Sound bites and slogans are just Westminster squit games

Even in this age of rampant hyperbole, it can be hard to find the right adjectives or expressions to match such unprecedented banana republican antics at the Westminster Whirligig as the nights fall. days stretch out with twists and tantrums and weeks line up to rewrite history.

Political pundits bigwig writers and dizzying voters have tampered with farce, fever, and terrifying, while more erudite constitutional pundits closer to home in a think tank somewhere between Stoke Ferry and West Dereham dismiss the whole sad saga as a heap of ole squit.

I fear that an expert summary utilizing Norfolk’s most valuable resource will go straight to a multitude of metropolitan heads buried in piles of clichés about unity, loyalty, integrity, leveling up, trickling down, lessons learned, us national interest and long-term stability in corridors.

Perhaps a newspaper cartoon featuring Guy Fawkes in 1605 mode preparing a capital-son-and-light production under the Houses of Parliament best captured that strange cross between mockery and disgust as he turns to his fellow plotters and whispers: Don’t bother. . They blow themselves up!

Bonnie Prince Boris managed to make a brief return from exile in the Caribbean to ensure his prodigal son’s role will have many more episodes in Im a Prime Minister, Get Me Out of Here!. Other ego-ridden shows lining up for our late fall television shows include The Masked Chancellor and Leader of the Week replacing Match of the Day, Casualty, and Pointless Politicians.

Meanwhile, Liz Truss can now relax and anticipate royalties from countless appearances in pub quizzes across the country, including questions about the shortest terms in senior positions. I can’t help but wonder how many competitors in six months will remember which constituency she represented from 2010 as she was elevated to the leadership throne.

Rishi Sunak, her successor and feisty rival in their lengthy race a few feverish episodes ago, may a brief moment be allowed, I told you so! memory as he inherits a party in disarray and a financial mess from the top cabinet folder marked Dont Be Economic with the Truth.

I fear his immediate challenges will go far beyond calming national and global markets, fostering a new kind of togetherness on conspiratorial Tory benches, and offering genuine hope to so many people wondering how on earth they can make it through the winter. No exaggeration needed to capture the mood as November’s icy gusts beckon.

Our third prime minister in seven weeks must begin to close a credibility gap between confused voters and self-indulgent elected representatives who bend like reeds in a moody breeze and put expediency and personal ambition far above any legitimate common cause.

I’ve long been concerned about the amount of gossip from Westminster and Whitehall that seeps into casual conversation during my Norfolk rounds. Positive feedback and worst-case scenario turned out to be brief pacesetters for the dreaded level playing field at the end of the day. I should have run it past the flagpole to see who was saluting.

Now they would probably get bigger diets of easy sound bites, lazy abbreviations, mushy slogans, and tiresome trendy chatter before someone makes a fortune organizing evening classes in correctly put together writing and old-fashioned banter. Without texting or tweeting during the break.

How some of us long for the good old days when politicians and journalists shared uncomplicated ideas and ideals. You knew where you were with peace in our time before the winds of change swept through the pound in your pocket. Then Barbara Castle came to usher in a fraught new era called In Place of Strife.

I remain convinced that she intended to launch a Blackburn pop group of that name with Clause Four as the main prop on the bill, but spin doctors were just beginning to put pressure on the national psyche.

They’ve dominated our hearts-and-mind charts ever since, though Back to Basics took a major blow when a pun-loving contributor to the Financial Times (rich man Pink Un) suggested it told the story of a touching reunion on Luton. airport. With the legend Back to Bay Six, he has put confused readers out of their misery.

Sadly, such wit and ingenuity have been rare in recent years, with Central England still looking for The Third Way, Cool Britannia going bad after a rambunctious start, Care in the Community failed so many of those it was supposed to support and The Big Society cares little about Norfolks’ obvious North-South divide.

Old Tories, New Labour, Liberal Democrat Start a depressing coalition of smooth voices that form a perfect backing chorus for a bigger and bolder production of Les Misrables, kindly sponsored by rescued bankers and beaming energy bosses.

Cynical? moi? God knows I’ve tried my best to believe that we’re really all in this together. But it is impossible to ignore clear signs that such a verdict is being torn apart by harsh economic injustices and painful examples of growing cultural and generational differences.

The time has never been ripe for a daring flight to the barricades by the Norfolk Independence Party. I understand that a fully costumed moanifest is ready to impress the markets, especially in Aylsham, Downham, Fakenham, Great Yarmouth, Swaffham and Wymondham.