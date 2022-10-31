Vestal, Whitney Point and Greene win field hockey titles in Section 4





Whitney Point’s bid for back-to-back state championships in hockey took another step forward on Saturday with a 7-0 win against Windsor in the Section 4 Class C final at Owego Free Academy. Brenna Bough had three goals and two assists for Eagles, who led 3-0 at halftime and finished their three section games with a 25-0 scoring advantage after beating Walton and Owego by a margin of 9-0. Second seeded Windsor closed with a 13-4 record. Last year, Whitney Point was a 6-1 winner over Hoosick Falls in the state finals to wrap up an 18-0 season. The Eagles won five consecutive state championships from 2014 to 2018 before an early exit in the 2019 state tournament. Due to COVID there was no state tournament in 2020. WHAT’S NEXT: Whitney Point (18-0) takes on the Section 3 champions in a state quarterfinal on November 5 at 3 p.m. at Sidney High School. More:Section 4 Field Hockey Tournament Seeds, Schedule, Game Information Carey’s goal lifts Vestal into Class B Haley Carey hit home a shot with an assist from Adrienne Mayes for the deciding goal in the fourth quarter as top seeded Vestal won its third consecutive Section 4 Class B Championship 2-1 over Afton/Harpursville at the Owego Free Academy. Vestal equalized in the third quarter when Madison Lilley changed direction on a pass from Molly Schoenfeldt. Paige Jennings scored on an assist from Alexis Schultz in the second quarter to give second-seeded Afton/Harpursville (9-7) the lead. Keeper Reilley Storer anchored the Golden Bears’ defense effort. WHAT’S NEXT: Vestal (12-5) takes on the Section 3 champions in a state quarterfinal on November 5 at 1:00 PM at Sidney High School. The Golden Bears advanced to the state four finals last season. Greene blanks ME for Class A crown Payton Yahner scored a goal and assisted in Greene’s three other goals in a 4-0 win over Maine-Endwell in the Section 4 Class A Championship game at Owego Free Academy. Emma Rice, Bella Tierno and McKenzie Scott each scored a goal for Greene, who had a 13-0 lead in shots on target. Greene got nine penalty corners to one for Maine-Endwell. Paige Olenski had 10 saves for runner-up Maine-Endwell (4-11). WHAT’S NEXT: Greene (13-4) will face the Section 3 champion in a state quarterfinal at 11 am on November 5 at Sidney High School. Follow Andrew Legareon Twitter: @SGAndrewLegare.You can also reach him at [email protected]. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today

