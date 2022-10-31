FSU wins 21 games in San Juan Invitational





TALLAHASEE, Fla Alice Amendola and Ellie Schoppe set perfect 5-0 records and the Seminoles won 21 of their 30 games as the game drew to a close in the three-day San Juan Invitational. Amendola and Schoppe both won all five of their matches during the three-day tournament, as both closed the game on Sunday with wins in singles. A total of four Florida State players won at least four games, while six won at least three games when the Seminoles battled Auburn, Michigan, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin. The Seminoles were 21-9 overall with a 15-4 score in singles and a 6-5 record in doubles during the event. Amendola was perfect on both singles (3-0) and doubles (2-0) as she enjoyed a strong weekend. In singles, she defeated Wisconsin’s Ariel Johnson, Michigan’s Andrea Cerdan and Vanderbilt’s Dasha Kourkina. She was a doubles winner with Schoppe over Kourkina and Amy Stevens of Vanderbilt and with Milie Bissett over Anastasia Astakhova of Auburn and Charmaine Seah of Wisconsin. Schoppe was successful with a 2-0 record in singles and a 3-0 record in doubles. In singles, she defeated Bayley Sheinin of Michigan and Marcella Cruz of Vanderbilt. In doubles, she teamed up with Kianah Motosono, Olympe Lancelot and Amendola to achieve wins. The state of Florida has two more events on its fall schedule, with the Stetson Invitational this weekend (November 1-4) and the UNF Invitational (November 11-13) finishing the fall semester.

FRIDAY SINGLES

Ava Markham (Wisconsin) beats. Anna Arkadianou (FSU), 6-2, 7-5

Maria Shokolova (Wisconsin) beats. Millie Bissett (FSU), 6-1, 6-3

Mila Saric (FSU) beats. Kaitlin Carnicella (Maroon), 7-5, 2-6, 10-8

Olympian Lancelot (FSU) defeats. Adeline Flach (Maroon), 6-4, 6-2

Vic Allen (FSU) defeats. Charmaine Seah (Wisconsin), 3-6, 7-5, 10-4

Alice Amendola (FSU) defeats. Ariel Johnson (Wisconsin), 6-0, 6-1

Kianah Motosono (FSU), d. Anastasia Astakhova (Maroon), 6-4, 6-4

Ellie Schoppe (FSU) beats. Bayley Sheinin (Michigan), 7-5, 6-4 FRIDAY DOUBLE GAME

Celia-Belle Mohr/Anessa Lee (Vanderbilt) defeats. Anna Arkadianou/Millie Bissett (FSU), 7-6

Vic Allen/Kiana Motsono (FSU) beats. Hollystaff/Bridget Stammel (Vanderbilt), 6-3

Ellie Schoppe/Alice Amendola (FSU) beats. Dasha Kourkina/Amy Stevens (Vanderbilt), 6-4

Celia-Belle Mohr/Holly Staff (Vanderbilt) def. Olympia Lancelot/Mila Saric (FSU), 7-5

Kianah Motosono/Ellie Schoppe (FSU) beats. Dasha Kourkina/Anessa Lee (Vanderbilt), 6-1

Bridget Stammel/Amy Stevens (Vanderbilt) beats. Vic Allen/Millie Bissett (FSU), 6-7 SATURDAY SINGLES

Anna Arkiadanou (FSU) beats. Julia Fligner (Michigan), 6-3, 6-4

Kari Miller (Michigan) beats. Mila Saric (FSU), 6-3, 6-2

Olympian Lancelot (FSU) defeats. Gala Mesochoritou (Michigan), 6-3, 6-4

Vic Allen (FSU) defeats. Merri Kelly (Michigan), 7-5, 6-1

Alice Amendola (FSU) defeats. Andrea Cerdan (Michigan), 3-6, 2-1, Standard

Millie Bissett (FSU) beats. Nicole Hammond (Michigan), 6-2, 4-3 standard

Kianah Motosono (FSU) beats. Bayley Sheinin (Michigan), 5-7, Standard SATURDAY DOUBLE GAME

Ellie Schoppe/Olympe Lancelot (FSU) beats. Adeline Flach/Kaitlyn Carnicella (Auburn), 6-3

Ava Markham/Maria Sholokhova (Wisconsin) beats. Vic Allen/Kianah Motosono (FSU), 6-3

Alice Amendola/Millie Bissett (FSU) defeats. Anastasia Astakhova (Maroon)/Charmaine Seah (Wisconsin) 6-4 SUNDAY SINGLES

Ellie Schoppe (FSU) beats. Marcella Cruz (Vanderbilt), 6-1, 6-4

Alice Amendola (FSU) defeats. Dasha Kourkina (Vanderbilt) 6-2, 7-5

Holly Staff (Vanderbilt) def. Mila Saric (FSU), 6-4, 7-5

Kianah Motosono (FSU) beats. Amy Stevens (Vanderbilt) 6-3, 6-1 SUNDAY DOUBLE GAME

Ava Markham/Maria Sholokhova (Wisconsin) beats. Vic Allen/Anna Arkadianou (FSU) 6-4

Olympe Lancelot/Millie Bissett (FSU) def. Kaitlyn Carnicella/Anastasia Astakhova (Auburn) 6-3

