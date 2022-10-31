Sports
IND vs SA Highlights, Streaming Info: South Africa beats India by five wickets
Toss update: India strikes first in Perth.
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje
India (plays XI): Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
When is the match between South Africa and India ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2?
South Africa vs India ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be played on Sunday 30 October.
Where will the South Africa vs India ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match be played?
South Africa vs India ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be played at Optus Stadium in Perth.
What time will the South Africa v India ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 start?
South Africa vs India ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match starts at 4:30 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 4 p.m.
When can I watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between South Africa and India?
South Africa vs India ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.
Squad South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen
Indian squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Stand-by players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.
