challenged Foskey and his fellow defense linemen, and the message pays off.

Any time you can put pressure on four guys, it can be game-changing. And so Coach Washington has been working on that. And we’ve challenged that group a little bit, we can’t continue to put pressure on you, you have to make sure we create it with four guys rushing. Isaiah Foskey is a dominant football player. He just has to play like that. And it was good for him, it was good for all of us to see him play like this the last few games.

Foskeys sack tied him for the second all time at Notre Dame with Kory Minor at 22.5 just two short of Justin Tucks record.

THE MATCHING GAME

I don’t know where to start, where the middle is, or if there is even an end. The passing game is brutally short of any standard of success. Drew Pyne was 9-19 for 166 yards with 1 TD (3 yards) and 1 interception (on an overthrow of Michael Mayer in the middle of the field with an RB wide open in the flat). I’m not here to beat Drew Pyne, he is who he is right now, and any expectation of drastic improvement this season would be unrealistic.

That creates a bigger problem for Notre Dame to move forward. There is NO truly viable alternative to Pyne at this time. I know people just want to throw Steve Angeli on the pitch and see what happens, but Marcus Freeman is back in South Bend with a road win in which the Irish scored 41 points. Whether you agree or not, Pyne is the man who is (still) moving forward.

The big question is how Notre Dame can change things here or there to help the passing game. Maybe that’s how Pyne is pulling out of a pocket that towers over him, or maybe it’s finding a way to give him more confidence in the other receivers on the team who aren’t named Michael Mayer.

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Deoin Colzie, for example, was one of those who put up a strong fight against Syracuse with 3 receptions for 44 yards. So we can now add Colzie to the WR by doing it on the field list that Lorenzo Styles and Jayden Thomas (fellow sophomores) are now on, and it looks like the staff on Colzie has been sold.

I am proud of him because it is a reflection of the practice. And all I keep saying is you build confidence in practice, and he had a great week of training. And for him to go out and do a few catches and play some and get a little more playtime, it reinforces the things I say in there, hey, practice is so important, right? And what we do in practice will give you those opportunities in a game. Marcus Freeman

I don’t have any great solution for Notre Dame that seems feasible with Clemson next. So… say your prayers and eat your vitamins.

QUICK THOUGHTS